Tri Pointe kicks off 100 Days to Christmas

It may only be September, but it’s already looking a lot like the holidays at Tri Pointe Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy of building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley.

Chet Buchanan, left, 98.5 KLUC DJ whose annual Toy Drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada is now in its 23rd year, along with Klif Andrews, right, Division President for Tri Pointe Homes, preview bicycles and toys already collected for the drive.

Tri Pointe Homes, working with its trade partners, employees and homeowners, is gathering donated bicycles and toys for the 23rd annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada. The public is invited to donate new bicycles and toys for children ages 3-18 at any Tri Pointe Homes’ New Home Galleries: 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

This toy drive held every December and hosted by popular KLUC morning show host Buchanan, who literally lives atop a 30-foot-high outdoor scaffolding platform for 12 days overlooking the NV Energy parking lot on West Sahara Avenue, is in its 23rd year and scheduled for Dec. 2-13. Last year, the toy drive exceeded expectations with more than 40 Coca-Cola semitrucks filled with new toys, 6,533 bicycles and $516,170 in gift cards and monetary donations.

According to Klif Andrews, division president, Tri Pointe Homes, the homebuilder decided this summer to adopt the toy drive as its primary charitable initiative, and the early results are proof that everyone is excited.

“We have already rounded up more than 100 bicycles and hundreds of toys from our trade partners, employees, homeowners and even prospective homeowners,” he said. “We are all working as a Tri Pointe team to promote the Toy Drive and talking to everyone we know. Our goal is to make the holidays brighter for those in our community in need. Given that we still have 100 days to play Santa’s helpers and support Chet and KLUC’s amazing toy drive, we are excited about the impact these donations will make. It’s never too early to start spreading holiday cheer.”

HELP of Southern Nevada assists thousands of families in need and numerous nonprofit agencies throughout the community throughout the holiday season. The organization serves families who would otherwise go without.

“Getting a jump start on bicycle and toy donations is fantastic,” Buchanan said. “I am so appreciative of the team at Tri Pointe Homes for choosing to support the toy drive this year, and more importantly, to start early. Tri Pointe’s enthusiasm is palpable, and I am impressed with the volume of early donations — despite the fact that the holidays are still 100 days away. It will be a real difference maker for HELP of Southern Nevada and the thousands of families and children the nonprofit serves.”

