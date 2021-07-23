Toll Brothers offers four Summerlin neighborhoods

Mesa Ridge is one of three neighborhoods by Toll Brothers now selling in Summerlin. (Summerlin)

Mesa Ridge offers modern one- and two-story luxury homes ranging from 3,236 square feet to 5,007 square feet and priced from $1.13 to $1.36 million. (Summerlin)

Toll Brothers, one of nine top national homebuilders developing in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers four unique neighborhoods throughout the community.

Mesa Ridge is a gated enclave of modern one- and two-story luxury homes. Ten unique floor plans in a mix of single-story and two-story elevations are available, from 3,236 square feet to 5,007 square feet and priced from $1.13 million to $1.36 million.

Located in The Mesa village and nestled against the Spring Mountain ridgeline, Mesa Ridge homes offer unobstructed views of the neighborhood’s spectacular natural backdrop. And while Mesa Ridge residents enjoy access to all Summerlin amenities, including the adjacent 19-acre Mesa Park, the neighborhood boasts its own amenities for the exclusive use of those who call it home, including a resort-style pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchen, social lounge, bocce court, fitness center and coming this fall, a Mesa Ridge-exclusive amenity center.

Regency, a neighborhood for those 55-plus, is in The Cliffs village and boasts stunning topography and a dramatic ridgeline that forms its western edge along the community’s southernmost border.

Regency offers six single-story floor plans from 1,665 square feet to 2,223 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s. The staff-gated neighborhood includes a resort-style amenity package with a clubhouse spanning more than 16,000 square feet that has indoor lap pool and outdoor resort-style pools; tennis, pickle ball and bocce ball courts; executive demonstration kitchen; and an on-site lifestyle director who schedules classes and plans social gatherings.

Mira Villa, a luxury neighborhood in the golf-themed and scenic Canyons village, features a collection of all single-story luxury condominium flats housed in a mid-rise.

Homes range from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet and are priced from the mid-$700,000s to more than $1 million with one exclusive floor plan offered at $2.9 million. Mira Villa boasts mature landscaping and is surrounded by two golf courses: TPC Las Vegas, which is in Summerlin, and neighboring Angel Park.

Toll Brothers’ newest Summerlin neighborhood is Acadia Ridge, located in the emerging district of Redpoint in Summerlin West, the newest area to take shape in Summerlin.

Located west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue, Redpoint sits on elevated topography overlooking the valley. Acadia Ridge, a gated neighborhood of only 151 single-family homes, features six unique floor plans offering single-story living with loft options in some models and each featuring either Spanish or Hacienda elevations. Floor plans range from 2,002 square feet to 2,824 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, Toll Brothers has long been a staple in Summerlin, building a range of beautiful homes for generations for decades.

“Whether you’re in the market for a condominium, an age-qualified home, a luxury estate or a family home, check out Toll Brothers in Summerlin. You won’t be disappointed,” she said.

Now, entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. They include more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers 110 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.