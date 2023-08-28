103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Provided Content

Tri Pointe showcases five new neighborhoods

Provided Content
August 28, 2023 - 12:57 pm
 
Tri Pointe Homes new home specialists, from left, Paris Bieber, Shannon Marler, and Josh Sellec ...
Tri Pointe Homes new home specialists, from left, Paris Bieber, Shannon Marler, and Josh Selleck, stand ready to make the homebuying process easy at five new neighborhoods, walking buyers through every step of the process. (Tri Pointe Homes)

There’s something very alluring and fresh about a new modern home in a brand-new community. And Tri Pointe Homes has five new neighborhoods throughout the Las Vegas Valley, adding new homebuyers to their interest and VIP priority groups.

“We know staying up to date on new communities and the journey to purchasing a new home can be stressful and exhausting. We hear it all the time from people who have been searching and searching for a home and a community that both checks off their must-have list and boasts that wow factor,” said Shannon Marler, Tri Pointe Homes new home specialist.

“Yet Tri Pointe homebuyers are fond of telling us that buying a Tri Pointe home is a pleasant experience because our dedicated team of professionals are with you every step of the way helping to streamline your home shopping journey.”

In Las Vegas, all Tri Pointe new homebuyers can benefit from the expertise of new home specialists Shannon Marler, Paris Bieber and Josh Selleck. Individually, or as a team, they work attentively with homebuyers to match them with the community and home that meet their needs and lifestyle including keeping buyers consistently updated on the progress of new neighborhoods.

Anyone interested in more information on how to join an interest list for Tri Pointe Homes’ new communities can contact a new home specialist online at Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas or call 702-602-9684. A new home specialist is the first member of a knowledgeable group of Tri Pointe professionals who work with new homebuyers throughout the entire process, including selecting a location, financing, understanding construction timelines, design customization, closing and providing support after move in.

Tri Pointe Homes has five communities recently opened or scheduled to open by end of year.

Tempo, located in the southwest valley at Patrick Lane and Hualapai Way, opened on July 29 and features two- and three-story homes offering from 2,261 square feet to 2,877 square feet of living space with three to four bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths, priced from the mid $500,000s.

Vertex town homes at Redpoint Square in Summerlin West offer contemporary architectural design with private, landscaped backyards. Ranging from 1,790 square feet to 1,914 square feet, Vertex floor plans feature two to three bedrooms and 2½ baths. Vertex models feature interior design inspirations by famed designer and Emmy award-winning Bobby Berk. The new community opens in August and is priced from the $400,000s.

Located at Kyle Pointe in the northwest valley on the doorstep of Lee Canyon and Mount Charleston, Arrow Peak will celebrate its grand opening in September and offers new homebuyers single-story homes with open floo plans and private courtyards. Arrow Peak has three floor plans from 2,017 square feet to 2,337 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two to three baths. Anticipated pricing is from the low $500,000s.

Also opening in September, Citrine is located near Skye Canyon in the northwest valley off Iron Mountain Road and offers one-and two-story homes with up to five bedrooms. The gated community includes a private pool, barbecue area, dog park and play area. Pricing is anticipated to be in the $400,000s.

Featuring town homes with private, landscaped backyards and two-car garages, Crestview is also located near Skye Canyon in the northwest valley and is planned to open by year-end.

“At Tri Pointe Homes we are passionate about making the homebuying process an easy and enjoyable experience,” said Tri Pointe Homes Division President, Klif Andrews. “As part of our commitment to ensuring buyers can easily make our homes their own, we established out new home specialists team to walk buyers through every step of the process. Whether you’re a first-time or seasoned homebuyer, you’ll appreciate our integrated approach to the homebuying experience.”

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century.

Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams.

Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was named as a Great Place to Work-Certified company in both 2021 and 2022 and was named on several Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists in 2022. For more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com.

MOST READ
1
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
2
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
3
Beyoncé shines in Allegiant Stadium debut
Beyoncé shines in Allegiant Stadium debut
4
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
5
A happy Davante Adams on Josh Jacobs’ return: ‘It’s time to ball’
A happy Davante Adams on Josh Jacobs’ return: ‘It’s time to ball’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lee K. Barrett
LVR reports median price at $450,000 for July
LVR

LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during July was $450,000. That’s up 2 percent from June, but down 3.2 percent from $465,000 in July of 2022. Local home prices are still below the all-time record of $482,000 set in May of 2022.

From West Charleston Boulevard, the western views in Summerlin capture many mountain peaks visi ...
Summerlin offers mountain views
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin, totaling 35 square miles and stretching for 15 miles along the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, is known for spectacular views given its higher elevation and geographic position.

This recent donation marks the delivery of more than 80 water heaters from the energy provider ...
Southwest Gas donates water heaters to charity
Provided Content

Southwest Gas announced the donation of 20 water heaters to Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada, a nonprofit organization that provides critical home repairs to low-income seniors, veterans and individuals with disabilities.

A 4,876-square-foot remodeled home in the Foothills community of Southern Highlands has hit the ...
Southern Highlands remodel lists for $1.4M
Provided Content

An estate reimagined to feature the only custom design of its kind in the Foothills community of Southern Highlands has hit the Las Vegas market for $1,399,900.

Tri Pointe Homes Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin Wes ...
Tri Pointe opens town homes in Summerlin West
Provided Content

Joining the lineup of new-home neighborhoods in the master-planned community of Summerlin is Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes.

On Saturday, home shoppers are invited to visit Bella Strada’s brand new models from 10 a.m. ...
Bella Strada to open in Lake Las Vegas; grand opening slated for Aug. 12
Provided Content

On Saturday, Aug. 12, home shoppers are invited to visit Bella Strada’s brand new models from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy model home tours, food truck fare from Slidin’ Thru and sweet pastries from popular Southern Nevada bakery Freed’s.

In the district of Redpoint, Taylor Morrison offers Savannah, which features seven unique floor ...
Six Summerlin neighborhoods approach final inventory
Provided Content

In many cases, neighborhoods nearing close-out offer special opportunities for buyers including special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Juhl Juhl, a downtown high-rise condominium community, has reached its final sellout phase with ...
Juhl announces final home sales
Provided Content

Juhl, the loft-style high-rise condominium community, which spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, has reached its final sellout phase with 93 percent now sold and only 26 condominium homes remaining.

 
Summerlin is nation’s No. 5 best-selling master plan
Provided Content

Summerlin continues to demonstrate strong demand for housing as Nevada’s top-selling community ranked No. 5 nationally in new home sales in a recent midyear report by national real estate consultant RCLCO. The Summerlin community, developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., sold 544 new homes during the first six months of 2023, continuing its strong sales momentum, and maintaining the prominent position it has held on the RCLCO list for over two decades.

Children play ball at Doral Academy Red Rock, a charter school in Summerlin. With 26 public, pr ...
Summerlin has 26 public, private, charter schools
Provided Content

“Planning for schools — both public and private — was foundational to the development of the master plan,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin.

More stories
Tri Pointe opens town homes in Summerlin West
Tri Pointe opens town homes in Summerlin West
Six Summerlin neighborhoods approach final inventory
Six Summerlin neighborhoods approach final inventory
Bella Strada to open in Lake Las Vegas; grand opening slated for Aug. 12
Bella Strada to open in Lake Las Vegas; grand opening slated for Aug. 12
Juhl announces final home sales
Juhl announces final home sales
Summerlin still a top-5 master plan in US
Summerlin still a top-5 master plan in US
Summerlin is nation’s No. 5 best-selling master plan
Summerlin is nation’s No. 5 best-selling master plan