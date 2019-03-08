Woodside to open San Carlo Townhomes

San Carlo Townhomes by Woodside homes will hold a grand opening March 16 from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. (Woodside Homes)

Woodside Homes invites those looking for a new-construction home to the grand opening celebration for San Carlo Townhomes March 16 from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

The grand opening, presenting an ideal opportunity to secure introductory pricing on a high-quality home, will feature complimentary tacos by The Taco Man courtesy of Kendal Lay of Pacific Sunbelt Mortgage, beverages and balloons for children. Tucked away near Lake Mead Parkway and U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson, San Carlo provides fast and convenient access to the 215 and U.S. 95 freeways.

Located in a gated community, the San Carlo Townhomes are walking distance to the Fiesta Henderson and a short ride to Acacia Park, which features walking and bike trails, splash pad, play area and dog parks.

Catering to young families, single professionals, retirees, snowbirds and empty nesters, San Carlo Townhomes offer open floor plans that vary in size from 1,499 square feet to 1,729 square feet with three to four bedrooms. Each of the three floor plan options has an enclosed front courtyard. The homes are priced from $259,990 to $284,990. Home prices are subject to change, and square footage is approximate.

“While it is becoming a buyer’s market across most of the U.S., the demand is still high in Las Vegas as people continue to move to the area,” says Heather Kessler, director of sales for Woodside Homes. “With the median home price in Las Vegas at around $277,000, a new-construction town home at San Carlo offers great value combined with the opportunity for buyers to personalize their living space.”

The address for the grand opening is 699 Florence Isle Ave. For more info on San Carlo Townhomes, visit woodsidehomes.com/nevada.

Woodside Homes, one of the top 30 homebuilders in the U.S., is celebrating its 42nd year in the business of designing and building single-family homes for move-up and entry-level buyers. In 2017, Woodside Homes was acquired by Sekisui House, one of the world’s largest homebuilders. The two companies joined forces with their shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today’s homebuyers.

Sekisui House, founded in 1960, has constructed more than 2 million homes. Based in Osaka, it has approximately 90 subsidiaries and affiliates and 23,000-plus employees and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange. Since 1997, Sekisui House has positioned its commitment to the environment as a core management target and provided environmentally and sustainably conscious products as a front-runner among industrialized housing manufacturers.

Woodside Homes is dedicated to being “Better by Design,” delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout the homebuying process. Woodside has sold more than 43,000 new homes since inception, and according to Hanley Wood data, it is the 27th largest homebuilder in the United States. The partnership with Sekisui House allows Woodside Homes to evolve and adapt cutting-edge methods in sustainability and efficiency practices. For more information visit woodsidehomes.com.