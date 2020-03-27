63°F
Woodside collects protection equipment for health care workers

March 27, 2020 - 2:24 pm
 

Woodside Homes has joined Leading Builders of America’s urgent, national call to collect unused, excess masks and eye protection equipment from its trade partners. These are being collected at D.R. Horton Division Office, 1081 Whitney Ranch Drive, in Henderson. Cash donations are also being accepted at directrelief.org. The public can follow the effort on social media at #BuildersCare.

“This is an opportunity for the homebuilding industry to step up to aid in the coronavirus public health crisis and protect our essential health care workers,” said Woodside Homes CEO Joel Shine. “As a company that cares deeply about our communities, our homebuyers, and employees, Woodside Homes is calling on all of our trade partners to act with a sense of urgency to respond to our nation’s shortage of protective equipment. Together, we can fight this pandemic and come out stronger than ever as an industry and as a country.”

As the Nevada division is helping to fulfill this need in the health care community, it also is implementing measures to help keep employees and customers safe as the construction and sales of new homes continues. Woodside Homes’ sales offices, model homes and Inspiration Gallery design centers have enacted screening policies for anyone entering these venues. Sales offices are open by appointment only

Those entering these spaces are asked to affirm that they and all members of their households are in good health and not under quarantine, have not been in contact with someone who may have COVID-19, and are not high risk for COVID-19 such as recent travel.

In accordance with recommended CDC guidelines, Woodside employees will maintain appropriate social distance, refrain from handshakes, visit homes in separate cars and limit group sizes to 10 or less (this number may be further reduced). High touch points such as door handles, chairs, desks and phones are regularly sanitized.

“While we have adapted our business practices in an effort to protect our community, employees and homebuyers, we remain committed to offering the award-winning service and high-quality homes that Woodside Homes is known for,” said Kent Lay, president of Woodside Homes Nevada Division. “In addition to collecting protective equipment for health care workers, we are continuing our other philanthropic activities with HomeAid and construction of the St. Jude Dream Home.”

Woodside Homes, one of the top 30 homebuilders in the U.S., is celebrating its 43rd year in the business of designing and building single-family homes for move-up and entry-level buyers. Woodside Homes is dedicated to being “Better by Design,” delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout the homebuying process.

In 2017, Woodside Homes was acquired by Sekisui House, one of the world’s largest homebuilders. The two companies joined forces with their shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today’s homebuyers.

Founded in 1960, Sekisui House has constructed more than 2 million homes. Based in Osaka, it has approximately 90 subsidiaries and affiliates, 23,000-plus employees, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange.

Since 1997, Sekisui House has positioned its commitment to the environment as a core management target and provided numerous environmentally and sustainably conscious products as a front-runner among industrialized housing manufacturers.

