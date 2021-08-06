Summerlin near recreational areas

102°F
August 6, 2021
 
Summerlin Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, a popular recreational spot in Southern Nevada, is in Summerlin’s backyard. The community is also a short drive from many local and nearby recreational areas, making it the perfect location for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers.
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, a popular recreational spot in Southern Nevada, is in Summerlin’s backyard. The community is also a short drive from many local and nearby recreational areas, making it the perfect location for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers. (Summerlin)

The master-planned community of Summerlin’s location near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area has been a draw for homebuyers seeking immediate access to one of the most spectacular natural landscapes in Southern Nevada and a world-class hiking, rock climbing and cycling destination.

The community’s naturally elevated topography also delivers slightly cooler temperatures and stunning valley views from several vantage points throughout its nearly 36 square miles.

“The old adage — location, location, location — is particularly true with Summerlin,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, The Howard Hughes Corp. “Even beyond the immediate advantages of cooler temperatures, views and remarkably beautiful sunsets, Summerlin enjoys convenient proximity to other recreation locales both within the Las Vegas Valley and neighboring states, making the community ideal for outdoor adventurers and explorers.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, which frames Summerlin’s westernmost edge is in the community’s backyard and a mere 15-mile, 20-minute drive away from Downtown Summerlin, the heart of the community, which sits along the valley’s western edge.

Other nearby spots with drive times under an hour include Lake Mead at 43 miles (46 minutes), Hoover Dam at just over 48 miles (49 minutes), and Mount Charleston, a popular cooling-off spot in the summer and winter ski resort at 36 miles (46 minutes). Also, just under an hour from Downtown Summerlin is the stunningly gorgeous terrain of Valley of Fire, which is about 56 miles away, a 55-minute drive.

Nearby daytrip locations include the popular Duck Creek area near Brian Head ski resort in Southern Utah, which is approximately 215 miles and a 3.25-hour drive away. Zion National Park, also in Southern Utah, is only 173 miles from Downtown Summerlin, with a drive time of 2.75 hours. And the popular Big Bear area in Southern California is a 3.75-hour drive away at approximately 219 miles.

The West Rim of the Grand Canyon where the iconic Skywalk is located is 130 miles away, clocking in around 2.5 hours. And for beach lovers, Southern California is an easy car trip at approximately four hours to several popular areas, including Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and others.

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. They include more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers 110 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Call builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

