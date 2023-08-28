Tri Pointe showcases five new neighborhoods

Tri Pointe Homes has five communities recently opened or scheduled to open by end of year.

Tri Pointe Homes new home specialists, from left, Paris Bieber, Shannon Marler, and Josh Selleck, stand ready to make the homebuying process easy at five new neighborhoods, walking buyers through every step of the process. (Tri Pointe Homes)

There’s something very alluring and fresh about a new modern home in a brand-new community. And Tri Pointe Homes has five new neighborhoods throughout the Las Vegas Valley, adding new homebuyers to their interest and VIP priority groups.

“We know staying up to date on new communities and the journey to purchasing a new home can be stressful and exhausting. We hear it all the time from people who have been searching and searching for a home and a community that both checks off their must-have list and boasts that wow factor,” said Shannon Marler, Tri Pointe Homes new home specialist.

“Yet Tri Pointe homebuyers are fond of telling us that buying a Tri Pointe home is a pleasant experience because our dedicated team of professionals are with you every step of the way helping to streamline your home shopping journey.”

In Las Vegas, all Tri Pointe new homebuyers can benefit from the expertise of new home specialists Shannon Marler, Paris Bieber and Josh Selleck. Individually, or as a team, they work attentively with homebuyers to match them with the community and home that meet their needs and lifestyle including keeping buyers consistently updated on the progress of new neighborhoods.

Anyone interested in more information on how to join an interest list for Tri Pointe Homes’ new communities can contact a new home specialist online at Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas or call 702-602-9684. A new home specialist is the first member of a knowledgeable group of Tri Pointe professionals who work with new homebuyers throughout the entire process, including selecting a location, financing, understanding construction timelines, design customization, closing and providing support after move in.

Tri Pointe Homes has five communities recently opened or scheduled to open by end of year.

Tempo, located in the southwest valley at Patrick Lane and Hualapai Way, opened on July 29 and features two- and three-story homes offering from 2,261 square feet to 2,877 square feet of living space with three to four bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths, priced from the mid $500,000s.

Vertex town homes at Redpoint Square in Summerlin West offer contemporary architectural design with private, landscaped backyards. Ranging from 1,790 square feet to 1,914 square feet, Vertex floor plans feature two to three bedrooms and 2½ baths. Vertex models feature interior design inspirations by famed designer and Emmy award-winning Bobby Berk. The new community opens in August and is priced from the $400,000s.

Located at Kyle Pointe in the northwest valley on the doorstep of Lee Canyon and Mount Charleston, Arrow Peak will celebrate its grand opening in September and offers new homebuyers single-story homes with open floo plans and private courtyards. Arrow Peak has three floor plans from 2,017 square feet to 2,337 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two to three baths. Anticipated pricing is from the low $500,000s.

Also opening in September, Citrine is located near Skye Canyon in the northwest valley off Iron Mountain Road and offers one-and two-story homes with up to five bedrooms. The gated community includes a private pool, barbecue area, dog park and play area. Pricing is anticipated to be in the $400,000s.

Featuring town homes with private, landscaped backyards and two-car garages, Crestview is also located near Skye Canyon in the northwest valley and is planned to open by year-end.

“At Tri Pointe Homes we are passionate about making the homebuying process an easy and enjoyable experience,” said Tri Pointe Homes Division President, Klif Andrews. “As part of our commitment to ensuring buyers can easily make our homes their own, we established out new home specialists team to walk buyers through every step of the process. Whether you’re a first-time or seasoned homebuyer, you’ll appreciate our integrated approach to the homebuying experience.”

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century.

Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams.

Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was named as a Great Place to Work-Certified company in both 2021 and 2022 and was named on several Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists in 2022. For more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com.