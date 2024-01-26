Woodside showcases Serenata at Cadence

Woodside Homes’ Serenata Collection at Cadence aims to enhance the living experience through versatility and seamless customization.

Woodside Homes’ Serenata Collection at Cadence aims to enhance the living experience through versatility and seamless customization.

Highlighted by spacious, well-appointed living areas, each of Serenata’s four new floor plans adapt effortlessly to all lifestyles.

The Lucca plan inside Serenata starts in the mid-$400,000s and offers a stylish, dynamic two-story plan at a comfortable 2,488 square feet.

The plan also offers up to four bedrooms and 3½ baths, meticulously designed to enhance the living experience.

Serenata is also home to the Linden plan, which boasts a tranquil two-story floor plan, covering a spacious 2,559 square feet. Starting in the upper $400,000s, this plan features up to four bedrooms, three baths and spacious living areas for hosting celebrations year-round.

The Mateo plan provides a thoughtful two-story design suited for all lifestyles, from relaxing to entertaining. Seamless transitions from the open-concept living area to the kitchen and dining room highlight the 2,631-square-foot plan, which also offers up to five bedrooms and four baths.

The Henley plan boasts two-story abodes with an array of customizable options starting in the low $500,000s. Designed for comfort, the plan offers up to five bedrooms and three baths within its spacious 2,752 square feet.

Alongside this collection and the other Woodside Homes offerings, additional options are available from fellow Cadence builders Lennar, Toll Brothers, Harmony Homes, StoryBook Homes, Richmond American Homes, D.R. Horton and Century Communities. Rental options by AMH and A.G. Spanos Co. are also available at Cadence.

In 2023, Cadence ranked No. 7 on John Burns Research and Consulting’s list of the Top 50 Master-Planned Communities in the U.S., putting on a strong showing among the over 500 surveyed communities throughout the country. Cadence also landed at an impressive sixth place on the acclaimed 2023 RCLCO 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities list.

With proximity to shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool, outdoor gathering spaces with table games and activities, the Smith’s Marketplace and the eclectic assortment of shops and restaurants in the Water Street district.

The 16-acre space near Smith’s Marketplace is home to Jersey Mike’s Subs, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, with nine additional retailers in the works, including UPS and Wells Fargo.

The retail shops will continue to debut throughout 2024. Also set to debut in 2024 is the ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital. The community also has the Cadence Animal Hospital.

Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

The much-anticipated Citrine Sky Park, which will feature play structures, volleyball courts and bounce pad, will hold its grand opening in early February.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.