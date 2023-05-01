89°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
New Homes

Builders close best sales month in a year

By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas
May 1, 2023 - 2:39 pm
 
Andrew Smith
Andrew Smith
Andrew Smith
Andrew Smith

Lennar retained its spot as the No. 1 Las Vegas builder and Summerlin remained the top master plan for the first quarter of 2023 as builders closed out March with their best sales in a year despite elevated mortgage rates.

In March, builders reported more than 1,000 net sales — sales minus cancellations — and ended the first quarter with 2,659 sales, just ahead of the 2,584 sales in the first quarter of 2019 prior to the pandemic, according to Home Builders Research President Andrew Smith.

“Despite being down 24 percent from the first quarter of 2022, the market seems to be in a place that could be considered more normal, historically,” Smith said.

There were 3,478 net sales during the first quarter of 2022; 4,113 during the first quarter of 2021; and 3,113 during the first quarter of 2020, Smith said.

“Local homebuilders reported their best month of sales in a year in March despite mortgage interest rates hovering around the 7 percent market to start (March),” Smith said. “The traditional spring selling season looks to be back in play after being less pronounced over the past couple of years based on the number of community openings, permit activity and sales activity.”

Smith pointed out that builders have opened a few communities in recent months as they continue to work through inventory created by the dip in sales during the second half of 2022. New projects are down 53 percent year over year, while permits are down 40 percent, despite making “a significant jump” in March with 1,472 permits after 1,225 combined were issued in the first two months of 2023.

The only increase was with median prices at 3 percent. The median price in March for closings was $490,000 for new single-family homes and $358,433 for new detached housing.

March showed an increase in the number of communities coming online at nine, and the April number is already higher.

“Beazer Homes, Century Communities, DR Horton, KB Home and Signature Homes brought 746 new lots to market in March, all of which are in the southwest or Henderson,” Smith said. “Three of the four new product lines opened by DR Horton are part of their large Symmetry project located on the northwest side of the Cadence master-planned community in east Henderson.”

1. Lennar recorded 547 sales during the quarter, down from 625 in the first quarter of 2022. Smith said the company’s Centennial Hills townhome project in the northwest valley was the top-selling community with 69 net sales during the quarter, while its Heritage at Cadence age-restricted community in Henderson placed fourth with 54 net sales.

2. KB Home was second with 411 sales, down from 417 in the first quarter of 2022.

3. DR Horton was third with 392 sales, down from 425 a year ago.

4. Pulte Group was fourth with 361 sales, down from 490 a year ago.

5. Richmond American was fifth with 208 sales, down from 297 a year ago.

6. Touchstone Living, which targets first-time buyers, was sixth with 130 sales, down from 169 a year ago. It had the second- and third-highest subdivision sales rankings at the Mosaic townhomes south of the Strip with 63, and 60 in Watercolor in North Las Vegas with a variety of housing options from attached to detached.

7. Beazer Homes was seventh with 111 sales, down from 195 a year ago.

8. Taylor Morrison was eighth with 91 sales, down from 147 a year ago.

9. Tri Pointe Homes was ninth with 88 sales, down from 152 a year ago.

10. Toll Brothers rounded out the top 10 with 77 sales, down from 130 a year ago.

Smith said one change during the quarter in the top-selling communities was the addition of more traditional detached single-family projects to the list. In previous quarters, age-restricted and attached products took up eight or nine of the top spots each quarter compared to five during the first quarter, he said.

Master-planned communities saw a drop in market share in new home sales during the first quarter to 44 percent. They accounted for 52 percent during the first quarter of 2022, Smith said.

“We believe this will rise as the year continues, specifically because of relatively large tracts by DR Horton opening in Cadence and the Villages of Tule Springs in North Las Vegas,” Smith said.

1. Summerlin led the way with 250 sales, down from 317 a year ago.

2. Cadence was second with 166 sales, down from 212 a year ago.

3. Skye Hills, a development of Beazer Homes in northwest Las Vegas that was sixth in the rankings a year ago, came in third with 162 sales, an increase from 110 in the first quarter of 2022. It had none in the first quarter of 2021.

