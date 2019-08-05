95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homes Sponsored Content

Toll Brothers to offer incentives for move-in-ready homes

Sponsored Content
August 5, 2019 - 8:10 am
 

Homebuyers who are ready to make a move to a new home should visit Toll Brothers Las Vegas and Henderson communities Aug. 3-25 for the homebuilder’s Tour It, Love It, Make It Yours Quick Delivery Home Event.

“We have an impressive selection of move-in-ready homes with exceptional sales incentives for a limited-time savings,” said Scott James, Toll Brothers Las Vegas Division president. “Homebuyers who visit our communities will discover a variety of one- and two-story home designs in various sizes to suit their lifestyle needs. Our home prices start in the low $400,000s, and the special savings and incentives will be available on these Quick Delivery Homes through Aug. 25.

“Low mortgage rates are still available, making this is a fabulous opportunity to add significant value to a new-home purchase. We also have TBI Mortgage representatives who can help answer buyer questions,” James said.

Move-in-ready homes are available in Toll Brothers’ communities in Las Vegas and Henderson. Buyers will have the opportunity to select and add their own personal finishing touches on many of these homes while taking advantage of the special incentives and pricing at the participating communities.

Professionally decorated model homes and sales centers are open Monday from noon to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information and community specific details, visit Tollbrothers.com/LVQuick or call 844-836-5263.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company, was founded in 1967.

Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers operates in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company. For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list.

Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Skye Canyon to unveil five model homes
Sponsored Content

Food, fun and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils five appointed models at the First Look: Northglenn and Madera by Century Communities.

Summit Homes Shelbourne Estates neighborhood, by Summit Homes Nevada, in southern Las Vegas wi ...
Shelbourne Estates to hold grand opening Aug. 3
Sponsored Content

It’s a summer of welcome news and change for Summit Homes Nevada as it prepares to celebrate the grand opening of the new Shelbourne Estates neighborhood in southern Las Vegas – while simultaneously announcing they have reached the close-out stage of their nearby Bermuda Ridge community.

Designed by Bassenian Lagoni Architects of Newport Beach, California, Terra Luna Plan Four rece ...
Pardee wins Home of the Year Award
By Valerie Putnam RJRealEstate.Vegas

On Summerlin’s southern edge lies the sophisticated resort-style Terra Luna by Pardee Homes. Located in the 450-acre The Cliffs community, Terra Luna showcases award-winning style and elegance through comfortable, modern design.

Fox Hill Park in The Paseos village of Summerlin is an adventure- and climbing-themed park. It ...
Summerlin home to 250 parks of all sizes
Sponsored Content

There is no community in Southern Nevada with more parks than the master-planned community of Summerlin – nearly 250 of all sizes and types.

Earlier this year, Dr. Glen de Guzman purchased a two-bedroom, two-bath residence at Juhl, a lo ...
Physician chooses Juhl for its location
Sponsored Content

When Dr. Glen de Guzman decided to move to Nevada to be closer to family and further his medical career, his criteria was practically a blank canvas. But after a thorough search exploring single-family homes and condominiums all across the valley, he quickly discovered everything he needed was at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas.

Owner of Anytime Plumbing Inc., Keith Jester, purchased a home in Obsidian, a Blue Heron develo ...
Blue Heron home features custom garage
Sponsored Content

When local entrepreneur and owner of Anytime Plumbing Inc. Keith Jester set out to find his dream home, he knew he needed to partner with a design/build firm that could meet unique needs that aligned with his passions in life.