Trilogy Sunstone begins new phase

Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a new phase of homesites at Trilogy Sunstone, an age-qualified community, within the Sunstone master plan in the northwest valley.

Located near Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon, the award-winning resort-style Trilogy community provides convenient access to outdoor recreation and the famed Strip.

The next selection of homes includes some of the community’s premium homesites with views of the Spring Mountains. The new homesites will fit floor plans from the popular Freedom Collection, which range from 1,507 square feet to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to 3½ baths.

All homes are single-story, detached homes priced from $450,990. The homes have open floor plans with spacious great rooms, chef-designed kitchens, primary suites with spa-like baths and en suite baths and covered outdoor living areas.

Resort Club expands

At the center of the Trilogy Sunstone community is the award-wining Cabochon Club, home to a fully equipped fitness center, resort-style pool, coffeehouse and wine bar, culinary studio, pickle ball and bocce courts. The build-out of the private Resort Club’s second phase is underway and will include a full-service signature restaurant and bar, an events center, outdoor game and event patio, and more amenities slated to open fall of 2025.

People choose Trilogy lifestyle communities because they want to meet new and interesting people during this vibrant chapter of their lives. They’re excited to try sports and activities they’ve never tried before and find new hobbies — or pick up long-forgotten ones. Members are eager to plan their next great adventures, and they take full advantage of the curated events, experiences and group travel organized by the professional lifestyle team.

Variety of home designs available

Two quick move-in homes include financial incentives and upgrades. The community has 11 model homes open daily and 16 total single-family detached, duplex and triplex floor plans ranging from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet. Shea Homes designs embrace open-concept and outdoor living and offer a variety of features and options to suit many different lifestyles.

The latest Trilogy Sunstone homesite releases have sold out quickly. Homebuyers should call 702-745-5711 to learn more and schedule a private tour. To stay up to date on all news and incentives, join the email list, view Quick Move-in Homes, and browse floor plans at the Trilogy Sunstone community, buyers are invited to visit TrilogySunstone.com.