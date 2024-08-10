93°F
Trilogy Sunstone breaks ground on club’s second phase

Crews have broken ground on the second phase of the Trilogy Sunstone's resort club, Cabochon Club. The project is expected to be completed in 2026.
Crews have broken ground on the second phase of the Trilogy Sunstone's resort club, Cabochon Club. The project is expected to be completed in 2026. (Trilogy Sunstone)
This rendering shows what the restaurant in the second phase of the Trilogy Sunstone's Cabochon Club will look like.
This rendering shows what the restaurant in the second phase of the Trilogy Sunstone's Cabochon Club will look like. (Trilogy Sunstone)
August 10, 2024 - 8:58 am
 

Trilogy Sunstone, the newest age-qualified community in northwest Las Vegas is breaking ground on the second phase of its resort club, Cabochon Club.

The newest amenities will include a stylish, full-service restaurant and bar that will be open to the public and an event space for large celebrations. The exciting, planned addition is slated to open in 2026. Homeowners at Sunstone currently enjoy a fully equipped fitness center and movement studio, popular coffeehouse and wine bar, culinary studio, pickleball, bocce and lap pool.

Set within the Sunstone master plan, Trilogy Sunstone is ideally located for outdoor adventure and is close to the famed Strip. The award-winning Cabochon Club is managed by BlueStar Resort &Golf, whose dedicated team manages all community events and delivers the signature Trilogy lifestyle you just won’t find at any other homebuilder in the Las Vegas Valley.

Jeff McQueen, president of Shea Homes Active Lifestyle division, said: “The incredible Trilogy Sunstone community is about to get even better, with more resort-caliber amenities that will bring people together to enjoy life and share fun experiences. We’re excited to begin the second phase of Cabochon Club and are confident these additional spaces and experiences will enhance the daily lives of all our homeowners already participating in the distinctive Trilogy lifestyle.”

Trilogy Sunstone has 16 floor plans including single-family detached, duplex and triplex designs priced from $354,990 and ranging from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet.

Trilogy offers some of the newest designs from Shea Homes, with open-concept great rooms and chef’s kitchens, primary suites with walk-in closets and en suite baths, stunning outdoor living spaces and flexible office and den options. The community is debuting three model homes from its new award-winning Modern Collection of triplex floor plans.

Shea Homes is offering enticing incentives on select quick move-in homes through the end of August.

Homebuyers are welcome to stop by the Trilogy Sunstone Sales Center to tour Cabochon Club and the model homes open seven days a week, or they can schedule a private tour. Call 480-933-5840 to arrange a tour and to ask about homebuyer incentives and upcoming events. For more information, visit Trilogy Sunstone.

The Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities division offers 55-plus and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999.

Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life.

Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality trained staff. Each Trilogy brand community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails and exclusive lifestyle programs.

Trilogy by Shea Homes has received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research America’s Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Builder Study each year since 2013. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com.

For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

