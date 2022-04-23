REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas will host its annual spring networking mixer for local real estate professionals on May 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Las Vegas Country Club, at 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive.

Avison Young brokers $41.5 million sale of VIO Apartments, a 208-unit multifamily property in Las Vegas

NAIOP SNV - Spotlight Awards 2022

CALV to host May 12 mixer

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas will host its annual spring networking mixer for local real estate professionals on May 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Las Vegas Country Club, at 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive.

Industry partners and sponsors include the local chapters of the Appraisal Institute; BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association); CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member); CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women); IREM (Institute of Real Estate Management); NAIOP Southern Nevada; Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA); and SIOR (Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS).

Admission is $25 for members of CALV and Las Vegas Realtors (formerly GLVAR), as well as for members of the other commercial real estate organizations supporting the event. Admission is $35 for all others.

Contact CALV at 702-784-5050 or visit calv.org to register or get more information.

CALV President Angelina Scarcelli, whose professional designations include being a CCIM and a Certified Property Manager (CPM), said CALV’s annual spring mixer is one of its largest and most popular events, attracting more than 100 CALV members and other local real estate professionals each year.

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas is the commercial real estate division of Las Vegas Realtors. One of the largest organizations in Southern Nevada for commercial real estate professionals, it organizes and empowers the industry through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy. For more information, visit calv.org.

NAIOP announces Spotlight Awards winners

NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, held its 25th annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards.

Celebrating commercial real estate, this annual marquee event, held April 2 at Red Rock Casino Resort honored and recognized top local professionals and businesses for achievements, projects or deals done during the prior year. The “Back in the Spotlight” Hollywood-themed evening was attended in person by more than 650 chapter members and guests.

The following are Southern Nevada’s 2022 Spotlight Award recipients:

Project Award winners

■ Retail Tenant Improvement, Summer House

■ Retail Building, Mountain America Federal Credit Union

■ Hospitality Tenant Improvement, The Big Top Food Court at Circus Circus

■ Healthcare Tenant Improvement, Silver State Pediatric Skilled Nursing Facility

■ Healthcare Building, Centennial Hills Hospital New Patient Tower

■ Redevelopment Project, FlyOver Las Vegas

■ Multi-Family Project, Betty’s Village at Opportunity Village

■ Mixed Use Development, Auric Symphony Park Luxury Residences

■ Special Use, Las Vegas Convention Center, Phase II Expansion

■ Office Tenant Improvement, Atelier 2.0

■ Office Building, The Foundation

■ Industrial Tenant Improvement, Three Square Senior Hunger Facility

■ Industrial Building Build-to-Suit, Project Foghorn

■ Industrial Building Spec, Sloan Logistics Center

■ Industrial Park, Northgate Distribution Center

Industry Award winners

■ Financial Firm of the Year, CommCap Advisors

■ Engineering Firm of the Year, Kimley-Horn

■ Brokerage Firm of the Year, CBRE

■ Property Management Firm of the Year, CBRE

■ Architecture Firm of the Year, EV&A Architects

■ General Contracting Firm of the Year, Martin-Harris Construction

■ Broker of the Year – Industrial, Higgins Toft Zaher Team

■ Broker of the Year – Office, Thill, Dillon &McInerney Office Team

■ Broker of the Year – Retail, Malan Marcello Retail &Investment Advisors

■ Developing Leader of the Year, Sean Zaher

■ Development Firm of the Year, Panattoni Development Co.

■ Ellie Shattuck Award, Jennifer Levine

■ Associate Member of the Year, Cassie Catania-Hsu

■ Principal Member of the Year, David Strickland

■ Trendsetter Firm, CapRock Partners

■ Lifetime Achievement Award, Rod Martin

^

VIO Apartments sells for $41.5 million

Avison Young announced the Sauter Multifamily Group, comprised of Principals Patrick Sauter, Art Carll-Tangora and Steve Nosrat, based in the firm’s Las Vegas office, have closed the $41.5 million ($199,519 per unit) sale of VIO Apartments, a 208-unit multifamily property located at 764 E. Twain Ave.

Avison Young represented the seller, Laguna Pointe Properties, in the transaction. The property was purchased by Tides Equities, LLC.

“VIO Apartments is an excellent value-add property in a great infill location that allows the buyer to continue the renovation program started by the seller,” said Patrick Sauter.

Built in 1972 and renovated in 2019, VIO is a garden-style apartment offering residents one- and two-bedroom floor plans with an average unit size of 889 square feet. The property includes a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and on-site laundry facility.

VIO is situated in the Las Vegas University District Submarket, and located just minutes from the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Harry Reid International Airport and the Strip.

Mountain West breaks ground on final part of phase one

Miltson Consulting owner Jonathan Schwartz, developer of the Mountain West Industrial Park in the southwest valley, announced the project at 7210 W. Post Road has broken ground on the final portion of its first phase.

The phase one build-out encompasses an additional 38,000 square feet of industrial space on 14.89 acres of the property and is scheduled to be completed late in 2022, Schwartz said.

“Southern Nevada’s industrial sector remains strong, and Mountain West Industrial Park’s continued build-out helps meet the growing demand for this type of space that is surpassing local supply,” Schwartz added.

CBRE Willmore Industrial and Logistics team oversees marketing and leasing for Mountain West Industrial Park, located at the northeast corner of South Tenaya Way and West Post Road, just north of the 215 Beltway and about 9 miles west of Harry Reid International Airport.

Miltson Consulting is a real estate development company and asset manager based in Las Vegas and focusing on retail, office and industrial projects. The company delivers complete solutions tailored to each design plan.