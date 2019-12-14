Trilogy celebrates national brand with financial incentives

During the month of December, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is celebrating the end of the year with special pricing and other incentives. Homebuyers will receive up to $40,000 off select quick move-in homes.

Trilogy in Summerlin is an age-qualified community. During the month of December it will offer financial incentives to celebrate its national brand. (Trilogy)

During the month of December, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is celebrating the end of the year with special pricing and other incentives. Homebuyers will receive up to $40,000 off select quick move-in homes.

Trilogy in Summerlin is an age-qualified community in the master plan on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The community features single-level living town homes with optional guest suites and multilevel floor plan options. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and start in the mid-$500,000s.

The community’s Outlook Club is now open. This private Resort Club has 9,600 square feet of indoor space and an additional 2,100 square feet of covered outdoor space. It has a fitness center, a resort pool, a culinary studio, an art studio, a sports lounge and boccie and pickleball courts. The shops and nightlife of Summerlin are only 3 miles away.

Interested homebuyers are invited to Friday Night Jams at Outlook Club from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 20. They also can schedule a private tour of the homes and the Trilogy community by calling the Discovery Center at 877-221-3264.

Trilogy offers town homes in a condominium common interest community as defined in Nevada Revised Statutes 116.027 and 116.021.

Homes at Trilogy are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.