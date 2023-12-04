Touchstone Living opens town home community

A new home resort-style planned community is focused on making homeownership possible for first-time homebuyers. Prices start in the $200,000s.

Independence is developed by locally owned and Las Vegas-based homebuilder Touchstone Living. Situated on 130 acres of the former Royal Links Golf Course in east Las Vegas, it offers 14 unique floor plans within four town home collections.

A new-home, resort-style planned community is focused on making home ownership possible for first-time homebuyers. Prices start in the $200,000s.

Independence is developed by locally owned and Las Vegas-based homebuilder Touchstone Living. Situated on 130 acres of the former Royal Links Golf Course in east Las Vegas, Independence offers 14 unique floor plans within four town home collections. Independence homeowners will have access to large parks, dog parks, multiple swimming pools, playgrounds, shaded picnic areas and walking trails within the community.

Touchstone Living is offering special financing for homebuyers through its preferred lenders.

Like all Touchstone Living communities, every home comes with Energy Star-certified Samsung appliances, including a washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove cook top/oven.

Independence will help owners reduce their electricity costs and keep more money in their pockets each month because every home includes solar panels. Upgraded countertops, window coverings, Ring doorbell and closing costs are included in the price of the home.

“Many people continue to rent even though they can afford the mortgage,” said Tom McCormick, president of Touchstone Living. “Renters tell us the additional costs — above the mortgage — keep them renting, like closing costs and the significant price of purchasing all their own appliances. Independence homes include everything at no extra charge, making that transition from renter to owner possible. With the addition of solar panels to every home, we’re also helping owners reduce their electricity costs.”

The four home collections at Independence are Achieve, Success, Prosperity and Triumph. Achieve homes have two bedrooms, two baths, approximately 1,134 square feet and a private backyard priced in the $200,000s. Triumph homes are the largest at 1,774 square feet and offer three or four bedrooms, 2½ baths, a two-car garage, a private backyard and start in the mid-$300,000s.

The Independence resort-style planned community will be managed by Touchstone Community Management, a division of Touchstone Living.

The low monthly homeowners association fee includes Cox Gigablast service providing high-speed internet and 220 channels including HBO and Showtime. Water, community patrols, street maintenance, common areas, solar panels and buildings are included in the monthly HOA fee.

The Independence community is off Vegas Valley Drive, near Hollywood Boulevard. The Independence sales office is open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more about Independence, go to touchstoneliving.com.

Touchstone Living is locally owned and operated in Southern Nevada. Founded in 2013, Touchstone Living is uniquely focused on helping first-time homebuyers understand the benefits of home ownership and are partners in the homebuying process.

Touchstone Living has been named a Gold Winner in the Best of Las Vegas in 2020, 2021, and 2022.