Toll Brothers offers four Summerlin neighborhoods

July 23, 2021 - 2:20 pm
 
Mesa Ridge is one of three neighborhoods by Toll Brothers now selling in Summerlin. (Summerlin)
Mesa Ridge offers modern one- and two-story luxury homes ranging from 3,236 square feet to 5,007 square feet and priced from $1.13 to $1.36 million.
Mesa Ridge offers modern one- and two-story luxury homes ranging from 3,236 square feet to 5,007 square feet and priced from $1.13 to $1.36 million. (Summerlin)

Toll Brothers, one of nine top national homebuilders developing in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers four unique neighborhoods throughout the community.

Mesa Ridge is a gated enclave of modern one- and two-story luxury homes. Ten unique floor plans in a mix of single-story and two-story elevations are available, from 3,236 square feet to 5,007 square feet and priced from $1.13 million to $1.36 million.

Located in The Mesa village and nestled against the Spring Mountain ridgeline, Mesa Ridge homes offer unobstructed views of the neighborhood’s spectacular natural backdrop. And while Mesa Ridge residents enjoy access to all Summerlin amenities, including the adjacent 19-acre Mesa Park, the neighborhood boasts its own amenities for the exclusive use of those who call it home, including a resort-style pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchen, social lounge, bocce court, fitness center and coming this fall, a Mesa Ridge-exclusive amenity center.

Regency, a neighborhood for those 55-plus, is in The Cliffs village and boasts stunning topography and a dramatic ridgeline that forms its western edge along the community’s southernmost border.

Regency offers six single-story floor plans from 1,665 square feet to 2,223 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s. The staff-gated neighborhood includes a resort-style amenity package with a clubhouse spanning more than 16,000 square feet that has indoor lap pool and outdoor resort-style pools; tennis, pickle ball and bocce ball courts; executive demonstration kitchen; and an on-site lifestyle director who schedules classes and plans social gatherings.

Mira Villa, a luxury neighborhood in the golf-themed and scenic Canyons village, features a collection of all single-story luxury condominium flats housed in a mid-rise.

Homes range from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet and are priced from the mid-$700,000s to more than $1 million with one exclusive floor plan offered at $2.9 million. Mira Villa boasts mature landscaping and is surrounded by two golf courses: TPC Las Vegas, which is in Summerlin, and neighboring Angel Park.

Toll Brothers’ newest Summerlin neighborhood is Acadia Ridge, located in the emerging district of Redpoint in Summerlin West, the newest area to take shape in Summerlin.

Located west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue, Redpoint sits on elevated topography overlooking the valley. Acadia Ridge, a gated neighborhood of only 151 single-family homes, features six unique floor plans offering single-story living with loft options in some models and each featuring either Spanish or Hacienda elevations. Floor plans range from 2,002 square feet to 2,824 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, Toll Brothers has long been a staple in Summerlin, building a range of beautiful homes for generations for decades.

“Whether you’re in the market for a condominium, an age-qualified home, a luxury estate or a family home, check out Toll Brothers in Summerlin. You won’t be disappointed,” she said.

Now, entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. They include more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers 110 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

In the Las Vegas area, homebuyers will discover two resort-style age-qualified communities by Trilogy by Shea Homes. These communities inspire homeowners to embrace adventure, put their health and happiness first and build lasting friendships.

MountainView Hospital’s emergency room at Skye Canyon opened on July 20 and already treated its first patient. ER at Skye Canyon is in the heart of the Skye Canyon community, in northwest Las Vegas.

Summerlin has started to accept submissions to its 2021 Summerlin Photography Competition, open to both professional and amateur photographers ages 18 and older. Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 9 under the Event section at Summerlin.com .

The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., marked the first half of 2021 with strong new home sales, earning the No. 3 spot nationally on a list of country’s best-selling master plans, according to a report released by national real estate consultant, RCLCO.

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Shadow Crest at Mesquite on July 31- Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shadow Crest is an age-qualified community that will feature 68 single-family homes on a 13-acre site in the Highlands Vista master plan at the intersection of Hardy Way and Hilltop Trail. It is 90 minutes from Las Vegas, and the gated community is situated near the Interstate 15 freeway and Mesquite shopping, dining and recreation.

Labor Day Weekend just got a lot more relaxing. The Visit Henderson Lake Las Vegas Golf Food Festival, one of Lake Las Vegas’ top annual events, returns to Reflection Bay Golf Club from Sept. 3-5.

Richmond American Homes’ Tessitura and Verismo neighborhoods each have model homes left for sale. With two-story and ranch-style options available, the neighborhoods have both been popular among homebuyers, offering sought-after amenities and deluxe upgrades.

Camino Verde Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate investment, development and asset management company, has acquired Camino 2630 Apartments in midtown Las Vegas. The community at 2630 Sherwood St. is the fifth vintage apartment building the firm has purchased to refurbish in the neighborhood.

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin — both in stunning locations. Sandalwood is in the village of Stonebridge that is set against the dramatic and scenic backdrop of nearby Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. And Terra Luna Ridge is in The Cliffs village, aptly named for its picturesque and spectacular ridgeline.