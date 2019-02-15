Work starts on Summerlin luxury apartments

Construction is nearing completion on Tanager, Downtown Summerlin’s second luxury apartment complex. (Summerlin)

Downtown Summerlin, the 400-acre urban center taking shape in the heart of the Summerlin master planned community, is preparing to begin leasing for its second luxury apartment complex, Tanager. Construction on Tanager is well underway with leasing expected to begin in the first quarter of 2019.

Pinnacle, a privately held organization that manages multifamily properties locally and nationwide, has been named property manager and will oversee leasing, marketing and management functions for the property.

The name, Tanager, is a tribute to the Curtiss Model 54 Tanager, an aircraft constructed in 1929 by Curtiss Aeroplane and Motor Co., and winner of the Daniel Guggenheim Safe Aircraft Competition that same year.

According to Kevin T. Orrock, president of Summerlin, the name is a continuation of an Aviation Row theme for Downtown Summerlin that began in 2015 with the naming of the area’s first luxury apartment complex, Constellation, paying homage to a plane built by Lockheed Corp. at the request of then Trans World Airlines’ major stockholder, Howard Hughes.

In keeping with the theme, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin and owner of the Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s Triple-A professional baseball team and member of the Pacific Coast League, formerly the Las Vegas 51s, announced the team’s new name in December 2018. Future residential projects in Downtown Summerlin are also planned to reflect the aviation theme.

“One of history’s most passionate aviators, Howard Hughes claimed many aviation-related firsts and accomplishments,” Orrock said. “As the namesake of our company, Hughes’ aviation legacy is significant. The aviation theme in Summerlin is the perfect way to honor his many milestones and achievements.”

“As the property manager for Tanager, Pinnacle will emphasize the resident experience in every possible way,” explains Deb Kopolow, senior vice president of Pinnacle. “Tanager is a one-of-a-kind development with unsurpassed walkability, allowing residents to live, connect, dine, work and play.

We also will find opportunities to immerse residents into the vibrant fabric of Downtown Summerlin, where they have every resource at their fingertips. Residents at Tanager will truly benefit from the accessibility of their surroundings.”

Tanager is on the corner of West Sahara Avenue and Pavilion Center Drive, south of City National Arena, the practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Las Vegas Ballpark, the Triple-A baseball stadium opening in April 2019, with access to the 215 Beltway.

Boasting 267 residences ranging from 660 square feet to 1,300 square feet and offering one- and two-bedroom units, Tanager is gated and offers the ultimate urban-style living in the city’s premier master-planned community. On-site amenities include Dwelo Smart Technology apartments, game room, pool with cabanas, fitness center and dog park.

Tanager’s location in Downtown Summerlin offers residents immediate access to more than 125 retail stores, restaurants, entertainment options and proximity to two major sports facilities.

“We know from experience with Constellation just how high demand is for luxury apartments, particularly in the Las Vegas area,” Orrock said.

“The Downtown Summerlin location is especially appealing and exciting for a wide range of residents — from young professionals to empty nesters and retirees — all seeking a carefree and active lifestyle just steps from some of the best shopping, dining, entertainment and sports options in Southern Nevada. We anticipate Tanager to lease up quickly.”

For more information about Tanager, visit livetanager.com. For more information about Downtown Summerlin, visit summerlin.com.