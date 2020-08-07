100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Provided Content

Vegas mortgage delinquencies nowhere near peak of Great Recession

By Phyllis Gurgevich Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
August 7, 2020 - 1:43 pm
 

Some recent news stories about homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage have overstated the current scope of the problem.

There’s no denying that thousands of Nevadans are having trouble paying their mortgage for obvious reasons. Still, I was glad to see the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s July 21 story headlined “Southern Nevadans falling behind on mortgages amid pandemic” included some of the more balanced statistics we’ve been tracking at the Nevada Bankers Association.

As the R-J reported, mortgage delinquencies in Southern Nevada have increased since the pandemic, “but the share of local homeowners behind on their payments is still nowhere near the peak of the Great Recession a decade ago. Payments were at least 30 days late on 8.5 percent of Southern Nevada home loans in April, up more than double from 3.4 percent in March, housing tracker CoreLogic recently reported. Nationally, payments were at least 30 days late on 6.1 percent of mortgages, up from 3.6 percent in March.”

These statistics show we’re in much better shape than in early 2010, when the vast majority of local homeowners were upside down and nearly 25 percent of local mortgages were at least a month delinquent, compared with the peak of 12 percent nationally around that same time.

As we’ve been saying since this crisis started, the best thing for homeowners to do when having trouble paying their mortgage is to immediately contact their lender.

It’s also important to note that even after Nevada’s ban on evictions and foreclosures ends on Sept. 1, federal protections under the CARES Act will cover about 85 percent of all Nevadans with a mortgage, allowing up to 12 more months of deferred mortgage payments.

Armed with effective mortgage deferral and forbearance programs and lessons learned from the recession, Nevada banks have been doing an admirable job of working with their customers during this pandemic to keep them in their homes. The statistics reflect that.

That’s why our members urge state leaders to resist the temptation to enact counterproductive programs and regulatory obstacles that delay or detract from the ability of Nevada banks to do their job and continue working directly with their customers.

Phyllis Gurgevich is the president and CEO of the Nevada Bankers Association, the united voice of Nevada’s diverse banking industry.

MOST READ
1
Man faces murder charge in assault on Air Force vet in Las Vegas
Man faces murder charge in assault on Air Force vet in Las Vegas
2
MGM launches ‘Viva Las Office’ work-from-Vegas package
MGM launches ‘Viva Las Office’ work-from-Vegas package
3
Trump evangelical rally proceeds despite warnings from city, state
Trump evangelical rally proceeds despite warnings from city, state
4
Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics improve, including positivity rate
Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics improve, including positivity rate
5
Police report details alleged crimes by high-end Las Vegas pimp
Police report details alleged crimes by high-end Las Vegas pimp
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
StoryBook Homes has opened Belle Ridge, a small community of 45 homes in the southwest Las Vega ...
StoryBook Homes offers flexible floor plans
Provided Content

StoryBook Homes is announcing the debut of its newest community, Belle Ridge, offering a limited 45 homesites in one the most desired areas of the Las Vegas Valley.

One of two actively selling age-qualified communities in Summerlin, Trilogy by Shea Homes offe ...
Summerlin age-qualified communities offer options
Provided Content

For active adults and empty nesters looking to right-size their homes and simplify their lives, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers multiple options. The community currently offers two actively selling neighborhoods with a combined 20 floor plans developed exclusively for homebuyers ages 55 and older: Regency by Toll Brothers and Trilogy by Shea Homes. Both neighborhoods offer a complete lifestyle created by robust amenities, events and activities, but each offers a distinct difference. Homes at Regency are all detached single-family homes, while Trilogy offers all attached condominium homes.

Jeffrey Vilkin
Nevada construction industry still at work during pandemic
By Jeffrey Vilkin Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

When Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a statewide shutdown of all nonessential businesses on March 17, I had strong concerns about my health, my business outlook, the future of Nevada and our country. Was there going to be a future? And, what will that look like? My thought process spreads to every avenue in my life. I was seeing the coronavirus outbreak spreading across the U.S., impacting nearly every industry, and I knew the construction sector would not be immune from its effects.

Cadence homes available for quick move-in include the Jasmine model inside the Gardens at the P ...
Cadence offers home that are ready for move-in
Provided Content

Moving into a new home can be a long, grueling process. Thankfully, with quick-move-in homes available at Cadence, you can spend less time waiting and more time decorating and enjoying your new space.

Students of High Performance Golf Institute at Reflection Bay Golf Club claimed top spots in Ne ...
Lake Las Vegas student golfers sweep state competition
Provided Content

High Performance Golf Institute (HPGI) students conducted a clean sweep earlier this month at the men’s and women’s Nevada State Amateur Golf Championships.

Summerlin is marking its 30th anniversary this year. (Summerlin)
Summerlin celebrates 30th anniversary this year
Provided Content

Thirty years ago, the master-planned community was in its infancy. The then-new Summerlin Parkway, Nevada’s first tri-level interchange, was jokingly dubbed “the road to nowhere.”

Edward Homes broke ground on a two-story town home development, Brownstones. It is the last new ...
Final new neighborhood in Providence breaks ground
Provided Content

Construction has begun on the last new home neighborhood in the Providence, which was one of the country’s fastest-selling master plans. Edward Homes is developing the Brownstones at Providence, a modern two-story town home neighborhood that will give homebuyers one last opportunity to purchase a new home product in the desirable community in northwest Las Vegas.

Club Ridges is a fitness facility with resort-style pool, tennis courts, workout rooms and gath ...
Club Ridges in Summerlin gets a makeover
Provided Content

It’s no surprise that Summerlin is easily the valley’s top choice for many of the city’s captains of industry, business and community leaders and influencers. The community is full of ultra-exclusive enclaves and neighborhoods that allow it to claim an impressive list of residents that include owners of major NFL and NHL teams, professional athletes and celebrities.

Earlier this year, Cadence was ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in ...
Cadence, Henderson are winners
Provided Content

A recent study conducted by SmartAsset ranked Henderson as one of the top 10 best cities in the U.S. to buy an affordable family home in 2020. In a separate study done by AdvisorSmith, Henderson was ranked as the second safest large city in the country. Additionally, earlier this year, Cadence was ranked in the top 10 best-selling master planning communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.