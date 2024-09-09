Trilogy Sunstone offers summer-end incentives

Trilogy’s Cabochon Club, was named Best 55+ Amenity in the US by the National Association of Homebuilders in 2023 and is the social hub of the community. (Trilogy Sunstone)

Trilogy Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas offers incentives on select quick move-in designer homes to close out the summer.

Buyers could receive special incentives on options and/or upgrades preselected by the design team and closing costs.

Explore 16 thoughtfully designed floor plans ranging from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet priced from $354,990. The homes feature spacious great rooms, chef’s kitchens, primary suites with walk-in closets and en suite baths and covered patios.

These homes will be move-in-ready very soon and feature options and upgrades thoughtfully selected by the in-house design team. These homes — and this opportunity — won’t be available for long so schedule a tour today before they are sold.

Trilogy Sunstone debuts home models

The age-qualified community of Trilogy Sunstone just introduced three new model homes from the limited-series Modern Collection. The ultra-hip Modern Collection features three main-level-living floor plans ranging from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet with two or three bedrooms and two or 2½ baths. These attached condominium homes are priced from the mid-$300,000s and feature one- or two-car garages. Perfect for those who love to entertain, the homes within this collection are designed to maximize square footage and take advantage of natural light, with open concept living spaces, outdoor balconies and guest suites. Optional features such as elevators and dumbwaiters make these floor plans even more versatile. A select number of Modern Collection homesites have just been released for sale.

Phase Two of Resort Club begins

Trilogy Sunstone is located within the Sunstone master plan near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon. Here, homeowners will enjoy not only an amazing location that is ideal for outdoor lovers, but also an exceptional lifestyle, a fun-filled, curated social calendar of events that homeowners just won’t find at other lifestyle communities, a new award-winning resort club and, best of all, camaraderie with neighbors who are also passionate about enjoying life.

Trilogy’s resort club, Cabochon Club, was named Best 55+ Amenity in the United States by the National Association of Homebuilders in 2023 and is the social hub of the community and the place for meeting up with neighbors, working out and enjoying events. Cabochon Club is breaking ground on its second phase. The newest amenities will include a stylish, full-service restaurant and bar that will initially be open to the public, as well as an event space for large celebrations. The planned addition is slated to open in 2026. Homeowners at Sunstone enjoy a fully equipped fitness center and movement studio, popular coffeehouse and wine bar, culinary studio, pickle ball courts, bocce court and a resort-style lap pool.

