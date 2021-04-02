Trilogy Sunstone to hold second homesite release

On April 9 at 10 a.m., Pacific Standard Time, Trilogy Sunstone will host its second virtual homesite release to interested buyers on the VIP priority list. The first homesite release was successful, resulting in all available homesites being reserved by buyers. Interested buyers can call 877-221-3264 to schedule a virtual appointment with a community representative to register before the April 9 release. Only homebuyers on the VIP priority list will have the opportunity to purchase in the next release.

Trilogy Sunstone is within the Sunstone master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas. Trilogy’s age-qualified resort community is planned to offer more than 900 homes with several of Shea Homes’ newest floor plan designs, featuring single-level and duplex plans.

The community is expected to hold a grand opening event for its models this summer. Homebuyers can join the interest list to learn more details about community events, pre-grand opening pricing, pre-grand opening homesite releases and the pre-qualification process. Visit Sheahomes.com/Sunstone to register.

Future club breaking ground

Trilogy is getting ready to break ground on Cabochon Club, which is planned to be the social hub of the community and the place for meeting up with neighbors, working out and enjoying events. This club is planned to include a fully equipped fitness center, resort-style pool, coffeehouse, culinary studio and pickleball courts in its first phase. As the community grows, the club will add a full-service, indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, event space, outdoor game and event venue and bocce courts.

