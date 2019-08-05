Toll Brothers to offer incentives for move-in-ready homes

Homebuyers who are ready to make a move to a new home should visit Toll Brothers Las Vegas and Henderson communities Aug. 3-25 for the home builder’s Tour it, Love it, Make it Yours Quick Delivery Home Event.

“We have an impressive selection of move-in-ready homes with exceptional sales incentives for a limited-time savings,” said Scott James, Toll Brothers Las Vegas Division president. “Homebuyers who visit our communities will discover a variety of one- and two-story home designs in various sizes to suit their lifestyle needs. Our home prices start in the low $400,000s, and the special savings and incentives will be available on these Quick Delivery Homes through Aug. 25.

“Low mortgage rates are still available, making this is a fabulous opportunity to add significant value to a new-home purchase. We also have TBI Mortgage representatives who can help answer buyer questions,” James said.

Move-in-ready homes are available in Toll Brothers’ communities in Las Vegas and Henderson. Buyers will have the opportunity to select and add their own personal finishing touches on many of these homes while taking advantage of the special incentives and pricing at the participating communities.

Professionally decorated model homes and sales centers are open Monday from noon to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information and community specific details, visit Tollbrothers.com/LVQuick or call 844-836-5263.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company, was founded in 1967.

Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers operates in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company. For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list.

Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.