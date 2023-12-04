56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Touchstone Living opens town home community

Provided Content
December 4, 2023 - 9:52 am
 
Independence is developed by locally owned and Las Vegas-based homebuilder Touchstone Living. S ...
Independence is developed by locally owned and Las Vegas-based homebuilder Touchstone Living. Situated on 130 acres of the former Royal Links Golf Course in east Las Vegas, it offers 14 unique floor plans within four town home collections. (Touchstone Living)
The Independence town home community is catering to first-time homebuyers. Prices start in the ...
The Independence town home community is catering to first-time homebuyers. Prices start in the $200,000s. (Touchstone Living)

A new-home, resort-style planned community is focused on making home ownership possible for first-time homebuyers. Prices start in the $200,000s.

Independence is developed by locally owned and Las Vegas-based homebuilder Touchstone Living. Situated on 130 acres of the former Royal Links Golf Course in east Las Vegas, Independence offers 14 unique floor plans within four town home collections. Independence homeowners will have access to large parks, dog parks, multiple swimming pools, playgrounds, shaded picnic areas and walking trails within the community.

Touchstone Living is offering special financing for homebuyers through its preferred lenders.

Like all Touchstone Living communities, every home comes with Energy Star-certified Samsung appliances, including a washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove cook top/oven.

Independence will help owners reduce their electricity costs and keep more money in their pockets each month because every home includes solar panels. Upgraded countertops, window coverings, Ring doorbell and closing costs are included in the price of the home.

“Many people continue to rent even though they can afford the mortgage,” said Tom McCormick, president of Touchstone Living. “Renters tell us the additional costs — above the mortgage — keep them renting, like closing costs and the significant price of purchasing all their own appliances. Independence homes include everything at no extra charge, making that transition from renter to owner possible. With the addition of solar panels to every home, we’re also helping owners reduce their electricity costs.”

The four home collections at Independence are Achieve, Success, Prosperity and Triumph. Achieve homes have two bedrooms, two baths, approximately 1,134 square feet and a private backyard priced in the $200,000s. Triumph homes are the largest at 1,774 square feet and offer three or four bedrooms, 2½ baths, a two-car garage, a private backyard and start in the mid-$300,000s.

The Independence resort-style planned community will be managed by Touchstone Community Management, a division of Touchstone Living.

The low monthly homeowners association fee includes Cox Gigablast service providing high-speed internet and 220 channels including HBO and Showtime. Water, community patrols, street maintenance, common areas, solar panels and buildings are included in the monthly HOA fee.

The Independence community is off Vegas Valley Drive, near Hollywood Boulevard. The Independence sales office is open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more about Independence, go to touchstoneliving.com.

Touchstone Living is locally owned and operated in Southern Nevada. Founded in 2013, Touchstone Living is uniquely focused on helping first-time homebuyers understand the benefits of home ownership and are partners in the homebuying process.

Touchstone Living has been named a Gold Winner in the Best of Las Vegas in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

MOST READ
1
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
2
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
3
Family of U.S. veteran ‘devastated’ by burial rejection
Family of U.S. veteran ‘devastated’ by burial rejection
4
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Why DeSantis will win Iowa
VICTOR JOECKS: Why DeSantis will win Iowa
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Merri Perry
LVR presents annual awards to top local Realtors
LVR

Las Vegas Realtors presented annual awards this month to some of its leading and longtime members, with immediate past President Brandon Roberts being honored as LVR’s Realtor of the Year.

With a grant of $750,000, the Wells Fargo Foundation will help launch Team Rubicon TRades Acade ...
Wells Fargo helps train veterans to rebuild homes
Provided Content

With a grant of $750,000, the Wells Fargo Foundation will fuel the creation of the Team Rubicon TRades Academy to address the need for credentialed contractors in communities nationwide.

Las Vegas Aces team member and 2022 and 2023 WNBA Champion, Kiah Stokes, makes a ceremonial don ...
Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving
Provided Content

The holidays at Downtown Summerlin represent the season of giving, with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward. The Giving Machine, the Santa Chalet and Lights for Flights provide community members the opportunity to make donations to local, national and global nonprofits.

Element 12
Cadence opens luxury apartment complex, Element 12
Provided Content

Cadence recently welcomed The Spanos Corp. to its growing list of builders with the Element 12 multifamily community. Element 12 includes modern, sleek resort-style amenities with several offerings for residents to enjoy.

Summerlin
Nine Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory
Provided Content

Five Summerlin neighborhoods are down to fewer than 20 remaining homes, and four neighborhoods are down to less than 20 percent of their total remaining home inventory. In many cases, neighborhoods nearing close-out offer special opportunities for buyers including special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Summerlin has a number of public art installations throughout the master plan, including recent ...
Summerlin features public art, historic memorials
Provided Content

Summerlin features a growing number of public art installations that help to create a strong sense of place and build community pride while adding color and meaning to special spaces.

Lake Las Vegas offers move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

Lennar’s Reverie at Lake Las Vegas is streamlining the homebuying process with move-in ready homes and an easier way to save.

Downtown Summerlinis is once again Southern Nevada’s holiday headquarters. The 2023 season ki ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2023 holiday season
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the urban core of the Summerlin, is once again Southern Nevada’s holiday headquarters. The 2023 season kicks off in November with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade, and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink on Nov. 17.

For the second year, the Southern Paiute and Culture District was a popular addition to the Sum ...
Summerlin recognizes Native American heritage month
Provided Content

In October, Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant urban core, hosted the Southern Paiute and Culture District during the 27th annual Summerlin Festival of Arts.

More stories
Lake Las Vegas offers move-in-ready homes
Lake Las Vegas offers move-in-ready homes
Work starts on Cello Tower high-rise at Symphony Park
Work starts on Cello Tower high-rise at Symphony Park
$15M Summerlin home comes with an amenity like no other — a Ferrari
$15M Summerlin home comes with an amenity like no other — a Ferrari
Cadence opens luxury apartment complex, Element 12
Cadence opens luxury apartment complex, Element 12
Blue Heron features the $6.5M show home in Prado in historical neighborhood
Blue Heron features the $6.5M show home in Prado in historical neighborhood
Nine Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory
Nine Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory