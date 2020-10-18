Trilogy in Summerlin start work on second half of community

On Oct. 16 at noon, Trilogy in Summerlin will open its new phase of homesites, starting the build-out of the second half of the community.

On Oct. 16 at noon, Trilogy in Summerlin will open its new phase of homesites, starting the build-out of the second half of the community.

Some of these homesites will be located along the front row of the neighborhood, facing the Las Vegas Strip.

There are only a limited number of new homesites available and will sell on a first-come, first-served basis.

Best 55+ Community of the Year

Trilogy in Summerlin is in the heart of Downtown Summerlin and was named the Best 55+ Community of the Year 2020.

Within this gated resort lifestyle community, Trilogy’s Outlook Club offers many amenities: a fitness center, resort pool, culinary studio, sports and media deck, art studio, meeting space and bocce and pickleball courts.

Three new home collections

The town home floor plans at Trilogy in Summerlin are priced from $475,990 and range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet. Each of the three new home collections offers single-level living floor plans and guest suite options. All homes include gourmet kitchens, indoor-outdoor living spaces, luxurious baths, spacious bedrooms and many other upscale features.

Quick move-in homes during October

Through Oct. 31, buyers can receive as much as 35 percent off options up to $40,000 on select quick move-in homes.

These homes are highly upgraded with popular design finishes and features, ideally suited for those who don’t want to wait for a home to be built and prefer to leave the design choices to the professionals.

Call for appointments

Trilogy in Summerlin is open seven days a week for in-person and virtual appointments. Call 877-221-3264 to schedule your private tour and to learn more about our Quick Move-in Home incentive and the homesite release.

Homes at Trilogy in Summerlin are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.