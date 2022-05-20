79°F
Galaxy Park opens in Valley Vista in North Las Vegas

May 20, 2022 - 1:26 pm
 
Galaxy Park has opened in Valley Vista, a North Las Vegas master-planned community. The park is ...
Galaxy Park has opened in Valley Vista, a North Las Vegas master-planned community. The park is the third to be built in the development and includes 10 acres. (D.R. Horton)
With 21 communities, three parks and walking and biking paths, Valley Vista spans over 2,600 ac ...
With 21 communities, three parks and walking and biking paths, Valley Vista spans over 2,600 acres. DR Horton is the developer of the North Las Vegas master-planned community. (D.R. Horton)

D.R. Horton’s Las Vegas division has announced the opening of the recently completed Galaxy Park inside the award-winning, master-planned community of Valley Vista. Division management, North Las Vegas city officials and distinguished guests marked the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.

Galaxy Park is one of three parks located in the North Las Vegas master-planned community. Spanning nearly 10 acres, the community park includes spacious lawn areas, two dog parks, fitness areas, walking paths and play equipment for children.

To accommodate small events and gatherings, shaded areas both with and without tables are available. Galaxy Park also includes a disc golf course and lighted pickleball, volleyball and basketball courts.

“Our goal is not just to build homes, but to build communities. By including amenities like Galaxy Park at Valley Vista, we offer ourhomebuyers access to that community,” said Tim Colbert, division president of the D.R. Horton Las Vegas division.

Valley Vista is just north of the 215 Beltway in an developing and selling area of North Las Vegas. With 21 communities, three parks and walking and biking paths, Valley Vista spans over 2,600 acres. Valley Vista was awarded best master-planned community in the 2019 Best of Las Vegas awards and ranked in the top 10 of the top-selling master-planned communities nationally by RCLCO Real Estate Consulting.

For more information about Valley Vista or any other local D.R. Horton community, visit drhorton.com/lasvegas.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Arlington, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 104 markets in 32 states in the North, East, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and Northwest regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume since 2002.

For over 40 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features and robust new home warranty demonstrate commitment to excellence in construction.

D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The vision that began over 40 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America’s Builder to make your dreams come true.

For more information, visit our website at drhorton.com. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder.

