Toll Brothers showcases Los Altos in Summerlin

The Verano model home in Summerlin's Los Altos neighborhood, by Toll Brothers, is for sale. (Toll Brothers)

Driving through the rolling topography of the gated community of Los Altos, sales manager Gloria Hawkesworth remembers her first impression of the neighborhood.

“It’s like a hidden jewel, a beautiful private enclave, the only single-story community within the Paseos Village in the Summerlin master plan,” she said. The community recently released two of its model homes for quick-delivery sale — the Verano and the Taranto — an opportunity, Hawkesworth said is rarely available in this area. Prices start from the mid-$700,000s.

The Verano model home features the Santa Barbara exterior design, welcoming homeowners with an elaborate courtyard that leads to an open rotunda foyer.

The home’s impressive contemporary kitchen has an elongated island with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and upgraded stacked glass-panel cabinetry. Upon entering the home, the customized floor-to-ceiling glass wine room stuns, accommodating more than 300 bottles in a temperature controlled environment.

The Verano’s family room features a modern, upgraded Primo fireplace and is attached to a covered patio, accessible from a wall of sliding glass doors that completely open up.

“It really brings the inside out and the outside in. It’s breathtaking,” Hawkesworth said. “The backyard is also second to none, with a beautiful swimming pool and outdoor living. It feels like you’re on a vacation. It’s really resort-like.”

Tom Miller, a Los Altos homeowner who recently moved from California with his wife, also has a custom outdoor living area in his new home, complete with a pool, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and two pergolas. Miller’s home is the Alava design.

“It’s nearly 3,100 square feet looking down onto the valley, just a beautiful place to live,” he said. “It has a lot of open spaces and a magnificent kitchen — which is where we spend 90 percent of the time.”

Miller discussed the custom touches he and his wife put into the home — a top-of-the line refrigerator and stove, designer lighting, two-tone cabinetry, porcelain tile flooring — upgrades that he said make their home truly their own.

All Toll Brothers homebuyers have the opportunity to choose upgrades and personalization options with the help of a designer at the builder’s Design Studio.

“We had an expert in every field who talked us through everything,” Miller said. “They showed us a lot of options, gave us suggestions and tried to understand us as people. They didn’t just try to sell us something.”

Consisting of 78 homes, Los Altos also offers the opportunity to purchase pre-sale homes ranging from 3,100 square feet to 3,800 square feet. All homes have 10-12- foot ceilings, and some feature coffered ceilings, casitas and multigeneration suite options. The community puts homeowners in the top-rated Summerlin schools and nearby multiple amenities, including Mount Charleston, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and golf courses.

“We’re less than five minutes to the 215 freeway (Beltway),” Hawkesworth said. “We’re three miles to Downtown Summerlin with its many high-end stores, restaurants and a movie theater. It’s a great place for walking, shopping and meeting friends.”

This weekend the community is hosting a “Celebration of Savings on Quick-Delivery Homes.” Homebuyers can tour homes and enjoy seafood fare from Cousins Maine Lobster. The event takes place from noon to 3 p.m. April 21.

Toll Brothers is an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967. It is building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company.

For four years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune magazine “World’s Most Admired Cos.” list. Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

Toll Brothers builds luxury single-family detached and attached home communities; master planned luxury residential; resort-style golf communities; and urban mid- and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, home security and landscape subsidiaries. It operates its own lumber distribution and house component assembly and manufacturing operations.