Trilogy Sunstone to host virtual event Feb. 20

Trilogy by Shea Homes has just broken ground on eight model homes at its newest age-qualified community, Trilogy Sunstone, located in the master plan of Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas. The community has been hosting a series of virtual information sessions that continue to gain popularity with over 200 attendees at the last session. Trilogy will host its pre-sales virtual information session on Feb. 20, in which attendees will learn how to get exclusive access and be among the first to purchase a home when sales begin.

A virtual information session about Trilogy Sunstone, Trilogy by Shea Homes' newest age-qualified Las Vegas community, will be held Feb. 20. Visit Sheahomes.com/Sunstone to register. (Trilogy by Shea Homes)

Kyle Tibbitts, general manager of Trilogy Sunstone, said interest is strong and growing weekly for Trilogy Sunstone.

“The first two virtual information sessions have been even more successful than we expected, with hundreds of homebuyers wanting to learn about this amazing community, the home designs and the resort lifestyle we’re planning to offer,” he said.

Homebuyers interested in learning more about Trilogy’s 55+ resort-style community are invited to join virtually at 11 a.m. for details on:

■ First phase pricing.

■ How to join the VIP priority list for the pre-grand opening homesite release.

■ When the pre-qualification link will go live on the website.

■ Expected timing for the first homesite release.

Only homebuyers who attend the pre-sales information session on Saturday will have early access to the pre-qualification link to join the VIP priority list. Visit Sheahomes.com/Sunstone to register.

Pre-sales start early March

Pre-sales for Trilogy Sunstone are planned to begin early March, shortly after this critical information session. Homebuyers who then join the VIP priority list will have access to the first homesite release.

Sunstone community

Trilogy Sunstone homes will include single-family detached homes and duplex homes. All floor plans will feature contemporary designs that embrace open-concept living and outdoor living spaces that take advantage of the desert climate. Homes range from 1,342 square feet to 2,560 square feet, with deluxe kitchens, spa-inspired owner suites and gorgeous bathrooms.

A modern, amenity-rich Resort Club is planned to be the centerpiece of the Trilogy Sunstone community and the place for meeting neighbors and enjoying events. The social hub will be available to Trilogy homeowners and will offer the true resort-caliber lifestyle found at Trilogy Clubs across the country.

To learn more about the new Trilogy community and stay apprised of information sessions, the pre-qualification and pre-sales process, Resort Club and event announcements, buyers can contact an adviser at 866-745-3514 or visit Sheahomes.com/Sunstone.

Shea Homes has 14 Trilogy brand 55+ and resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington and has participated in the development and sale of homes in more than 25 age-qualified and resort lifestyle communities since the division’s inception in 1999.

Trilogy communities are designed to make wellness a part of daily life, creating an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants and bars, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails and sports courts.

Trilogy by Shea Homes has been named America’s Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013. Visit lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.