64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Trilogy Sunstone to host virtual event Feb. 20

Provided Content
February 19, 2021 - 3:09 pm
 
Trilogy by Shea Homes Trilogy by Shea Homes has broken ground on eight model homes at its newes ...
Trilogy by Shea Homes Trilogy by Shea Homes has broken ground on eight model homes at its newest age-qualified community, Trilogy Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas. The community is to start pre-selling homes in early March.
A virtual information session about Trilogy Sunstone, Trilogy by Shea Homes' newest age-qualifi ...
A virtual information session about Trilogy Sunstone, Trilogy by Shea Homes' newest age-qualified Las Vegas community, will be held Feb. 20. Visit Sheahomes.com/Sunstone to register. (Trilogy by Shea Homes)

Trilogy by Shea Homes has broken ground on eight model homes at its newest age-qualified community, Trilogy Sunstone in the master plan of Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas.

The community has been hosting virtual information sessions that continue to gain popularity, with over 200 attendees at the last session. Trilogy will host its pre-sales virtual information session on Saturday, in which attendees will learn how to get exclusive access and be among the first to buy a home when sales begin.

Kyle Tibbitts, general manager of Trilogy Sunstone, said interest is strong and growing weekly for Trilogy Sunstone.

“The first two virtual information sessions have been even more successful than we expected, with hundreds of homebuyers wanting to learn about this amazing community, the home designs and the resort lifestyle we’re planning to offer,” he said.

Homebuyers interested in learning more about Trilogy’s 55+ resort-style community are invited to join virtually at 11 a.m. for details on:

■ First phase pricing.

■ How to join the VIP priority list for the pre-grand opening homesite release.

■ When the pre-qualification link will go live on the website.

■ Expected timing for the first homesite release.

Only homebuyers who attend the pre-sales information session on Saturday will have early access to the pre-qualification link to join the VIP priority list. Visit Sheahomes.com/Sunstone to register.

Pre-sales start early March

Pre-sales for Trilogy Sunstone are planned to begin early March, shortly after this critical information session. Homebuyers who then join the VIP priority list will have access to the first homesite release.

Sunstone community

Trilogy Sunstone homes will include single-family detached homes and duplex homes. All floor plans will feature contemporary designs that embrace open-concept living and outdoor living spaces that take advantage of the desert climate. Homes range from 1,342 square feet to 2,560 square feet, with deluxe kitchens, spa-inspired owner suites and gorgeous bathrooms.

A modern, amenity-rich Resort Club is planned to be the centerpiece of the Trilogy Sunstone community and the place for meeting neighbors and enjoying events. The social hub will be available to Trilogy homeowners and will offer the true resort-caliber lifestyle found at Trilogy Clubs across the country.

To learn more about the new Trilogy community and stay apprised of information sessions, the pre-qualification and pre-sales process, Resort Club and event announcements, buyers can contact an adviser at 866-745-3514 or visit Sheahomes.com/Sunstone.

Shea Homes has 14 Trilogy brand 55+ and resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington and has participated in the development and sale of homes in more than 25 age-qualified and resort lifestyle communities since the division’s inception in 1999.

Trilogy communities are designed to make wellness a part of daily life, creating an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants and bars, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails and sports courts.

Trilogy by Shea Homes has been named America’s Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013. Visit lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

MOST READ
1
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell off much of Las Vegas real estate empire
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell off much of Las Vegas real estate empire
2
Woman, 25, killed in Henderson murder-suicide identified
Woman, 25, killed in Henderson murder-suicide identified
3
Girlfriend shot in North Las Vegas identifies murder suspect
Girlfriend shot in North Las Vegas identifies murder suspect
4
Woman accused of abandoning daughter in Strip casino arrested
Woman accused of abandoning daughter in Strip casino arrested
5
Raiders re-sign defensive lineman David Irving
Raiders re-sign defensive lineman David Irving
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Shadow Point by Toll Brothers is one of eight actively selling neighborhoods in the village of ...
Summerlin showcases Stonebridge village
Provided Content

The village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin offers an array of new homes in eight neighborhoods — all set against the dramatic and scenic backdrop of nearby Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. In fact, the village features no fewer than 43 unique floor plans in single- and two-story elevations, offering more options than any other actively selling village in Summerlin, today.

Terra Luna Ridge in Summerlin is Tri Pointe Homes’ newest neighborhood. The neighborhood offe ...
Tri Pointe Homes opens Terra Luna Ridge in Summerlin
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, announces its newest neighborhood of Terra Luna Ridge in The Cliffs village in the master-planned community of Summerlin.

The two-story Barnett plan features a first-level owner’s suite and game room as standard, as ...
American West to open Wesley Park Feb. 13
Sponsored Content

Award-winning American West Homes is pleased to announce today’s Model Grand Opening of Wesley Park, located in the desirable Highlands Ranch area in the Southwest Valley. This all new community offers five, flexible, two- and three-story floor plans ranging from 2,025 to 2,990+ square feet with two to five bedrooms, and two to 3½ baths. Pricing begins in the mid-$300,000s.

Beazer Homes will hold home tours at its Burson master-planned communities in Pahrump Feb. 13-1 ...
Beazer to showcase Pahrump communities this weekend
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new one- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned communities Feb. 13-14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located 45 minutes from Las Vegas in Pahrump, Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver new home value in a serene setting.

Regency by Toll Brothers is one of two age-qualified neighborhoods in the master-planned commun ...
Two age-qualified Summerlin neighborhoods offer options
Provided Content

For active adults and empty nesters looking to right-size their homes and simplify their lives, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers multiple options.

Harmony Homes has opened its new Cadence neighborhood in Henderson. Home prices start in the mi ...
Harmony Homes begins sales in Cadence
Provided content

Harmony Homes has begun selling in its Avery Place neighborhood. Starting in the mid-$200,000, the Southern Nevada-based builder offers two-story attached homes that are functional, stylish and uniquely designed to match the buyer’s identity. Three floor plans are available, ranging from 1,206 square feet to 1,505 square feet and up to three bedrooms with a loft or optional fourth bedroom.

Thinkstock
Getting preapproved for home loan is the first step
By Caitlin Turkovich Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

If you’ve purchased, sold or are thinking of buying a home, you know there are many moving parts to the transaction. Whether you are buying your first or fifth home, a good Realtor will always make sure to ask you one thing: Are you preapproved?

Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison is one of four neighborhoods in The Cliffs village at Summerlin w ...
Four neighborhoods still available in The Cliffs
Provided content

Four neighborhoods are actively selling in The Cliffs village in the master-planned community of Summerlin: Regency by Toll Brothers; Nova Ridge by Tri Pointe Homes; Terra Luna by Tri Pointe Homes; and Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison. Together, these neighborhoods provide the final opportunity to buy new homes in this stunning village along Summerlin’s southwestern edge.

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, has opened two neighborhoods, Atlas and Latitude near ...
Tri Pointe opens two new neighborhoods
Provided content

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, announces its newest neighborhoods of Atlas and Latitude near Arville Street and Silverado Ranch Boulevard in the southwest valley.

This artist's rendering shows what the new Class-A office building, 1700 Pavilion, in Downtown ...
Howard Hughes to expand Downtown Summerlin
Sponsored Content

The Howard Hughes Corporation®, developer of the Summerlin® master-planned community (MPC) and its 400-acre Downtown Summerlin®, today announced a comprehensive vision for the area’s walkable urban center that includes a new Class-A office building, 1700 Pavilion, along with a second phase of the Tanager luxury apartment complex, Tanager Echo.