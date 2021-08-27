106°F
Trilogy Sunstone to hold grand opening Sept. 18

August 27, 2021 - 1:51 pm
 
A grand opening will be held Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate Trilogy Sunstone's ei ...
A grand opening will be held Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate Trilogy Sunstone's eight new model homes. The age-qualified community is in the northwest valley. (Trilogy Sunstone)

On Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., PST, Trilogy Sunstone will host a grand opening of eight model homes.

The fun-filled day will include tours of models, light refreshments, live music, a variety of local food trucks and yard games. This is a chance for homeowners to experience what life at Trilogy’s newest age-qualified community is like.

Trilogy Sunstone

Trilogy Sunstone is within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas. Trilogy’s 55-plus resort community is planned to offer more than 900 homes with several of Shea Homes’ newest floor plan designs, featuring single-level and duplex plans.

Here, homeowners will enjoy not only an amazing location that is ideal for outdoor lovers, but also an exceptional lifestyle, a bustling social calendar of events, an upcoming resort club, and best of all, camaraderie with neighbors who are also passionate about enjoying life!

Future resort club breaks ground

Trilogy recently broke ground on Cabochon Club, which is planned to be the social hub of the community and the place for meeting up with neighbors, working out and enjoying events.

This sophisticated club is planned to include a fully equipped fitness center, resort-style pool, coffeehouse, culinary studio and pickleball courts in its first phase. As the community grows, the club will add a full-service, indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, event space, outdoor game and event venue and bocce courts.

Call 877-221-3264 for more information and visit sheahomes.com/sunstone to join the email list for community updates.

