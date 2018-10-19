Woodside announces new communities

From Henderson to Summerlin to the scenic Las Vegas foothills, Woodside Homes is introducing many homeownership opportunities this fall and early 2019 to help meet one of the biggest demands for housing in the United States.

According to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, home prices reached their highest levels in 11 years last month. And Realtor.com named Las Vegas the top real estate market in the United States for 2018.

“This high demand for homes, driven by continued population and job growth in Las Vegas, makes this an ideal time to introduce new homes that still offer great value as prices in our market rise,” said Kent Lay, division president at Woodside Homes Nevada. “Homeowners benefit from our superior customer service and the ability to choose floor plans and personalize their homes to best suit their current and future needs. We are dedicated to going above and beyond to ensure the buying and building experience is convenient and pleasurable.”

Below is a summary of Woodside Homes’ newest communities in the Las Vegas area. The national homebuilder will debut San Carlo Townhomes in Henderson and Alta Fiore in Lake Las Vegas in early 2019.

Bixby Creek in Summerlin

Presales started Oct. 18 at Bixby Creek in the Summerlin Village of Stonebridge. This highly coveted area is situated on elevated topography that provides stunning mountain and valley views near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Homeowners will enjoy Downtown Summerlin’s dynamic offerings that make it one of the hottest areas in the Las Vegas Valley. There is also proximity to golf courses and ample outdoor recreation to enjoy an active lifestyle.

Floor plan: 1,943 square feet to 2,599 square feet; three to five bedrooms, 2½ to 5½ baths; pricing TBD.

Skystone in Summerlin

A beautiful, private gated community, Skystone is in the Cliffs Village of Summerlin. Boasting convenient access to Downtown Summerlin and an award-winning trail network, these stylish homes feature open living spaces, private courtyards and three-car garages.

Floor plan: 2,092 square feet to 3,220 square feet; three to six bedrooms, 2½ to 5½ baths; priced from $493,990 to $595,990.

Overlook at The Cove in Southern Highlands

Just a handful of move-in ready, one-story homes remain at this upscale neighborhood that is nestled in the scenic foothills just 15 minutes from the Strip and surrounding the acclaimed Southern Highlands Golf Club.

Pricing was recently reduced and starts at $615,500. These impressive homes feature modern designs and covered patios, plus the latest in energy-efficiency technology.

Floor plan: 2,599 square feet to 2,868 square feet; four bedrooms, 2½ baths.

For more information on Woodside Homes’ Las Vegas area properties, visit woodsidehomes.com/nevada.

Woodside Homes, one of the top 30 homebuilders in the U.S., is celebrating its 41st year in the business of designing and building single-family homes for move-up and entry-level buyers.

In 2017, Woodside Homes was acquired by Sekisui House, one of the world’s largest homebuilders. The two companies joined forces with their shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today’s homebuyers.

Sekisui House, founded in 1960 and based in Osaka, has constructed more than 2 million homes.

It has approximately 90 subsidiaries and affiliates and 23,000-plus employees and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange.

Since 1997, Sekisui House has positioned its commitment to the environment as a core management target and provided environmentally and sustainably conscious products as a front-runner among industrialized housing manufacturers.

Woodside has sold more than 43,000 new homes since inception, and according to Hanley Wood data, it is the 27th largest homebuilder in the United States.

The partnership with Sekisui House allows Woodside Homes to evolve and adapt cutting-edge methods in sustainability and efficiency practices. For more information visit woodsidehomes.com/.