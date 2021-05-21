Taylor Morrison offers four Summerlin neighborhoods

Taylor Morrison, one of nine national homebuilders developing homes in Summerlin offers four neighborhoods throughout the community. Its two newest neighborhoods of Savannah and Cascades are in the community’s newest area of Summerlin West; Jade Ridge is in The Cliffs village; and the Luna collection at Affinity is in the heart of the community in the village of Summerlin Centre.

Savannah is one of four neighborhoods by Taylor Morrison offered in Summerlin. It is an all single-story home neighborhood priced from the high $500,000s to the low $700,000s. (Summerlin)

Taylor Morrison, one of nine national homebuilders developing homes in Summerlin offers four neighborhoods throughout the community. Its two newest neighborhoods of Savannah and Cascades are in the community’s newest area of Summerlin West, Jade Ridge is in The Cliffs village and the Luna collection at Affinity is in the heart of the community in the village of Summerlin Centre.

Savannah and Cascades, in the emerging neighborhood districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square, are west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue. The Summerlin West area is now taking shape on elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout. Nearby schools include Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis and Linda Givens Elementary schools; Ernest Becker Middle School, Doral Academy Red Rock Campus and Palo Verde High School. Nearby parks include The Paseos, The Vistas and Stonebridge Park, which is planned to open soon. Additional schools, parks and neighborhood retail areas are planned for the area.

Savannah is an all single-story home neighborhood with seven floor plans ranging from 1,981 square feet to 2,574 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s to the low $700,000s. Savannah homes offer from three to four bedrooms, two to three baths and two- or three-car garages.

Cascades offers six floor plans in a collection of two- and three-story homes that range from 1,649 square feet to 2,242 square feet and offering from three to four bedrooms, two full baths and one to two half-baths. All homes include two-car garages and are priced from the high $400,000s to the mid-$500,000s.

Jade Ridge in The Cliffs, the southernmost village of Summerlin, offers seven two-story floor plans from 1,592 square feet to 2,366 square feet, priced from the low $400,000s to the low $500,000s. The Cliffs, named for the dramatic ridgeline that frames the village, is home to Shelley Berkley Elementary School, Faiss Middle School, Bishop Gorman High School, Faiss Community Park, Wet ‘n’ Wild water park, Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool and Oak Leaf Park, which spans more than 5 acres.

Finally, Luna at Affinity in the village of Summerlin Centre, offers three two-story floor plans from 1,643 square feet to 2,098 square feet, priced from the low $400,000s. This new collection of two-story attached homes offers from three to five bedrooms and 2½ to three baths.

Affinity’s location west of the 215 Beltway provides easy access to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area known for its outdoor lifestyle. It is also within walking distance of nearby Downtown Summerlin. The village’s 9-acre Sagemont Park includes covered play and picnic areas, shaded walking trails and sports fields.

“Taylor Morrison is a longtime Summerlin homebuilder with a track record of building beautiful homes,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “With a diverse range of homes — from single story to three-story elevations, Taylor Morrison is meeting consumer demand for a variety of lifestyle preferences but all with the same focus on quality construction and design.”

Now in its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Golden Knights NHL practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 130 floor plans in nearly 25 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single family to town houses, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search actively selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Or, before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.