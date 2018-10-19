Trilogy in Summerlin to open Resort Club in 2019

Trilogy in Summerlin has announced new details for its Resort Club, which is planned to open in 2019. The age-qualified community will hold its Lifestyle Preview Event Saturday on Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trilogy in Summmerlin will open its Resort Club in 2019. (Summerlin)

Guests can expect beer tastings, chef cooking demonstrations, live music, tai chi and Zumba demonstrations, art presentations, pickleball tips and cornhole tournaments.

In the heart of the No. 1 selling master plan in Las Vegas, you’ll find Trilogy in Summerlin. The community is a four-minute drive to Downtown Summerlin, a mecca for shoppers, foodies, sports fans and outdoor lovers.

Guests can tour six new model homes. Trilogy in Summerlin offers 13 single-story, attached condominium floor plans, including paired courtyard and patio homes. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and feature modern, open floor plans that embrace indoor-outdoor living. These floor plans live like single-family homes with the convenience of a condo community and offer a variety of possibilities like casitas, guest suites, bonus rooms and private elevators.

The website, 55Places.com, recently named Trilogy in Summerlin one of the Five Most Innovative Active Adult Communities of 2018.

