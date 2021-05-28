98°F
Provided Content

Vintage Vegas apartment complex sold

Provided Content
May 28, 2021 - 2:59 pm
 
Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas, was purchased by Las Vegas-based Camino Verde Group.
Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas, was purchased by Las Vegas-based Camino Verde Group. The apartment community is at 2635-2655 Sherwood St. (Camino Verde Group)
Originally built in 1963, the 24-unit property features two levels of two-bedroom and three-bedroom floor plans up to 1,000 square feet.
Originally built in 1963, the 24-unit property features two levels of two-bedroom and three-bedroom floor plans up to 1,000 square feet. (Camino Verde Group)

Las Vegas-based Camino Verde Group, a real estate investment, development and asset management company, has acquired Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas. The apartment community is at 2635-2655 Sherwood St. and is the fourth they have acquired in this neighborhood.

“Sherwood Palms was a great opportunity to restore this vintage Las Vegas property and provide quality workforce housing for workers on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip,” said Kevin Romney, co-founder and managing director of Camino Verde Group. “With the opening of the Convention Center Expansion, Resorts World and Circa, the need for affordable and workforce housing grows. Sherwood Palms fills an important need for that.”

Originally built in 1963, the 24-unit property features two levels of two-bedroom and three-bedroom floor plans up to 1,000 square feet. It includes an enclosed outdoor courtyard, community laundry facility and updated apartment spaces with high-speed internet access and air-conditioning and heating units.

Camino Verde Group plans to renovate the units with new appliances, countertops and floor coverings along with other fixtures and finishings.

“Many of the properties Camino Verde Group acquires are in dire need of rehabilitation and nearly uninhabitable,” Romney said. “We repair holes in the walls, broken windows and security issues to make them both safe and aesthetically pleasing to tenants. We are committed to providing affordable housing that our hard-working industry workers will appreciate.”

The community is just a short drive away from some of the city’s top employers, including the Convention Center, Resorts World, The Westgate, the iconic Strat tower, Fremont Street Experience and the Fashion Show Mall.

Public transportation is a short walk from Sherwood Palms, including the Westgate Monorail Station that can take passengers to the heart of Las Vegas near the McCarran International Airport.

Residents can enjoy a variety of retail and restaurant options throughout the neighborhood, including the Historic Commercial Center District outdoor mall featuring a variety of restaurants, retail shops and entertainment opportunities.

For information on Camino Verde Group’s portfolio of multifamily properties, visit caminoverdegroup.com.

Camino Verde Group LLC is a Las Vegas-based privately held real estate investment, development and asset management company with its sole focus on multifamily and mixed-use real estate. They generate passive income, long-term equity and appreciation for investors and owners through the purchase/development and wise management of property assets and maximizing income exit strategies. For more information on Camino Verde Group, visit caminoverdegroup.com.

THE LATEST
Nevada Hand’s construction company, Hand Construction, continues to build the organization’ ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 30
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) attracted a record number of RSVPs and a crowd of more than 120 people to its annual spring networking mixer for local real estate professionals held on May 13.

Downtown Summerlin has announced the return of Summerlin Sounds, its summer concert series, sta ...
Summer concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the popular shopping, dining, entertainment and sports destination in the heart of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of Summerlin Sounds, its summer concert series starting in June. Weekly festivities take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin every Wednesday, June 9-July 14. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Cadence will host a A Walk to Remember Memorial Day event on Monday. It will be held at Central ...
Cadence to celebrate Memorial Day
Provided Content

Wear blue: run to remember (wear blue), a national, nonprofit organization committed to building a running community that honors the service and sacrifice of the American military, is once again proud to announce its annual A Walk to Remember Memorial Day event. On Monday, more than 20,000 runners and walkers around the world will become a living memorial to America’s fallen heroes.

For a $5 donation to the Kline Veterans Fund, families can register for a spot in the car parad ...
Skye Canyon to host patriotic car parade
Provided Content

By popular demand and in celebration of Memorial Day, Skye Canyon is hosting its second annual Patriotic Car Parade on May 29. An opportunity for families to show off their patriotic spirit, community pride and creativity, this year’s event also helps support Kline Veterans Fund, one of the community’s charity partners.

Margi Grein
Don’t get swept up by home repair scams this spring
By Margi Grein Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

April showers bring May flowers — along with a list of projects to tackle around the house. If your spring-cleaning agenda includes minor or major home renovation plans, it’s likely you’ll require the services of a contractor to help your vision come to life. Whether updating your flooring, renovating your kitchen or building a pool or spa, it’s always important to hire licensed contractors who are in good standing with the Nevada State Contractors Board

The Verismo neighborhood by Richmond American Homes in Cadence offers the Boxwood model. Offeri ...
Richmond American’s Verismo at Cadence nearly sold out
Provided Content

One of Cadence’s newest and most popular neighborhoods is close to selling out. Richmond American Homes’ ninth neighborhood at Cadence in Henderson, Verismo, features five two-story plans ranging from 1,450 square feet to 1,890 square-feet and up to four bedrooms.

Lake Las Vegas will kick off Memorial Day weekend with its annual Pets & Pancakes event at the ...
Lake Las Vegas to kick off Memorial Day weekend
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas is bringing back one of Henderson’s most pet-friendly traditions — Pets Pancakes! The community’s annual event at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club includes breakfast from celebrity chef Scott Commings and both a pet parade and pet fair to benefit Opportunity Village and the Nevada SPCA. Residents, guests and their furry companions are invited to join the fun May 29 beginning at 8 a.m.

Savannah is one of four neighborhoods by Taylor Morrison offered in Summerlin. It is an all sin ...
Taylor Morrison offers four Summerlin neighborhoods
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison, one of nine national homebuilders developing homes in Summerlin offers four neighborhoods throughout the community. Its two newest neighborhoods of Savannah and Cascades are in the community’s newest area of Summerlin West; Jade Ridge is in The Cliffs village; and the Luna collection at Affinity is in the heart of the community in the village of Summerlin Centre.

Luxury apartment community, Parc Haven, has opened in Symphony Park at 250 S. City Parkway. New ...
Aspen Heights announces opening of Parc Haven apartments in Symphony Park
Provided Content

Aspen Heights Partners has announced the opening of the first multifamily residential property to be completed in Symphony Park. Located at 250 S. City Parkway, Parc Haven seeks to provide residences to anyone seeking a desert retreat haven in the middle of the city itself. Preleasing for the property began on April 22.

Stately Home Staging Heidi Carlsen, a designer at Stately Home Staging, says that even a hot re ...
Vegas luxury homebuyers desire turnkey solutions
By Heidi Carlsen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The housing market in Las Vegas is hotter than it’s been in years, and this, of course, extends to Southern Nevada’s fine array of luxury homes. From MacDonald Highlands to Red Rock Country Club, Las Vegas has some of the most high-end communities available in this region for those with the pocketbook to match.