Vegas real esate expert Mark Stark provides online updates

April 3, 2020 - 1:07 pm
 

Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ largest independently owned franchise, is working to communicate with his 3,500 real estate sales executives in Nevada, Arizona and California through Facebook Live events every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Stark and his company’s vice president of sales, Rick Berube, cover market changes, working with homebuyers and sellers during COVID-19 regulations and interest rates, among other topics.

Thousands have tuned in for updates and advice from Stark and Berube. The pair have answered questions ranging from strategies for virtual home showings and social distancing tips to market updates on inventory, transactions and home listings.

“We are finding that market shifts are not only different in every state, but they also vary by ZIP code within the markets we are in,” Stark said. “Overall, we want to help our real estate sales executives navigate a new business mindset that allows their clients to continue buying and selling homes in a way that minimizes personal contact and potential spreading of the virus.”

Stark said adapting to the new restrictions may be easier for a company like his, where nearly all 3,500 sales executives are trained to use technology platforms in their everyday business operations.

“We are a completely paperless company, and as business owners themselves, many of our Realtors are highly tech savvy and utilizing all of the platforms we provide to better service and communicate with their clients,” he said. “From virtual home tours and online marketing to negotiations and document signing, we have the technology and training in place to adapt quickly to this new business environment.”

Stark has turned his weekly sales training videos into biweekly live updates via Facebook Live, answering questions from Realtors and the public with his trademark smile and enthusiasm.

“Facebook Live is a great way to connect with people personally as much as I can and answer questions that many people are having right now,” he said. “Some of the questions revolve around our team members supporting their clients fully, while keeping both buyers and sellers comfortable during this time. Others are about the wide variety of technology and tools that were already available to them to operate in a more virtual environment.”

Stark’s Facebook Live discussions are broadcast on facebook.com/MarkStarkCEO and on facebook.com/beruberick.

The Facebook Live series, titled “What Great Agents Do In Time Of Crisis,” provides insight from one of the real estate industry’s most respected leaders. Stark has been named among the “Most Powerful People in Real Estate” in the Swanepoel Power 200, and in 2013 he was named Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Broker of the Year. His company was most recently ranked No. 24 in Real Trends’ 2019 list of the top real estate brokerages in the nation.

Stark’s real estate career began in 1985 while he was both a student at UNLV and working at a resort on the Strip. He became the company’s CEO in 1997 and acquired 100 percent ownership in 2004. Americana Holdings now operates 32 offices with 3,500 real estate sales executives in Nevada, Arizona and California.

In 2019, the company completed a record-breaking $5.5 billion in residential home sales and was again named the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world.

In the past year alone, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties partnered with home renovation technology company Curbio to provide seamless renovation solutions to its clients in Nevada, as well as in Arizona and California.

The company also partnered with Adwerx Enterprises and launched a new automated platform that allows its sales executives to market their listings both immediately and automatically. Adwerx creates a digital platform with custom ads for each home that are optimized for websites, social media and apps to bring global exposure to properties within minutes.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, visit bhhsnv.com.

Americana Holdings operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 32 offices and 3,500 real estate sales executives, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world.

