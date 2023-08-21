82°F
Tri Pointe opens town homes in Summerlin West

August 21, 2023 - 1:17 pm
 
Tri Pointe Homes Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin Wes ...
Tri Pointe Homes Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin West. Priced from the mid-$400,000s, Vertex offers town homes with private backyards enjoyed by each resident.

Joining the lineup of new-home neighborhoods in the master-planned community of Summerlin is Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes.

Located in the Redpoint Square district in Summerlin West, the community’s burgeoning area is situated on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway that offers stunning vistas and vantage points from many locations.

Vertex is a modern town home neighborhood offering four two-story elevations with open floor plans from 1,790 square feet to 1,914 square feet that include two to three bedrooms and 2½ baths. Unique to a town home neighborhood are the private backyards enjoyed by each Vertex resident.

Offering affordability, contemporary architectural designs, stylish interiors and abundant natural light, Vertex is especially appealing to young professionals, small families and retirees seeking the community’s hallmark quality of life and with pricing starting in the mid-$400,000s.

Vertex model homes feature interiors designed by acclaimed design expert and Emmy-nominated TV personality Bobby Berk. Design features include gourmet kitchens with islands, large primary bedroom suites with two walk-in closets, two-story entrance foyers, spacious great rooms and dining areas, lofts, patios and decks, two-car garages, tech niches, indoor/outdoor living spaces and the height of modern technology via Tri Pointe’s LivingSmart features.

Vertex homeowners will enjoy a private neighborhood pool and park area set against a stunning backdrop of the La Madre Peaks ridgeline. Nestled between a future park area and the developing Redpoint Arroyo, Vertex is conveniently located minutes from Downtown Summerlin with easy access to Summerlin Parkway and the 215 Beltway.

Vertex Plan One features 1,790 square feet of living space, two to three bedrooms, 2½ baths, two-story foyer, large great room, dining room, modern kitchen with island, patio and backyard. The second floor features a primary suite with a deck, large second bedroom and loft or optional bedroom/office.

Vertex Plan Two and Plan 2-X offer 1,824 square feet to 1,838 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, front porch, two-story foyer, modern kitchen with island, large dining room, great room, patio and backyard. The second floor offers a primary suite with deck, a second bedroom ideal for a workout room and a third bedroom that includes a walk-in closet.

The largest of Vertex’s floor plans, Plan Three, features a spacious primary suite with two walk-in closets plus a second bedroom with a walk-in closet and a third perfect for an office or child’s room. The model’s 1,914 square feet of living space also features an expansive great room and modern kitchen ideal for entertaining. The dining room is large enough to showcase a family-size dining table and opens up to a patio overlooking the backyard.

“Vertex is a great addition to the many new-home options in Summerlin West,” said Jenni Pevoto, director master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “As a town home, Vertex offers reduced maintenance with the benefits of a private patio. Plus, its well-designed and modern floor plans accommodate many lifestyle preferences. We are excited to welcome Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes to Summerlin.”

For information, call a Tri Pointe Homes new home specialist at 702.710.6005 or visit Summerlin.com.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

A 4,876-square-foot remodeled home in the Foothills community of Southern Highlands has hit the ...
Southern Highlands remodel lists for $1.4M
An estate reimagined to feature the only custom design of its kind in the Foothills community of Southern Highlands has hit the Las Vegas market for $1,399,900.

On Saturday, home shoppers are invited to visit Bella Strada’s brand new models from 10 a.m. ...
Bella Strada to open in Lake Las Vegas; grand opening slated for Aug. 12
On Saturday, Aug. 12, home shoppers are invited to visit Bella Strada’s brand new models from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy model home tours, food truck fare from Slidin’ Thru and sweet pastries from popular Southern Nevada bakery Freed’s.

In the district of Redpoint, Taylor Morrison offers Savannah, which features seven unique floor ...
Six Summerlin neighborhoods approach final inventory
In many cases, neighborhoods nearing close-out offer special opportunities for buyers including special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Juhl Juhl, a downtown high-rise condominium community, has reached its final sellout phase with ...
Juhl announces final home sales
Juhl, the loft-style high-rise condominium community, which spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, has reached its final sellout phase with 93 percent now sold and only 26 condominium homes remaining.

 
Summerlin is nation’s No. 5 best-selling master plan
Summerlin continues to demonstrate strong demand for housing as Nevada’s top-selling community ranked No. 5 nationally in new home sales in a recent midyear report by national real estate consultant RCLCO. The Summerlin community, developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., sold 544 new homes during the first six months of 2023, continuing its strong sales momentum, and maintaining the prominent position it has held on the RCLCO list for over two decades.

Children play ball at Doral Academy Red Rock, a charter school in Summerlin. With 26 public, pr ...
Summerlin has 26 public, private, charter schools
“Planning for schools — both public and private — was foundational to the development of the master plan,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin.

Jennie Kim, a local Realtor and native Las Vegan, found her dream home at Tri Pointe Homes Cont ...
Tri Pointe showcases Contour townhomes
When Las Vegas native and real estate agent Jennie Kim with Realty One Group Summerlin office took a prospective homebuyer to visit Tri Pointe Homes’ gated Contour townhome community near the Blue Diamond shopping district, she hadn’t planned on becoming a new Tri Pointe homebuyer herself.

The Summerlin Children’s Forum awarded four college scholarships this year to high school gra ...
Summerlin students receive college scholarships
The Summerlin® Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, The Howard Hughes Corp., recently awarded four college scholarships to outstanding high school graduates who are residents of the community.

Summerlin's Fourth of July parade drew more than 50,000 parade-goers and featured 70 entries. ( ...
Summerlin celebrates America’s birthday
This year’s Fourth of July Summerlin parade drew more than 50,000 parade-goers and featured 70 entries.

This Summerlin home at 2248 Timber Rose Lane in the Trails village has listed for $679,900. (Be ...
Hidden Summerlin gem: Home lists for $679,900
Introducing the charming and updated residence at 2248 Timber Rose Lane, nestled in the desirable guard-gated Summerlin neighborhood of Country Rose Estates in the Trails village.

