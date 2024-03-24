62°F
Tour de Summerlin returns April 20

March 24, 2024
 
Summerlin The 22nd annual Tour de Summerlin returns to Summerlin April 20, kicking off at Downtown Summerlin and offering three distances for cyclists of all levels. This untimed ride is designed to promote health and wellness, outdoor enjoyment and safe cycling practices.
Summerlin The 22nd annual Tour de Summerlin returns to Summerlin on April 20, starting at Downtown Summerlin and offering three distances for cyclists of all levels. This untimed ride is designed to promote health and wellness, outdoor enjoyment and safe cycling practices.

Tour de Summerlin, Southern Nevada’s longest-running cycling event, returns to the community April 20. Presented by Howard Hughes, developer of Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 500 cyclists.

Celebrating its 22nd year, Tour de Summerlin offers three distances: 80 miles, 40 miles and a 20-mile ride for all skill levels with start times beginning at 7 a.m. All bike types are permitted, including e-bikes. Registered participants will receive a T-shirt and medal. To register, visit tourdesummerlin.com. Registration fee is $115 per person. Children under the age of 15 may participate in the 20-mile ride with an accompanying adult for a fee of $20.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin was originally developed to showcase the community’s beauty while giving cyclists scenic routes that include Summerlin’s actively selling new-home neighborhoods, as well as stunning views of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to the west. As an untimed event, the goal of Tour de Summerlin is to promote health, outdoor enjoyment and safe cycling practices, she said.

“Whether you’re a hard-core rider or just enjoy getting out on the bike, each route offers plenty of bike lanes, beautiful scenery and unique riding experiences,” Bisterfeldt said. “Summerlin has long been synonymous with cycling given its proximity to Red Rock Canyon and the community’s 200-mile trail system. Even our newest office building, 1700 Pavilion, and our newest luxury apartment building, Tanager Echo — both at Downtown Summerlin — feature bike storage to promote sustainable commuting options like cycling to work.

“Tour de Summerlin is a natural for our community, and we are looking forward to welcoming cyclists from across the valley for this fun event that has become a signature for our community.”

Now in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home to the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home to the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in almost 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

