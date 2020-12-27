Blue Heron opens Lake Las Vegas neighborhood

Blue Heron, a design-led development firm that accentuates aspirational living through personalized home experiences, announced the launch of its second collection of homes at Lake Las Vegas, Caliza. The luxury double gated community offers three floor plans and 27 community lots.

Las Vegas-based Blue Heron has opened its second collection of homes at Lake Las Vegas. Caliza is a luxury double gated community that offers three floor plans and 27 lots. The neighborhood is named after the bright, fossil-rich limestone found at Lake Las Vegas. (Blue Heron)

Blue Heron, a design-led development firm that accentuates aspirational living through personalized home experiences, announced the launch of its second collection of homes at Lake Las Vegas, Caliza.

The luxury double-gated community offers three floor plans and 27 community lots. Named after the bright, fossil-rich limestone found at Lake Las Vegas, Caliza redefines lakefront living with a contemporary sensibility that is fresh, airy and architecturally unique. Caliza will add to the growing portfolio of exclusive boutique communities developed under BH Nexus, Blue Heron’s community division.

Located on Lake Las Vegas’ North Shore, Caliza is perched on an elevated bluff that cascades down toward the water. Three signature Blue Heron floor plans, from 5,610 square feet to 7,749 square feet, maximize the site’s panoramic lake views and refreshing waterfront breezes, evoking the spirit of Las Vegas.

“Caliza offers the opportunity to enjoy an architecturally progressive home that blends aesthetics with functionality. It is perfectly suited for this unique environment, where desert meets lake,” said Tyler Jones, chief executive officer and founder of Blue Heron. “Our designs for Caliza respond to the nuances of the Lake Las Vegas landscape and allow for an exceptional standard of indoor-outdoor living, epitomizing the Blue Heron design philosophy of enhancing the well-being of homeowners. The result is a collection of timeless homes that set the perfect stage for enjoying the extraordinary lifestyle of Lake Las Vegas.”

All Caliza Homes showcase Blue Heron’s unique BH Vision design philosophy, which evokes a deep connection to the setting and amplifies the living experience by interweaving the indoor environment with the outdoors. Interior living spaces unfold to showcase lake, desert and mountain views from every angle, creating an atmosphere that is both energetic and tranquil. The harmonious continuity between interior and exterior shines through in courtyard-style living that employs stonework evocative of the environment. A bright palette of warm gray and light brown features unique and refined patterning and subtle pops of color reminiscent of the Vegas terrain at Lake Las Vegas. Earthy natural stone is complemented by architectural metalwork of steel slats providing detail and texture.

Caliza’s landscaping design is inspired by Italy’s rugged Amalfi Coast. Hillsides are punctuated with textural plantings of green cactus, aloe and Spanish dagger, with sculptural agave, vertical cactus and evergreen canopy trees such as olive, mastic and African sumac.

Blue Heron’s design team guides homebuyers through the personalization of their home with options such as a secondary luxe master suite, custom audio/visual, floating staircase, dramatic corner glass doors, integrated ceiling detail and custom kitchen designs, all complete with design-led development firm’s signature pocket doors.

Homebuyers meet with experts to personalize their outdoor living areas by selecting custom landscape and resort-style pool designs, taking full advantage of the outdoor lifestyle and magnificent vistas offered at Caliza.

The starting price for this community is $1.5 million.

Caliza’s ideal location will allow homeowners to make the most of the Lake Las Vegas lifestyle, the ultimate expression of paradise. The master-planned community, set on a 320-acre lake, is backdropped by the McCullough Range in Henderson, recently ranked as one of the safest cities in America.

Taking advantage of the temperate weather and consistent sunshine, residents enjoy an abundance of watersports, including kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and boating on the lake.

The social heart of the community is the Village at Lake Las Vegas, offering a variety of waterfront restaurants, summertime concerts, live entertainment and holiday festivities.

Outdoor enthusiasts enjoy two award-winning golf courses and miles of walking and hiking trails that inspire serenity and adventure.

Caliza is the second Lake Las Vegas community from Blue Heron. The company’s nearby Vantage community features 37 homes with only four homes remaining for sale. Blue Heron has four communities in the region, with more on the horizon.

Founded in 2004, Blue Heron is a design-led development firm specializing in custom homes and boutique communities in Southern Nevada. Years of experimentation with desert contemporary design concepts have resulted in the unmistakably unique BH Vision signature style known synonymously with Blue Heron homes.

Jones oversees the firm, which employs a family of curators, notable designers and architects. Under his leadership, Blue Heron has won several design awards and has achieved Platinum LEED certification by the U.S. Green Building Council and Emerald certification by the National Green Building Standard.