Trilogy in Summerlin offers attached homes

Shea Homes began selling last year in Trilogy, its age-qualified community in Summerlin, and its stunning new models are now open. This new neighborhood near South Town Centre Drive and Flamingo Road, is one of Shea’s 16 resort-style communities nationwide designed and built for those ages 55 and older, who are turning the page from raising children and growing careers to an entirely new chapter of excitement.

Models for Trilogy by Shea Homes are open. The Summerlin age-qualified community features three distinct collections of attached homes. (Shea Homes Trilogy)

Trilogy features three distinct collections of attached homes and a total of 13 floor plans. Several of these sophisticated homes feature multilevel designs that have been thoughtfully planned to place all the main living areas and the master suites on a single level. All homes feature modern, open floor plans that encourage true indoor-outdoor living.

Options include casitas, guest suites and private elevators. Homes are designed to encourage entertaining and offer reduced maintenance, catering to an increasing number of active adults seeking a lock-and-leave lifestyle that makes it easier to travel.

Trilogy’s Resort collection offers four floor plans from 1,538 square feet to 2,538 square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to 3½ baths. The Resort collection is priced from the mid-$400,000s. Trilogy’s Modern collection includes four floor plans from 2,236 square feet to 2,748 square feet and is priced from the low $500,000s. These homes offer two to three bedrooms and up to 3½ baths. And finally, Trilogy’s Luxe collection features five floor plans from 2,334 square feet to 2,828 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s. All Luxe models offer two bedrooms and 2½ baths with expansive great rooms ideal for entertaining. The first two home collections will be unveiled Saturday.

The neighborhood’s planned Resort Club will be the centerpiece of Trilogy, showcasing several indoor and outdoor amenities, including a rooftop deck, culinary studio, dog park, Zen garden, pickleball and bocce ball courts, fitness and movement studios, outdoor event lawns and a resort-style pool.

Trilogy residents are less than three miles away from the Downtown Summerlin area, a top destination for fashion, retail, dining, entertainment and professional sports. Downtown Summerlin is home to City National Arena, practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights, which is open to the public. And coming soon is Las Vegas Ballpark, a 10,000-capacity Triple-A ballpark for the Las Vegas 51s.

Other Summerlin amenities that improve the overall lifestyle at Trilogy include Summerlin’s 10 golf courses, 150-plus miles of trails, 20-community parks of all sizes and nearness to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, which provides both a spectacular backdrop and access to world-class hiking, rock climbing and cycling.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, today’s active adults are seeking a more active, healthy lifestyle, with the opportunity to meet like-minded neighbors and build friendships.

“Trilogy’s community programming creates a lifestyle that includes activities, events, concerts, classes and more. It’s about creating opportunities to enjoy life for this growing segment of the population that is ready for something new and exciting now that their families are grown,” she said.