4. Inspirada in Henderson was fourth with 127 sales, down from 197 a year ago.

5. Skye Canyon in the northwest valley was fifth with 94 sales, down from 198 a year ago.

6. Lake Las Vegas was sixth with 70 sales, down from 92 a year ago.

7. Valley Vista in North Las Vegas was seventh with 50 sales, down from 204 a year ago when it was third in the rankings.

8. Sunstone, a newer master plan of Lennar, Shea Homes and Woodside Homes in the northwest valley had 47 sales, down from 71 a year ago.

9. Anthem Mesquite was ninth with 27 sales, down from 68 a year ago.

10. The Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas rounded out the top 10 with 11 sales, down from 51 a year ago.

The northwest and southwest valley dominated new homes sales during the quarter. The northwest had 31 percent of the sales, up from 27 percent a year ago. The southwest had 28 percent of the sales, up from 22 percent a year ago. Henderson remained at 22 percent.

North Las Vegas, which had been on top of the rankings as recently as 2021 with 25 percent, had only 10 percent market share, down from 17 percent a year ago. That market has been hurt by a lack of inventory and higher mortgage rates with its more affordable housing options.

MOST READ
1
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
2
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
3
Harry Styles has one direction: The MSG Sphere
Harry Styles has one direction: The MSG Sphere
4
Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
5
Dates for first 2 games of Golden Knights-Oilers series set
Dates for first 2 games of Golden Knights-Oilers series set
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fit4Mom returns to Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin announces the 10th annual return of Fit4Mom, a celebration of fitness, fun and socialization — just for moms!

Homes inside Glenmore I start in the low $400,000s and offer single-story plans ranging from 1, ...
Century Communities unveils Cadence neighborhoods
Provided Content

Cadence continues to welcome families of all lifestyles and sizes with new home options available inside Century Communities’ Glenmore collections.

Andrew Smith
Number of cash buyers for new homes increases
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

The rise of mortgage rates over the past year has increased the percentage of people who are paying cash for their newly constructed homes, especially at the upper end of the market.

Downtown Summerlin hosts two free community events to kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage ...
Downtown Summerlin to host community events
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin will host two free community events to kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and celebrate the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans.

This winter, the Penta Building Group and its strategic partner All 5’s Construction commence ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: APRIL 15
Provided Content

The Penta Building Group and its strategic partner All 5’s Construction commenced a multi-city safety tour, hosting three major events bringing together more than 1,000 construction professionals.

Skye Canyon will hold its eighth annual Skye & Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astron ...
Skye Canyon to host Skye Stars April 29
Provided Content

In celebration of this spring’s International Astronomy Day, Skye Canyon’s eighth annual Skye Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society (LVAS) is set for April 29 at Skye Canyon Park.

Tri Pointe Homes is donating $4,500 to help offset the expenses the Neal Mighty Mustangs FIRST ...
Tri Pointe Homes
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes is donating $4,500 to help offset the expenses the Neal Mighty Mustangs FIRST LEGO Challenge Team will incur as they travel to the international robotics competition.

On April 22, Tour de Summerlin, now in its 21st year, kicks off Earth Day. The cycling event fo ...
Celebrate Earth Day in Summerlin
Provided Content

Celebrate Earth Day throughout Summerlin next weekend with two days of fun and lively events including the return of the Giant Student Farmers Market and Tour de Summerlin.

Move-in ready luxury homes priced over $1 million include Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes with five ...
Summerlin offers variety of new home designs
Provided Content

Summerlin offers more than 110 unique floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts.

On April 15, D.R. Horton will host the official grand opening of Symmetry, including carnival g ...
D.R. Horton to debut four Cadence neighborhoods
Provided Content

On April 15, D.R. Horton will host the official grand opening of Symmetry, including carnival games and food in each of the five neighborhoods.

More stories for you
Greg Maddux is already a Las Vegas A’s fan
Greg Maddux is already a Las Vegas A’s fan
Clues sought to what triggered tripling in brain abscesses in kids
Clues sought to what triggered tripling in brain abscesses in kids
Abducted alien statue recovered in Lincoln County
Abducted alien statue recovered in Lincoln County
Police arrest 2 suspected of drug trafficking; 24K oxycodone pills found
Police arrest 2 suspected of drug trafficking; 24K oxycodone pills found
Man killed after fight with roommate
Man killed after fight with roommate
Racketeering charges dismissed in motorcycle club highway shooting
Racketeering charges dismissed in motorcycle club highway shooting