Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining, entertainment in the heart of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces a full lineup of new summer activities and events for the whole family.

The 23rd annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade is set for July 4 with more than 35,000 Southern Nevadans expected to attend. New this year is a free shuttle for parade-goers that will run continuously from Downtown Summerlin to the parade site from 7 a.m. to noon. (Summerlin)

Just in time for Independence Day is a more convenient way for the public to get to and from the 23rd annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade via a special Downtown Summerlin courtesy shuttle that will run from 7 a.m. to noon July 4.

Residents and the general public can park at Downtown Summerlin and ride the shuttle to the parade start location. The shuttle departs from The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin and drops off at the 24-Hour Fitness parking lot near the parade route. Shuttle riders will have an opportunity to win gift cards and festive party items.

Also, new this summer are two dining programs that run July 4 through Aug. 29.

■ Kids’ Dine-Out is every Tuesday night includes kid-friendly menus at participating Downtown Summerlin restaurants, special character appearances, gift card giveaways and other kid-centric surprises.

■ Summer Dine-Out is a weekly enter-to-win program. For every $10 increment spent at a Downtown Summerlin restaurant, guests receive one raffle ticket for the weekly prize drawing, and all tickets will be entered to win a grand prize dining package on Aug. 30.

■ With two concert dates remaining, the Downtown Summerlin Summer Stage summer concert series presented by Land Rover of Las Vegas is the perfect place to rock out and have fun.

Remaining concert headliners include Stoked! and Kaylie Foster on July 12 and Jeremy Cornwell and Noelle Chiodo on July 19. No concert is scheduled for July 5. The concerts are free, family-friendly and open to the general public on The Lawn from 4 to 9 p.m.

■ And back by popular demand is the Summer Screen Series, a family-friendly outdoor movie series presented by Jaguar Las Vegas, now in its third year starting July 27 at dusk with a showing of the full-length feature “Frozen.” The Summer Screen Series runs every Thursday at sundown July 27 through Aug. 31 and is on Park Centre Drive near H&M. Popular blockbuster favorites on the schedule include “Moana,” “The Lego Batman Movie,” “Beauty &The Beast,” “Star Wars Rogue One” and “Harry Potter.”

The viewings are free, open to the general public and patrons may bring their own blankets.

VIP seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis with a minimum spend of $25 the day of the movie at Downtown Summerlin retail or restaurant partners. Guests will be required to show their receipts to Concierge upon arrival to the VIP section. Downtown Summerlin restaurants will offer quick eats and kid-friendly dining options to go, and receipts can also be redeemed for raffle tickets into our weekly Dine-Out drawings.

For these and other summer events and highlights, visit downtownsummerlin.com or call Concierge at 702-832-1055.