Trilogy in Summerlin to host grand opening celebration

A new resort club will debut April 13 at Trilogy in Summerlin by Shea Homes. (Trilogy in Summerlin)

Trilogy in Summerlin by Shea Homes will hold a grand opening for its resort club April 13.

Discover this two-level clubhouse and the fun lifestyle Trilogy homeowners enjoy. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with live music, chef demos, wine tasting, art experiences and club tours.

Trilogy’s club features a culinary studio and party space, state-of-the-art fitness facility, resort pool with cabanas, sports and media lounge with views of the Strip and bocce and pickleball courts.

Tour six new model homes at the event. Trilogy in Summerlin offers 13 single-story, attached condominium floor plans, including paired courtyard homes and patio homes. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and feature modern, open floor plans that embrace indoor-outdoor living. These plans live like single-family homes with the convenience of a condo community and offer a variety of possibilities like casitas, guest suites, bonus rooms and private elevators.

The website 55Places.com named Trilogy in Summerlin one of the Five Most Innovative Active Adult Communities of 2018.

Contact a community representative to learn more and be join the email list at SheaHomes.com/Vegas.