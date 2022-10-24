59°F
Trilogy Sunstone debuts Resort Club

October 24, 2022 - 11:26 am
 
The age-qualified community Trilogy Sunstone offers single-level detached and duplex homes pric ...
The age-qualified community Trilogy Sunstone offers single-level detached and duplex homes priced from the low $400,000s. (Trilogy Sunstone)

Trilogy Sunstone hosted the grand opening of its new resort club, Cabochon Club, on Oct. 8. The event drew more than 150 guests. The fun-filled day included club tours, light refreshments, live music, a variety of local food trucks, yard games and model home tours.

Trilogy Sunstone

Trilogy Sunstone is within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas, near Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon.

This stunning resort community offers single-level detached and duplex homes priced from the low $400,000s. Homes range from 1,342 square feet to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths.

Here, homeowners will enjoy not only an amazing location that is ideal for outdoor lovers, but also an exceptional lifestyle, a bustling social calendar of events, a new resort club and, best of all, camaraderie with neighbors who are also passionate about enjoying life.

Cabochon Club

Trilogy’s resort club, Cabochon Club, is the social hub of the community and the place for meeting up with neighbors, working out and enjoying events. This sophisticated club includes a fully equipped fitness center, resort-style pool and lap pool, coffeehouse, culinary studio, outdoor game and event venue, bocce ball and pickleball courts in its first phase. As the community grows, the club will add a full-service, indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, as well as an event space.

Call 800-685-6494 to schedule a private tour of Cabochcon Club or for more information, and visit SheaHomes.com/Sunstone to join the email list for community updates.

Homes at Trilogy Sunstone are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.

