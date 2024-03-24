REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) is hosting a free event starting at 8:30 a.m. on April 4 at the Las Vegas Realtors building at 6360 S. Rainbow Blvd. giving prospective members an opportunity to learn more about CALV.

The fourth annual Putt Fore Homes Golf Tournament will be held April 22 at the Red Rock Country Club Mountain Course. The event will support HFHLV’s mission of providing affordable housing to Southern Nevadans in need. (Habitat for Humanity)

Nora Aguirre

Christopher McGarey

CALV to host April 4 event

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) is hosting a free event starting at 8:30 a.m. on April 4 at the Las Vegas Realtors building at 6360 S. Rainbow Blvd. giving prospective members an opportunity to learn more about CALV.

CALV President Christopher McGarey, a Certified Property Manager (CPM) and Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), said attendees will be treated to free coffee, pastries and other refreshments while hearing from CALV leaders and partners about how local real estate professionals can benefit from joining the organization. For more information or to register for the event, email Melanie Barkus at mbarkus@lvrealtors.org.

^

Local Realtor named NAHREP president

Longtime Las Vegas Realtors leader Nora Aguirre was installed this week as 2024 president of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.

After serving as president-elect for NAHREP last year, she was officially installed March 12 as its 2024 national president at a NAHREP event in Washington, D.C. She will lead a national organization that works to advance sustainable Hispanic homeownership by educating and empowering Hispanic real estate professionals who serve Hispanic homebuyers and sellers, by advocating for public policies that support its mission, and by facilitating relationships among industry professionals and stakeholders.

“We’re proud to have Nora representing all of us in this important role,” said Las Vegas Realtors President Merri Perry, who attended the NAHREP event with Aguirre. “We support Nora and NAHREP and its mission of advocating for Hispanic homeownership.”

Aguirre, a first-generation immigrant born in Mexico and raised in North Las Vegas, has more than 18 years of experience working as a local Realtor. She serves as CEO of the top real estate team in Nevada for Century 21 Americana.

A member of NAHREP since 2008, Aguirre served as founding president of its Greater Las Vegas Chapter in 2017. Her industry accomplishments include being named among the Top 25 Most Influential Women in Real Estate four years in a row, leading a Top 25 Latino Team and being listed among NAHREP’s Top 250 Latino Agents three years in a row.

For more than five years, she has hosted “Real Estate with Nora,” a 30-minute radio program on La Verdad Radio, 95.9 FM, in Las Vegas covering topics that demystify the real estate market.

For six years, Aguirre served in the Nevada Army National Guard, where she was a drill instructor for at-risk youth in Southern Nevada. She frequently volunteers her time to help veterans and others and has served on the board of directors for the local Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals.

With Aguirre’s leadership role, NAHREP also announced that LVR member and longtime local real estate broker Alex Garza has accepted the position of director of regional operations for NAHREP.

Garza has been involved in NAHREP as a volunteer for more than 20 years. NAHREP serves as “the voice for Hispanic real estate” in the U.S. It has more than 40,000 members and 100 chapters nationwide.

^

Habitat for Humanity tees up for golf tournament

Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas will host its fourth annual Putt Fore Homes Golf Tournament on April 22.

The event is held at the Red Rock Country Club Mountain Course, and participants can partake in 18 rounds of golf on the luxurious greens to support HFHLV’s mission of providing affordable housing to Southern Nevadans in need. Escaping into what many consider to be Arnold Palmer’s signature course, golfers can expect to see stunning water features and multi-tiered greens.

“Putt Fore Homes is a wonderful opportunity to aid our mission in strengthening the Las Vegas community through homeownership,” said Angela Phillips, HFHLV executive director. “We expect 144 players this year as we gear up for a fun and competitive day of raising funds for our Habitat for Humanity homeowners in Southern Nevada.”

Tickets are priced at $400 for individuals or $1,400 for a foursome. The shotgun start gets underway promptly at 8 a.m. Golfers interested in participating or businesses interested in sponsoring can register and pay online at e.givesmart.com/events/Aun. For more information about Putts Fore Homes, visit lasvegashabitat.org.

Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas, Inc. was established in Clark County in 1991 and is a 501(c)3 private, nonprofit organization accredited by the United Way.

As an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas builds single-family homes throughout Clark County for working families earning less than 80 percent of the area median income.

Families volunteer their labor to help build Habitat homes, including the one they will purchase.

Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas revitalizes and stabilizes neighborhoods in our community that cannot support private development.

Sponsors, donors, volunteers and families work together to build homes, settle families and grow a community of neighbors.

The Habitat ReStore generates operating revenue by salvaging, recycling and sourcing overstock building materials and selling them to the public at highly discounted prices.

^

Platinum to build floating docks in Lake Las Vegas

Platinum Contracting of Nevada, an Inc. 5000 company, is making waves in the desert as construction is underway on a series of all-season floating docks for Shoreline, a waterfront enclave at The Island in Lake Las Vegas.

As a preferred dock installer, Platinum has begun installing permanent and removable floating docks for exclusive lakeside homes. Each build-out provides direct access from the residence to the community’s 320-acre lake via boat, paddle board, surfboard, kayak or canoe.

“Helping to make lakeside living a reality in the Las Vegas desert has allowed us to showcase our versatility and commitment to advancing the local community,” said Dean Gettman, CEO of Platinum Contracting of Nevada. “With every dock installed, we not only enhance the community’s environmental surroundings and aesthetic but also nurture a lifestyle for future Shoreline residents to enjoy.”

Upon completion, the floating docks will serve residents of the Shoreline community that makes up a portion of Lake Las Vegas’ The Island. The modular docks vary in size with options for both functional and luxury customization, including hammocks, ladders, storage and shape.

“The opportunities that the Las Vegas Valley provides for its residents, local businesses and entrepreneurs is unparalleled,” Gettman said. “To not only install but specialize in water docks in the middle of the desert truly shows that our city is limitless in what it has to offer.”

Platinum has several other ongoing and completed dock projects throughout the lakeside community. The projects entail the repair, building and preservation of new and existing docks, with the installment of anchors, gangways, abutments and seawalls.

The award-winning general contractor also specializes in underground utility installations, grading and excavation.

CALV to renovate homeless youth facility

Volunteers from the Commercial Alliance Las Vegas and its partners will team up on April 27 to renovate and beautify the drop-in center for the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth at 4981 Shirley St.

CALV is also organizing a donation drive to collect and deliver items needed by NPHY. This is the latest example of CALV’s support for the local nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless youth in Southern Nevada.

Last fall, CALV donated $2,500 to NPHY, funding the donation by selling tickets to its fall networking mixer. Last spring, members of CALV, Las Vegas Realtors and other local real estate organizations teamed up to help NPHY by delivering donations and volunteering to renovate residences that house local teens it serves. More than 40 volunteers assembled furniture and helped renovate several of NPHY’s housing units.

With CALV and LVR, local chapters of real estate organizations supporting this cause include the Nevada Appraisal Institute; BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association); Southern Nevada CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member); CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women); IREM (Institute of Real Estate Management); NAIOP Southern Nevada; Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA); and SIOR (Society of Industrial and Office Realtors).

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas is the commercial real estate division of Las Vegas Realtors. One of the largest organizations in Southern Nevada for commercial real estate professionals, it organizes and empowers the industry through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy. Membership in CALV is open to Realtors and non-Realtors. For more information, visit calv.org.

NPHY is the most comprehensive service provider for the thousands of young people experiencing homelessness in the community, providing access to life-changing services for homeless youth 24 hours a day at virtually every street corner in Southern Nevada. Visit NPHY.org.