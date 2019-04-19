Veterans Affordable Home Tour set for April 27

Thinkstock

Veterans looking to maximize their benefits or find a new affordable home in the valley are invited to a special Veterans Benefits Fair and Affordable Housing Tour on April 27. The event will take place at Craig Ranch Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free.

Veterans will have the hands-on opportunity to tour local properties for sale as part of the Affordable Housing Tour. Charter buses will be available for picking up and dropping off, event attendees and taking them on a tour of affordable new construction homes within North Las Vegas. All sites being visited are homes with starting prices of under $300,000. The builders and sites featured on the tour will have booths at the Benefits Fair, where veterans can find out about additional affordable homes across the valley.

The event will feature a one-stop information and solutions fair for veterans featuring:

Benefits coordination from the Veterans Affairs Hospital’s Benefits Office, The American Legion and Veterans Village.

Connections to important community services from North Las Vegas Police Department, North Las Vegas Fire Department and Nevada Army National Guard.

Down payment assistance programs and housing/purchase counseling programs from the Nevada Housing Division, Community Services of Nevada and Nevada Partners.

Additional service organizations, including a home warranty company, title and escrow company, mobile notary company, pest inspection company and a licensed handyman/renovation company.

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association are the primary sponsors for this event. There will be food and entertainment throughout the day. For more information, visit, veteransbenefitslasvegas.eventbrite.com or call 702-757-1482.

Established in 2011, the USA Homeownership Foundation Inc., DBA Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and HUD-approved housing counseling organization dedicated to increasing sustainable homeownership, financial-literacy education, VA loan awareness, and economic opportunity for the active-military and veteran communities.

Services also are offered to eligible low-to-moderate income families. VAREP and its members represent and work within all sectors of the real estate, housing and financial-services industries.