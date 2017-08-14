Woodside offers three neighborhoods in Summerlin

Woodside Homes, one of the first homebuilders in the master-planned community of Summerlin, currently offers homes in three distinctive neighborhoods within the master plan.

Woodside Homes, one of the first homebuilders in the master-planned community of Summerlin, currently offers homes in three distinctive neighborhoods within the master plan. Its newest neighborhood is Skystone in The Cliffs village, the community’s southernmost village set against a ridgeline from which it draws its name. Woodside’s other two Summerlin neighborhoods, Savona and Belmonte, are in The Paseos village west of the 215 Beltway on elevated topography overlooking the valley to the east.

“Woodside has a long history of building in Summerlin,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president marketing, Summerlin. “Their enduring track record of success, coupled with their ability to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of today’s modern families, builds confidence for buyers in all stages — from first-timers to growing families and couples looking to right-size their lifestyle after their children have left home.”

Skystone is a private, gated neighborhood that features four two-story floor plans. Each home is designed open living spaces, large covered loggias, private courtyards and two- and three-car garages. Additional features include paver stone driveways and walkways, drought-tolerant front yard landscaping and window designs for natural lighting.

Features that come standard with each home include kitchens with maple cabinetry and stainless-steel General Electric Co. appliances, 8-foot doors and quartz or granite-slab kitchen countertops.

Skystone offers four open floor plans ranging from 2,637 to 3,220 square feet that offer from three to five bedrooms, 2½ to four bathrooms and a variety of options from dens to bonus rooms. Options such as second master bedrooms and a Home Plus Suite are also available. Skystone is priced from the $500,000s.

The Cliffs village amenities include Faiss Middle School, Faiss Community Park, Wet ‘n’ Wild water park and an indoor aquatic center built by The Howard Hughes Corp. and deeded to Clark County to maintain and operate as a public facility. Shelley Berkley Elementary School, opens Aug. 14. Future trails and a Summerlin village park are in the planning stages for this village.

Savona offers four floor plans ranging from 2,092 to 3,220 square feet in single- and two-story options on expansive lots from 6,000 to 15,000 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. Savona homes offer from three to five bedrooms and up to five baths. One floor plan offers a multigenerational suite and home theater. Design features include gourmet kitchens, oversized showers in the master bath, multiple storage spaces, porches, courtyards and covered patios and entry foyers with elevated ceilings. Two-story floor plans include three-car garages.

These homes are built under Woodside Homes’ Environments for Living program. They exceed Energy Star standards by 15 percent, according to Woodside promotional material.

Savona and Belmonte are near the developing 14-acre Fox Hill Park and Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School that opens Aug. 14. The neighborhoods are strong draws for families seeking immediate access to educational and recreational opportunities, and they connect to Summerlin’s award-winning trail system and nearby Paseos Park.

Built for families that love to entertain, Belmonte, also in The Paseos village, offers three unique floor plans designed with interior courtyards and large covered patios with multiple glass doors to take advantage of increased natural light and extend living spaces outdoors. Belmonte homes, designed with Woodside’s smart energy-saving principles, range from 3,202 to 3,934 square feet and are priced from the high $500,000s. Special features of some models include a first-floor master bedroom suite; optional loft, home theater or bedroom and balcony; outdoor lounge space; second-floor lofts; great rooms; game rooms and multigenerational suites.

The Paseos village features some of the most scenic home sites in the community thanks to the village’s elevated location west of the 215 Beltway. With expansive valley views to the east and stunning mountain views to the west, it’s no wonder that so many families continue to put down roots in The Paseos’ many neighborhoods, including Savona and Belmonte.

For more information about Summerlin’s newest homes and amenities, visit Summerlin.com.