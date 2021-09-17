91°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Provided Content

Tri Pointe kicks off 100 Days to Christmas

Provided Content
September 17, 2021 - 12:36 pm
 
Chet Buchanan, left, 98.5 KLUC DJ whose annual Toy Drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada is ...
Chet Buchanan, left, 98.5 KLUC DJ whose annual Toy Drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada is now in its 23rd year, along with Klif Andrews, right, Division President for Tri Pointe Homes, preview bicycles and toys already collected for the drive.

It may only be September, but it’s already looking a lot like the holidays at Tri Pointe Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy of building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley.

Tri Pointe Homes, working with its trade partners, employees and homeowners, is gathering donated bicycles and toys for the 23rd annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada. The public is invited to donate new bicycles and toys for children ages 3-18 at any Tri Pointe Homes’ New Home Galleries: 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

This toy drive held every December and hosted by popular KLUC morning show host Buchanan, who literally lives atop a 30-foot-high outdoor scaffolding platform for 12 days overlooking the NV Energy parking lot on West Sahara Avenue, is in its 23rd year and scheduled for Dec. 2-13. Last year, the toy drive exceeded expectations with more than 40 Coca-Cola semitrucks filled with new toys, 6,533 bicycles and $516,170 in gift cards and monetary donations.

According to Klif Andrews, division president, Tri Pointe Homes, the homebuilder decided this summer to adopt the toy drive as its primary charitable initiative, and the early results are proof that everyone is excited.

“We have already rounded up more than 100 bicycles and hundreds of toys from our trade partners, employees, homeowners and even prospective homeowners,” he said. “We are all working as a Tri Pointe team to promote the Toy Drive and talking to everyone we know. Our goal is to make the holidays brighter for those in our community in need. Given that we still have 100 days to play Santa’s helpers and support Chet and KLUC’s amazing toy drive, we are excited about the impact these donations will make. It’s never too early to start spreading holiday cheer.”

HELP of Southern Nevada assists thousands of families in need and numerous nonprofit agencies throughout the community throughout the holiday season. The organization serves families who would otherwise go without.

“Getting a jump start on bicycle and toy donations is fantastic,” Buchanan said. “I am so appreciative of the team at Tri Pointe Homes for choosing to support the toy drive this year, and more importantly, to start early. Tri Pointe’s enthusiasm is palpable, and I am impressed with the volume of early donations — despite the fact that the holidays are still 100 days away. It will be a real difference maker for HELP of Southern Nevada and the thousands of families and children the nonprofit serves.”

For a complete list of New Homes Gallery addresses to drop-off donations for the toy drive, visit tripointehomes.com/las-vegas.

Join the Tri Pointe Homes Interest List and view floor plans by visiting TriPointeHomes.com/nv/Las-vegas or call 702-374-0385.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM company in 2021. Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Las Vegas real estate sector. For more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police find 30 boa constrictors in Southern Highlands home
Las Vegas police find 30 boa constrictors in Southern Highlands home
2
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
3
Mount Charleston lodge ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze
Mount Charleston lodge ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze
4
Family identifies woman found dead in desert south of Las Vegas
Family identifies woman found dead in desert south of Las Vegas
5
Police investigate woman’s carjacking in Summerlin casino parking lot
Police investigate woman’s carjacking in Summerlin casino parking lot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Skye Canyon Park features Skye Center, the community’s club house. The community will hold it ...
Sponsored
Skye Canyon to host chalk art competition
Sponsored Content

Known as a community that encourages family fun, fitness, the love of being outdoors and has an abundance of community pride, Skye Canyon is the place where families can grow, flourish, create new memories and discover a sense of community together.

This home at 596 St. Croix St. in DragonRidge in Henderson's MacDonald Highlands has been liste ...
MacDonald Highlands mansion listed for $7.4M
Provided Content

A completely custom estate along the esteemed DragonRidge Country Club golf course in Henderson has just hit the market. The 10,205-square-foot home at 596 St. Croix St. in the highly sought-after MacDonald Highlands community is listed at $7.4 million.

Obsidian by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in the rapidly growing and popula ...
Woodside’s Obsidian opens in Redpoint Square in Summerlin
Provided Content

Obsidian by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in the rapidly growing and popular area of Summerlin West within the master-planned community of Summerlin. Obsidian is in the district of Redpoint Square, west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue and situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley and offering select areas with scenic vantage points and vistas.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

HomeAid Southern Nevada, the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, has nearly completed its third of four custom home renovations on the New Vista Ranch home site, benefiting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The home is slated to be completed by Sept. 20.

The 25th annual Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin, Oct. 9-10 and feature ...
Summerlin celebrates fall
Provided Content

As the season begins to change, fall’s arrival is also signaled by popular annual events in Summerlin.

Century Communities has opened Suncrest in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community. (Cent ...
Cadence in Henderson welcomes Century Communities
Provided Content

Cadence welcomes Century Communities to the growing list of homebuilders, bringing a new neighborhood and homes to the Henderson master plan.

Trilogy Sunstone Age-qualified community Trilogy Sunstone will debut eight new model homes Sep ...
Sponsored
Age-qualified community Trilogy Sunstone to hold grand opening Sept. 18
Sponsored Content

Trilogy Sunstone will host the highly anticipated grand opening of eight stunning new model homes on Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., PST. The fun-filled day will include tours of models, light refreshments, live music, a variety of local food trucks, yard games and more. This is the perfect chance for eager homeowners to experience what life at Trilogy’s newest 55+ community is like.

The newest neighborhood to open in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin is Heritage by Lenna ...
Heritage by Lennar showcased in Stonebridge at Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to open in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin is Heritage by Lennar. This age-qualified, gated neighborhood includes three distinctive and unique collections encompassing nine contemporary and modern floor plans for active adults ages 55-plus.

Touchstone Living's Mosaic community, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway, ha ...
Touchstone’s Mosaic achieves sales milestones
Provided Content

Touchstone Living has announced the Mosaic community, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway, has achieved an impressive 275 home closings since the beginning of the development in March of 2020. During that time, on average, 25 homes have sold each month with a significant number being purchased by first-time homebuyers.

Edward Homes Nevada has reported that all 43 town homes at Thrive have been reserved. Construct ...
Edward Homes breaks ground on Thrive town homes
Provided Content

Edward Homes Nevada has started construction on its newest collection of town homes, Thrive, on Allerton Park and Plaza Centre drives in Summerlin. Reservations have already been taken for each of the 43 modern residences.