98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Vegas luxury homebuyers desire turnkey solutions

By Heidi Carlsen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
May 14, 2021 - 2:06 pm
 
Stately Home Staging Heidi Carlsen, a designer at Stately Home Staging, says that even a hot re ...
Stately Home Staging Heidi Carlsen, a designer at Stately Home Staging, says that even a hot real estate market needs home stagers who can make a home's furniture and artwork tell a story.
Heidi Carlsen
Heidi Carlsen

The housing market in Las Vegas is hotter than it has been in years, and this, of course, extends to Southern Nevada’s fine array of luxury homes. From MacDonald Highlands to Red Rock Country Club, Las Vegas has some of the most high-end communities available in this region for those with the pocketbook to match.

Though as hot as the market may be, the fact remains that higher-tier home sales have much slower turnaround time than the average residence. And when selling to this special limited audience of wealthy buyers, there is a frequently overlooked element that can result in an estate spending a slogging amount of extra time on the market. To tighten up on that timeline, sellers often explore the inexplicable magic of home staging — which has the potential to substantially liven up what might come off as ordinary, or lived-in to the interested buyer. Homes can spend up to 70 percent less time on the market when staging versus not.

Home staging can be described as amplifying the vitality of an already beautiful home by telling a story with furniture, artwork and other thoughtful design implementations. Instead of seeing an awkward or non-functional part of a house, prospective buyers may see possibilities for kids’ playrooms, party hosting space or simply a level of sophistication that just wasn’t there before. This helps the buyer visualize themselves living in the space and on a psychological level, can encourage a purchase decision much more expeditiously. Why is that so? Staging experts and interior designers will say that at the center of their work, they’re selling a feeling. A designer’s biggest goal is to help the buyer really envision life in their could-be home.

Another reason why home staging is so attractive is when the staged collection is up for sale, either piecemeal or as a full set.

This is a real bonus to many high-end home shoppers who are often looking for a turnkey solution — custom, luxury furnishing created by a professional design team that comes ready to go — with no more future work on the horizon for the buyer. This can save time and toil for someone whose life already has a packed work schedule.

On top of moving, which can be one of life’s biggest stressors, many people don’t have the skill set or strong desire to figure out what is going to make their home look nice. It does take a designer’s eye to know certain tricks, such as how floor-to-ceiling drapery makes every room look taller, or how mirrors set directly across from windows will double your light and make a space look grander.

Real estate brokers selling homes in this tier should absolutely consider a professional staging to assist in enticing prospective buyers. At the end of the day, beautifying a space can leave the type of impression that allows buyers to seriously take a home into consideration, instead of just crossing it off their list of potentials.

Heidi Carlsen is a designer at Stately Home Staging where she leads design efforts to transform luxury home settings into beautiful living spaces aimed to allure potential homebuyers. Through the staging process, Heidi and her team provide direct consultation to learn about particular interior design styles clients are aiming to show, begin staging processes including white-glove delivery and setup services and, finally once the property sells, offer staging items for purchase at clients’ preference. More information at stately.com.

MOST READ
1
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
2
Amari’s mom told boyfriend ‘relationship was over’ before child’s death
Amari’s mom told boyfriend ‘relationship was over’ before child’s death
3
Raiders’ tickets at Allegiant most in-demand in NFL
Raiders’ tickets at Allegiant most in-demand in NFL
4
Caesars cutting back on live entertainment
Caesars cutting back on live entertainment
5
Here are Las Vegas casinos that can operate at 100 percent capacity
Here are Las Vegas casinos that can operate at 100 percent capacity
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Astronomical Society and Skye Canyon will hold the annual Skye & Stars stargazing ev ...
Skye Canyon presents sixth annual Skye Stars May 15
Provided Content

In celebration of International Astronomy Day, Skye Canyon’s sixth annual Skye Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society (LVAS) is set for May 15 at Skye Canyon Park. With safety in mind, gates open at 6 p.m. for picnicking, music, lawn games and food trucks with constellation viewing beginning after dark from 8 to 10 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Donations for LVAS, a nonprofit organization of amateur astronomers formed to promote astronomy in Southern Nevada will be accepted during the event.

Richmond American Homes offers Moro Rock in Redpoint Square, Summerlin newest district in Summe ...
Richmond American features Moro Rock in Summerlin
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes, a top national homebuilder with a long history of homebuilding in Summerlin, offers Moro Rock in Redpoint Square, Summerlin newest district in Summerlin West, located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue. Redpoint Square has started to take shape on elevated land overlooking the valley.

Jamie Thalgott
Legal and policy implications for private developers acquiring BLM lands
By Jamie Thalgott RJRealEstate.Vegas

Accordingly, in 2021 the Nevada federal delegation introduced the Public Lands Bill – Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act, which proposes roughly 2 million acres be protected for conservation and recreation, including a 51,000-acre expansion of the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, 41,255 acres to be held in trust for the Moapa Band of Paiutes and roughly 30,000 acres for affordable housing and business growth, including an expansion of the LTA. Introduced only a few months ago, the community should watch this legislation closely as it holds great implications for the future of our state.

Starling is one of three Summerlin neighborhoods under development by Pulte Homes. Located in t ...
Pulte offers three neighborhoods in Summerlin
Provided Content

Pulte Homes, a top national homebuilder with a long history of homebuilding in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers three neighborhoods in the community’s popular village of Stonebridge and its newest district of Redpoint in Summerlin West.

Thrive @ Providence is a town home community by Edward Homes Nevada. It is in the northwestern ...
Airman buys town home in Thrive @ Providence
Provided Content

As the initial homes near completion at Thrive @ Providence, private local builder, Edward Homes Nevada, prepares to welcome its first homeowners. The final new home development to be built in the desirable master plan of Providence, Thrive town homes highlights one new homeowner, active-duty Airman, Jake Tucco.

Reflection Bay’s High Performance Golf Institute student Nicholas Kilgore was the runner-up i ...
Reflection Bay Golf Club to host Golf Equipment Demo Day Saturday
Provided Content

Reflection Bay Golf Club was the only home course to be represented by three junior golf participants at the 2021 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, hosted by The Masters Tournament Foundation and PGA of America at Augusta National.

Skye Fitness also offers nearly 10,000 square feet of top-of-the-line exercise equipment, yoga ...
Sponsored
Skye Canyon offers indoor/outdoor lifestyle
Provided Content

Consistently named among the top selling master-planned communities in the country, Skye Canyon is more than a collection of idyllic neighborhoods, it’s a lifestyle. Perfectly situated between the tall timbers of Mount Charleston and the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip, a vibrant community of eight new neighborhoods by five impressive builders epitomizes the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Graycliff in the village of Stonebridge at Summerlin is one of two neighborhoods offered by Len ...
Lennar offers two neighborhoods in Stonebridge in Summerlin
Provided Content

Lennar, a top national homebuilder with a long history of home building in the master-planned community of Summerlin, currently offers two neighborhoods in the community’s popular village of Stonebridge: Westcott and Graycliff.

Araceli and Sebastian Gonzalez plan to start their family in their new home in Cadence, a maste ...
Commuting couple finds community at Cadence
Provided Content

“To us, Cadence really had the best of both worlds,” Araceli Gonzalez said. “Everything was right down the street from our future home, including Central Park and Water Street. We realized we were so close to everything if we moved here. The parks around the community have lots of open space, and there’s also a pool. It felt like a little piece of home.”