Virtual Wellness Wednesdays launches in September

September 4, 2020 - 5:14 pm
 

Summerlin is launching a new virtual initiative called Wellness Wednesdays starting in September. Sponsored by Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Wellness Wednesdays kicked off on Sept. 2 on Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) with a complete overview of the program.

Weekly fitness and wellness challenges will be issued each Wednesday, with the first challenge starting Sept. 9. Challenges feature a different pillar of health each week, including physical wellness, mental wellness and self-care, nutrition and social wellness. Participants have one week to complete the weekly challenge and show proof of completion at Concierge at Downtown Summerlin under the Breezeway of ONE Summerlin at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive to receive a free gift each week while supplies last. Those who complete all four challenges are eligible to receive the grand prize.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Wellness Wednesdays is the perfect way to continue to engage Summerlin residents and the community in a fun and uplifting way.

“Along with our partner, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, we are reminding and encouraging everyone to continue taking care of themselves,” Bisterfeld said. “It’s easy to put personal wellness on the back burner, especially given the stresses of the past several months. This program encourages everyone to look inward, get moving and prioritize their personal health — all in a safe, virtual way.”

Here’s how the program works. Participants are asked to post a selfie or activity within one week of the challenge post.

Challenges will post on Wednesday mornings on Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin social media feeds (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter), and participants have until 6 p.m. the following Tuesday to post and claim their weekly gift at Concierge.

Participants are asked to post proof of having completed each weekly challenge on their social media. Samples include workout selfies or photos, radiant self-care results, healthy snacks, etc., using the hashtag #SummerlinWellness and tagging both @DowntownSummerlin and @Summerlin.

At Downtown Summerlin’s Concierge, participants will show a screenshot of their post to claim a gift each week. Upon first redemption, participants will receive a punch-card to earn stamps as they complete consecutive weekly challenges.

Concierge hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m.- 7 p.m., Saturday; and 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Sunday.

At the end of the series, the first 100 guests to present their punch-card with all four stamps completed will receive an exclusive grand gift for completing the program.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada, including Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, which opened in 1997 and continues to play an important role in the community’s health and wellbeing, today.

Other community amenities that create Summerlin’s signature lifestyle include more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 160 floor plans in 35 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
