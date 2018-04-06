Warmington offers new phases in the southwest

Warmington Residential is welcoming spring with a fresh selection of homes at three of its neighborhoods in southwest Las Vegas. Beginning this weekend, new phases will be offered at Westbury, Ridgehaven and Rockpointe. These three neighborhoods offer a variety of single-family detached and attached homes with prices starting from the low $300,000s.

At Westbury, the upgraded and furnished model homes will be available for purchase from the low $400,000s. Furnishings are included in the price but sold separately.

Each of these popular neighborhoods has entered or is preparing to enter its closeout phase, and these new releases represent some of the final opportunities to buy.

Among the three neighborhoods offering new phases this weekend, buyers may choose from two-story plans that range from 1,590 to 2,635 square feet with three to six bedrooms, up to four baths and two-car garages.

Lifestyle amenities include a gated setting and a community pool at Ridgehaven, and a neighborhood park with shade, picnic areas and play equipment at Rockpointe.

Westbury offers a chance to acquire a totally turnkey model home that is filled with designer-selected appointments and full front- and rear-yard landscaping.

Interest lists for the models at Ridgehaven and Rockpointe are now forming.

“Over the past few years, new Warmington communities have been a fixture in the Southwest, and buyers looking for a convenient family-friendly setting, quality and value have made them some of the most popular in the area,” said Amy Thill, vice president of sales and marketing for Warmington Residential in Nevada. “But now, as we approach sellout, these opportunities are becoming limited, and right now is the best last chance to buy with a renewed selection of plans and options to buy a model home.”

April 7. Sales offices and model homes will be open at all three locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all weekend.

For a map and directions to each of these neighborhoods and to view floor plans and a gallery, visit HomesByWarmington.com or call 877-930-5599 for information.