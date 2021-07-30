Tri Pointe to open town home community in August

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, has announced its newest gated neighborhood of Contour, a town home community in the southwest valley, offering affordability, modern architectural designs, stylish interiors and a plethora of community amenities. The exciting new community is coming in August.

“We are thrilled to create a high-end feel modern town home with less maintenance — the perfect combination for easy living priced within reach in the valley’s southwest,” said Klif Andrews, division president, Tri Pointe Homes. “It’s exciting to offer today’s homebuyers affordable quality town homes in an ideal location of the valley close to recreational amenities and retail services. We look forward to offering thoughtfully designed modern town homes and an exceptional homebuying experience.”

Situated close to Interstate 15 and the Blue Diamond shopping and entertainment district, the gated community of Contour features an abundance of casual outdoor spaces to socialize with friends, family and neighbors including a tree-lined pool exclusive to residents, outdoor spaces with lounging area, barbecue grill with dining tables, green turf area for outdoor games and restroom facility.

Modern architectural design meets comfort and convenience at Contour. The two-story town homes feature desirable stylish interior design characteristics, such as large kitchens with islands adjacent to expansive living and dining areas, beautiful master suites with walk-in closets, lofts, two-car garages and ample storage space.

Offering the best in indoor-outdoor living, Contour town homes feature easily accessible courtyards, and an abundance of widows fill the homes with natural light. On the second floor, dynamically angled walls and landing areas create privacy and flexible space.

The community’s four floor plans feature up to three bedrooms and 2½ baths and range in size from 1,414 square feet to 1,750 square feet, priced from mid-$300,000.

Contour Plan One features 1,414 square feet of living space, two to three bedrooms, 2½ baths, a private front courtyard, large living and dining areas, modern kitchen with oversized island that doubles as a dining table and two primary suites upstairs.

Plans Two and 2-X with 1,542 square feet to 1,567 square feet feature three bedrooms, 2½ baths, airy great room and dining, plus modern kitchen with island. Upstairs, the primary suite boasts corner windows for natural lighting, a spa-like bath and expansive walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms are slightly offset for added privacy with a shared bath and large personal closets.

Contour Plan Three at 1,750 square feet features a private side entry and maximum space, three bedrooms and 2½ baths and direct access from the dining room to an outdoor courtyard. The giant kitchen island is perfect for family gatherings while the dining area, adjacent to the great room, flows out to the large courtyard for easy indoor-outdoor entertaining. Upstairs boasts a landing-area loft perfect for a home office. A primary suite has view windows and spa-like bath and two bedrooms ideal for children’s or guests’ rooms.

All Tri Pointe homes include the company’s LivingSmart concept with 30-plus features that boost energy efficiency, conserve water, improve indoor air quality and encourage the use of recycled and sustainable resources.

Available at Tri Pointe Homes neighborhoods is HomeSmart, offering features that allow homeowners to control temperature, lighting and more via smartphone or voice-control technology, keeping you connected to your home from anywhere.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century.

Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams.

Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-Certified company in 2021.

Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Las Vegas real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.