Tri Pointe offers town home community of Capri at Inspirada

First-time homebuyers, Evanna Martinez and John Sklavos, thought market conditions might prevent them from finding the home of their dreams, but today, they are happy homeowners with their new town home at Capri at Inspirada by Tri Pointe Homes. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Professional couple Evanna Martinez and John Sklavos were on the hunt for their first home, a search that initially led them to believe that market conditions might make their dream of purchasing a new home unobtainable. That was until the couple discovered the townhome community of Capri at Inspirada by Tri Pointe Homes in Henderson.

Located off Bicentennial Parkway in west Henderson, Capri is ideal for those who want spaciousness without high maintenance. The townhome community of Capri offers four plans, each with an included private landscaped backyard. Featuring approximately 1,640 square feet to 1,924 square feet of living space, these two-story townhomes offer two to three bedrooms, 2½ baths, lofts, expansive great rooms, contemporary kitchens, an abundance of windows and two-car garages.

The Capri neighborhood includes a swimming pool for residents and their guests, open green spaces, play area and access to the planned community of Inspirada’s five parks and multiple trails. Capri’s space-efficient and tech-savvy townhomes also include Tri Pointe Homes’ award-winning HomeSmart technology and devices. Prices start from approximately the low $400,000s.

Originally from Southern California, Sklavos works as a customer service manager with the NFL’s Raiders, and Martinez is an onboarding success manager with Celebrity Home Loans.

“We knew we wanted to live close to work in a home that was perfect for entertaining,” said Martinez, who loves how her new home’s open floor plan features a spacious gourmet kitchen that flows seamlessly to a large living and dining area. “The home is all that we wanted for great entertaining. We’re already hosting Raiders’ watch parties and are planning for holiday family gatherings.”

The couple also knew they had found their dream home when they first saw the secluded primary bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet and spa-inspired bath. “The spaciousness of the two additional bedrooms will be perfect as our family grows,” Martinez said.

The outstanding quality and design of Capri townhomes weren’t the only factors that sold the couple on Tri Pointe Homes.

“Our experience with the Tri Pointe Homes’ customer service team was a million times better than any other builder we had encountered,” she said.

Martinez, who understands the business of buying a home because of her mortgage industry background, particularly noted that Tri Pointe’s new home advisers were keenly knowledgeable about the buying process, “which made purchasing our new home stress-free and very efficient.”

The couple wants to give a special shout-out to Tri Pointe Homes’ new home adviser Veronica, who was with the couple through every step of their new homebuying journey. During construction, Veronica provided the couple with photos, updating them on the progress of their new home.

“We loved the photos with Veronica’s fun and encouraging captions,” Martinez said. “Plus, both John and I really appreciated that she was always very responsive to any questions and provided immediate answers.”

Also, singled out for praise was the Tri Pointe Homes’ construction team, whose members the couple said were great in communicating the construction schedule and did not overpromise, but instead underpromised and overdelivered.

“The team was also transparent during the walk-through.They went beyond expectations to deliver our new home in pristine condition,” Martinez said. “We definitely give our Tri Pointe Homes’ experience six out of five stars!”

