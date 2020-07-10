111°F
Toll Brothers offers decorated model homes

July 10, 2020 - 3:23 pm
 

Toll Brothers is selling some of its professionally decorated model homes at three of its Summerlin and Inspirada communities. It is a rare occasion when professionally decorated and fully furnished model homes go on the market.

“Visitors can tour these exquisite model homes for sale and see the incredible craftsmanship and luxury quality Toll Brothers is known for,” said Gary Mayo, group president. “These model homes were professionally decorated and include a multitude of upgrades, custom features and incredible backyards.”

Inside the Inspirada master plan in Henderson, Toll Brothers offers four luxury, single-story home collections. One of the four collections, the Marin, has one model left for sale, the Pineridge Santa Barbara. This home is being offered at $899,995. With an ample and open 2,276 square feet of living space and three-car garage, this beautiful model features upgrades and designer custom features throughout. A fully landscaped backyard comes complete with pool and barbecue area and makes this home the ideal retreat and living space.

The highly customized Topaz model at Toll Brothers’ Summerlin Granite Heights community is a showpiece to behold. The 3,238-square-foot home features voluminous ceilings in the great room with a 24-foot sliding pocket door opening up the living space to the spectacular custom designed backyard with pool, spa, barbecue area and a breathtaking Strip view. The master suite provides serene and luxurious comfort and includes corner pocket doors opening it up to the backyard. This home is priced at $2,299,995.

The last model home is in the Los Altos community in Summerlin. The single-story Alava Mission is priced at $1,699,995. The expansive great room serves as the home’s focal point and through a 20-foot stacking sliding glass door, opens up to a gorgeous backyard that features an oversized pool, outdoor kitchen, boccie ball court and outdoor bar. The chef’s kitchen is an entertainer’s dream with custom cabinetry and Thermador appliances. A detached casita is perfect for guests and is complemented with an adjacent spa and water feature.

For more information on these model homes for sale or other Toll Brothers quick delivery homes, visit TollBrothers.com/LVQuick or call 844-836-5263.

Founded in 1967, Toll Brothers is an award-winning Fortune 500 company operating in 24 states nationwide and a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune Magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies. Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

Toll Brothers supports the communities in which it builds; among other philanthropic pursuits, the company sponsors the Toll Brothers Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world.

