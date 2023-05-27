REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 27

Southern Land Co. recently celebrated the groundbreaking on two luxury apartment buildings at Symphony Park in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.

Southern Land Co. has started construction on two luxury apartment buildings at Symphony Park in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. They are expected to be completed in 2025. (Ronda Churchill for The Warren Group)

Joshua Campa, LVR treasurer

Contractors Board to hold workshop June 5

Nevada State Contractors Board will hold its Scam Prevention Summer Workshop at 10 a.m. June 5 at 8400 W Sunset Road, Suite 150, Las Vegas. Designed to protect homeowners from home repair scams, topics will include: identifying warning signs; types of solar and pool scams; the dangers of hiring unlicensed contractors; how to file a complaint with the Contractors Board; and how the Residential Recovery Fund can assist homeowners who have been harmed by licensed contractors.

The Scam Prevention Summer Workshop is open to the public, no RSVP required. For more information, visit nscb.nv.gov or call 702-486-1100.

^

Symphony Park gets luxury apartment buildings

Southern Land Co., a national developer of award-winning master-planned communities and mixed-use developments, recently celebrated the groundbreaking on two luxury apartment buildings at Symphony Park in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. This will significantly expand SLC’s presence in Symphony Park where it completed Auric, one of Symphony Park’s first residential developments, in 2021.

Symphony Park II and III (working titles) are situated on two contiguous parcels totaling more than 5 acres adjacent Grand Central Parkway directly across from World Market Center Las Vegas and just north of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Considered the cultural heart of Las Vegas, Symphony Park, the city’s premier development site, is a dynamic and vibrant 61-acre mixed-use community home to the world-class Smith Center, highly acclaimed Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health housed in an iconic Frank Gehry-designed building, Discovery Children’s Museum, and luxury apartment buildings.

Combined, the two new apartment buildings will total more than 730,000 square feet and will bring 545 additional luxury apartment homes to downtown Las Vegas.

Symphony Park II is a five-story mid-rise that will house 275 one- and two-bedroom residences from 570 to 1,297 square feet, while Symphony Park III is a 22-story high-rise that will offer 270 one- and two-bedroom residences, along with penthouses, ranging from 570 to 3,160 square feet. Both apartment buildings will include robust amenities, including a resident lounge, concierge, dog run, fitness center and yoga room, pool and hot tub, pool lounge with outdoor bar, grills and televisions, cabanas, bike storage and tune shop. Symphony Park III’s pool deck will be located on the ninth floor, offering residents panoramic views. The ninth floor will feature an outdoor fitness terrace and a resident lounge with bar. The building will have multiple terraces, high-end unit finishes, and more than 16,500 square feet of commercial and retail space on the first floor.

Construction for both projects is estimated to take approximately 27 months with completion planned for mid-year 2025. GDA Architects of Dallas, Texas, designed both projects. Burke Construction Group, Inc. is the general contractor for Symphony Park II while T.B. Penick & Sons is the general contractor for Symphony Park III.

^

Young Professionals Network honors Realtors

Las Vegas Realtors and its Young Professionals Network (YPN) announced the winners of their annual “Who’s Who Under 40” awards for 2023.

The awards program was created to acknowledge the top local Realtors under the age of 40 who demonstrate leadership, excellence in their careers and service to their community, the real estate industry and their associations, including contributions to charities and investments in the association’s Political Survival Fund. This year, 37 honorees were chosen by an LVR awards committee.

Winners will be recognized at a June 23 ceremony in the Skybox at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. YPN’s honorees for 2023 include:

1. Amanda Bedell, Keller Williams MarketPlace

2. Marisa Bilkiss, Urban Nest Realty

3. Gavin Brenkus, Keller Williams MarketPlace

4. Brianna Brenkus, Keller Williams MarketPlace

5. Stephanie Bullock, Signature Real Estate Group

6. Joshua Campa, BHHS Nevada Properties

7. Karyn Carlton, Carlton Holland Realty

8. Ciarra Craig, Keller Williams MarketPlace

9. Jacqueline Dutt, BHHS Nevada Properties

10. Richel Farrales, eXp Realty

11. Stella Fleysher, The Agency Las Vegas

12. Haoran Gao, Keller Williams MarketPlace

13. Jessica Gibbs, Go Global Realty

14. Nicholas Giorgi, Urban Nest Realty

15. Noah Grodko, Select Properties Group

16. Angela Hutchins, Signature Real Estate Group

17. Iris Jones, RE/MAX Advantage

18. Chelsey Kade, Signature Real Estate Group

19. Mickey Karacsonyi, Monopoly Realty & Management Inc.

20. Clark Andrew Kiat-Ong, Keller Williams VIP

21. Lizette Loya, Realty One Group, Inc.

22. Christina Mabanta, Urban Nest Realty

23. Beau McDougall, NextHome People First

24. Michael McNamara, Keller Williams MarketPlace

25. Colette Morales, Keller Williams VIP

26. Ricky Phetmyxay, Luxury Homes of Las Vegas

27. Christina Rezunova, Realty One Group, Inc.

28. Tyson Roberts, Signature Real Estate Group

29. Mike Roland, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

30. Leticia Rolon, Keller Williams MarketPlace

31. Stephanie Salazar, Urban Nest Realty

32. Roy Shetrit, Realty One Group, Inc.

33. Leah Silva, Keller Williams MarketPlace

34. Amelia Sorensen, Realty One Group, Inc.

35. Stephanie Teeters, Urban Nest Realty

36. Kolton Villa, Douglas Elliman of Nevada LLC

37. Joli Waldeck, eXp Realty

Repeat honorees being inducted into YPN’s Hall of Fame include these eight LVR members:

■ Christopher Bishop, Signature Real Estate Group

■ Maryann Dingman, Vegas One Realty

■ Ammon Hellewell, Keller Williams MarketPlace

■ Jennifer Minucci, BHHS Nevada Properties

■ Mary Preheim, Keller Williams VIP

■ Christie Stark, Signature Real Estate Group

■ Timea Szepesi, Urban Nest Realty

■ Cristian Villanueva-Macias, Elite Realty

^

About LVR

Las Vegas Realtors (formerly known as GLVAR) was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 17,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.