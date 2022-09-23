85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Provided Content

Trilogy to celebrate two 55-plus communities

Provided Content
September 23, 2022 - 11:44 am
 
Trilogy in Summerlin, an age-qualified community, offers condominiums priced from the high $900 ...
Trilogy in Summerlin, an age-qualified community, offers condominiums priced from the high $900,000s and range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to 3½ baths. (Trilogy in Summerlin)

Homebuyers interested in the Las Vegas area are invited to attend model home grand openings, and get a look at a new resort club at two 55-plus communities: Trilogy in Summerlin and Trilogy Sunstone.

Trilogy Sunstone to hold grand opening for club

The hottest new 55-plus community in Las Vegas, Trilogy Sunstone is near Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon, located within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas.

This stunning resort community offers single-family and duplex homes priced from the low $400,000s. Homes range from 1,342 square feet to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths.

Prospective homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of Trilogy Sunstone’s Cabochon Club on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cabochon Club is a 15,000-square-foot resort club that offers a coffeehouse, fully equipped fitness center, culinary studio, resort pool, pickleball and bocce courts and outdoor game area.

Preview tours are available and eager homebuyers are encouraged to visit.

Trilogy in Summerlin to showcase new model homes

Nestled on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley is Trilogy in Summerlin, just 15 miles from downtown Las Vegas.

This award-winning community is in the heart of the Summerlin master plan adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

These condominium floor plans are priced from the high $900,000s and range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to 3½ baths.

Prospective homebuyers are invited to Trilogy in Summerlin’s grand opening of two model homes on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes light refreshments, live music and local food trucks.

The Summit and Inspire floor plans are from the Modern Collection and feature main-level living and wide-open interiors, with gourmet kitchens, master retreats, multislide glass walls and private elevators.

To learn more about upcoming events or schedule private tours of Trilogy’s Las Vegas communities, Homebuyers are invited to visit SheaHomes.com/Nevada or call 877-221-3264.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Another example of history repeating itself
CARTOONS: Another example of history repeating itself
2
Station Casinos clears hurdle for new North Las Vegas resort
Station Casinos clears hurdle for new North Las Vegas resort
3
$573K progressive jackpot hits at Henderson casino
$573K progressive jackpot hits at Henderson casino
4
‘Adapt or give up’: Southern Nevadans forced to adjust as inflation rises
‘Adapt or give up’: Southern Nevadans forced to adjust as inflation rises
5
NV Energy: Expect a higher bill next month
NV Energy: Expect a higher bill next month
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This artist's rendering shows one of four plans in Oasi, a new private gated community in the c ...
Blue Heron opens Oasi in historical neighborhood
Provided Content

Blue Heron has broken ground on its newest community in Las Vegas: Oasi, a private gated community in the city’s historic Tomiyasu neighborhood.

The 2022 Shriners Children’s Open returns to TPC Summerlin, Oct. 3-9. The Fed Ex Cup PGA Tour ...
Shriners Children’s Open returns to TPC Summerlin Oct. 3-9
Provided Content

Home to an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses, the master-planned community of Summerlin has long been known as a golfer’s paradise. For the 30th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the PGA TOUR Shriners Children’s Open unfolds at TPC Summerlin, Oct. 3-9.

Kings Canyon by Tri Pointe Homes is one of several homes in Summerlin ready for immediate or qu ...
Summerlin offers new move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

Summerlin currently offers more than 100 unique floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts.

Trilogy Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas will hold its grand opening at the Cabochon Club on Oct ...
Trilogy to showcase Summerlin, Sunstone communities
Provided Content

Homebuyers interested in the Las Vegas area are invited to attend model home grand openings at two resort-style 55-plus communities offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes: Trilogy in Summerlin and Trilogy Sunstone.

Lake Las Vegas End of Summer Luau to benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada will be held Sept. 30 ...
Event to benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas End of Summer Luau to benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada will be held Sept. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.

The Cadence Car Show returns to Cadence Central Park on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Cadence)
Cadence Car Show gears up for second year
Provided Content

After attracting nearly 3,000 locals and car lovers for its inaugural event in 2021, the Cadence Car Show returns to Cadence Central Park on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic and modern vehicles, DJ entertainment, food trucks, a 21-and-older beer garden and unparalleled vistas of the Las Vegas Strip. The all-ages event is open to the public, with free admission and complimentary parking.

Blacktail by Pulte Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in the popular and rapidly growing ...
Pulte opens at Kestrel neighborhood in Summerlin West
Provided Content

Summerlin West welcomes its third neighborhood in the district of Kestrel, Blacktail by Pulte Homes. Located west of the 215 Beltway and Lake Mead Drive, Kestrel is the third district to take shape in the rapidly growing and exciting area of the community.

This 6,764-square-foot home in Canyon Gate Country Club is listed for $2.6 million. (Great Brid ...
Sponsored
Canyon Gate Country Club lists for $2.6M
Sponsored Content

This 6,764-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6½ bathroom home, listed at $2,599,999, sits on a quarter-acre lot.