Trilogy in Summerlin start work on second half of community

October 18, 2020 - 10:28 am
 

On Oct. 16 at noon, Trilogy in Summerlin will open its new phase of homesites, starting the build-out of the second half of the community.

Some of these homesites will be located along the front row of the neighborhood, facing the Las Vegas Strip.

There are only a limited number of new homesites available and will sell on a first-come, first-served basis.

Best 55+ Community of the Year

Trilogy in Summerlin is in the heart of Downtown Summerlin and was named the Best 55+ Community of the Year 2020.

Within this gated resort lifestyle community, Trilogy’s Outlook Club offers many amenities: a fitness center, resort pool, culinary studio, sports and media deck, art studio, meeting space and bocce and pickleball courts.

Three new home collections

The town home floor plans at Trilogy in Summerlin are priced from $475,990 and range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet. Each of the three new home collections offers single-level living floor plans and guest suite options. All homes include gourmet kitchens, indoor-outdoor living spaces, luxurious baths, spacious bedrooms and many other upscale features.

Quick move-in homes during October

Through Oct. 31, buyers can receive as much as 35 percent off options up to $40,000 on select quick move-in homes.

These homes are highly upgraded with popular design finishes and features, ideally suited for those who don’t want to wait for a home to be built and prefer to leave the design choices to the professionals.

Call for appointments

Trilogy in Summerlin is open seven days a week for in-person and virtual appointments. Call 877-221-3264 to schedule your private tour and to learn more about our Quick Move-in Home incentive and the homesite release.

Homes at Trilogy in Summerlin are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.

Uri Vaknin
Vegas high-rise developer launches podcast
A team of Las Vegas real estate specialists, led by Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, who is well-known as a turn-around specialist and has overseen a portfolio of more than 1,300 condos in Las Vegas since 2013, announces the launch of a new real estate podcast focused on condominiums and lessons learned from selling real estate in Las Vegas.

Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs village offers a dog wash option that’s fully custom ...
Summerlin loves our dogs
With nearly 150 floor plans in 31 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Norida “Nhorry” Aul and her dog, Hachi, enjoy Cadence's nearby dog parks and dog-friendly a ...
Cadence home to many single-person households
When Norida “Nhorry” Aul was looking to move into a new space, she knew that she wanted an area where she felt safe as well as a home large enough where she and her furry friend, Hachi, could live and play. She immediately knew she was home upon stepping foot into her Woodside Homes house in Cadence.

The weekend long Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend event will feature a series of activitie ...
Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend kicks off
The award-winning Lake Las Vegas community is kicking off fall with its weekend long Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend event featuring a series of activities, including pickleball and tennis tournaments, community runs, biking challenges and golf demonstrations. Guests will have the chance to explore Lake Las Vegas’ newest communities. The event runs Oct. 15-18. Visitors are required to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines throughout the community to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend.

The Cobalt Plan One model home in Skye Canyon is fully furnished, landscaped and ready for move ...
Pardee showcases Cobalt in Skye Canyon
Move-in-ready Cobalt homes in Skye Canyon, including the fully furnished Plan One model, are featured during Pardee Homes’ Opportunity Knocks event, which ends next weekend. The homes are being shown by appointment only.

Jennifer Mount
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Colliers International | Las Vegas welcomed Jennifer Mount, CPM, as the firm’s newest property manager. Mount will be responsible for more than 500,000 square feet of commercial real estate consisting of retail, light industrial and office.

The Sandstone floor plan at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in the Mesa village features a built-in ...
Summerlin homes offer multiuse garage spaces
The garage may be one of a home’s hardest-working spaces. According to a survey by Impulse Research, 55 percent of Americans spend between one and two hours each week in the garage working on hobbies, repairs or other activities. A standard two-car garage in an average-sized home comprises approximately 13 to 15 percent of the home’s overall square footage. And the average garage door opens and closes three to five times each day — or approximately 1,500 times per year.

Forté enters luxury homebuilding market
Las Vegas-based construction company, Forté Specialty Contractors, celebrating its 10-year anniversary, is pivoting from constructing entertainment, restaurant and retail buildings to supporting the booming luxury housing market.

Korey and Ele Nance moved from Northern Utah to Southern Nevada, and found their home at Cadenc ...
Utah couple starts new chapter at Cadence
After sending off their youngest to college in 2019, Korey and Ele Nance made the long-awaited move from Northern Utah to Southern Nevada, finding home at Cadence master plan in Henderson and never looking back.

Seven new model homes have opened in Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in Summerlin. Pictured here is ...
Mesa Ridge in Summerlin opens seven home models
Seven new model homes from two collections — Sky View and Peak — are now open at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in the master-planned community of Summerlin.