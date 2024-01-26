56°F
Woodside showcases Serenata at Cadence

January 26, 2024 - 9:11 am
 
The Henley plan offers up to five bedrooms and three baths within its spacious 2,752 square feet. (Woodside Homes)
The Henley plan boasts two-story abodes with an array of customizable options starting in the low $500,000s. (Woodside Homes)
Serenata is also home to the Linden plan, which boasts a tranquil two-story floor plan, covering a spacious 2,559 square feet. (Woodside Homes)

Woodside Homes’ Serenata Collection at Cadence aims to enhance the living experience through versatility and seamless customization.

Highlighted by spacious, well-appointed living areas, each of Serenata’s four new floor plans adapt effortlessly to all lifestyles.

The Lucca plan inside Serenata starts in the mid-$400,000s and offers a stylish, dynamic two-story plan at a comfortable 2,488 square feet.

The plan also offers up to four bedrooms and 3½ baths, meticulously designed to enhance the living experience.

Serenata is also home to the Linden plan, which boasts a tranquil two-story floor plan, covering a spacious 2,559 square feet. Starting in the upper $400,000s, this plan features up to four bedrooms, three baths and spacious living areas for hosting celebrations year-round.

The Mateo plan provides a thoughtful two-story design suited for all lifestyles, from relaxing to entertaining. Seamless transitions from the open-concept living area to the kitchen and dining room highlight the 2,631-square-foot plan, which also offers up to five bedrooms and four baths.

The Henley plan boasts two-story abodes with an array of customizable options starting in the low $500,000s. Designed for comfort, the plan offers up to five bedrooms and three baths within its spacious 2,752 square feet.

Alongside this collection and the other Woodside Homes offerings, additional options are available from fellow Cadence builders Lennar, Toll Brothers, Harmony Homes, StoryBook Homes, Richmond American Homes, D.R. Horton and Century Communities. Rental options by AMH and A.G. Spanos Co. are also available at Cadence.

In 2023, Cadence ranked No. 7 on John Burns Research and Consulting’s list of the Top 50 Master-Planned Communities in the U.S., putting on a strong showing among the over 500 surveyed communities throughout the country. Cadence also landed at an impressive sixth place on the acclaimed 2023 RCLCO 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities list.

With proximity to shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool, outdoor gathering spaces with table games and activities, the Smith’s Marketplace and the eclectic assortment of shops and restaurants in the Water Street district.

The 16-acre space near Smith’s Marketplace is home to Jersey Mike’s Subs, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, with nine additional retailers in the works, including UPS and Wells Fargo.

The retail shops will continue to debut throughout 2024. Also set to debut in 2024 is the ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital. The community also has the Cadence Animal Hospital.

Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

The much-anticipated Citrine Sky Park, which will feature play structures, volleyball courts and bounce pad, will hold its grand opening in early February.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

Summerlin heads into 2024 with 20-plus neighborhoods
Now, entering its 34th year of development, the master-planned community of Summerlin shows no signs of slowing down with 21 actively selling neighborhoods offering more than 110 unique floor plans in a range of styles, elevations, sizes and prices — built by nine of the nation’s leading homebuilders.

Nevada HAND breaks ground on housing project for low-income seniors
Nevada HAND announced the start of construction on a new 125-unit affordable housing community dedicated to low-income seniors at the corner of Buffalo Drive and Cactus Avenue. The Buffalo Cactus Senior Apartments are part of nearly 2,000 units under development as Nevada HAND continuously works to address the affordable housing crisis in Nevada.

Fitness is a way of life in Summerlin
Getting fit and living a healthier lifestyle is often top of mind for many at the start of each new year. For residents of the master-planned community Summerlin, there are many opportunities to stay active, thanks to the community’s abundant recreational amenities.

Summerlin ranks No. 4 on national list of top-selling 2023 master plans
The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., is Nevada’s highest-ranking community on the 2023 list of top-selling master plans, according to RCLCO, a national real estate consultant that has ranked communities nationwide since 1994. With 1,090 new home sales for 2023, Summerlin ranks No. 4 on the 2023 list, with new home sales up 39 percent from 2022.

Summerlin 2023 year in review: Community looks ahead to 2024
The award-winning, top-selling master planned community of Summerlin continued its remarkable, decadeslong trajectory in 2023, capping off another year of milestone development.

Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
In the master-planned community of Summerlin, residents are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Downtown Summerlin is holiday headquarters
Downtown Summerlin, the walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community shined bright this season as the valley’s holiday headquarters.

D.R. Horton presents holiday wonderland
D.R. Horton’s Symmetry at Cadence is making the season bright with the “Symmetry Wonderland” holiday experience featuring holiday-themed decorations at each of their model homes.

Dentists find their dream home in Summerlin
Native Las Vegans Angelica Thacker and Matthew Thacker, both doctors of medicine in dentistry, knew immediately the Summerlin Tri Pointe Homes community of Kings Canyon was where they wanted to live.

