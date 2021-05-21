64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
New Homes

Taylor Morrison offers four Summerlin neighborhoods

Provided Content
May 21, 2021 - 2:21 pm
 
Savannah is one of four neighborhoods by Taylor Morrison offered in Summerlin. It is an all sin ...
Savannah is one of four neighborhoods by Taylor Morrison offered in Summerlin. It is an all single-story home neighborhood priced from the high $500,000s to the low $700,000s. (Summerlin)

Taylor Morrison, one of nine national homebuilders developing homes in Summerlin offers four neighborhoods throughout the community. Its two newest neighborhoods of Savannah and Cascades are in the community’s newest area of Summerlin West, Jade Ridge is in The Cliffs village and the Luna collection at Affinity is in the heart of the community in the village of Summerlin Centre.

Savannah and Cascades, in the emerging neighborhood districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square, are west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue. The Summerlin West area is now taking shape on elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout. Nearby schools include Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis and Linda Givens Elementary schools; Ernest Becker Middle School, Doral Academy Red Rock Campus and Palo Verde High School. Nearby parks include The Paseos, The Vistas and Stonebridge Park, which is planned to open soon. Additional schools, parks and neighborhood retail areas are planned for the area.

Savannah is an all single-story home neighborhood with seven floor plans ranging from 1,981 square feet to 2,574 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s to the low $700,000s. Savannah homes offer from three to four bedrooms, two to three baths and two- or three-car garages.

Cascades offers six floor plans in a collection of two- and three-story homes that range from 1,649 square feet to 2,242 square feet and offering from three to four bedrooms, two full baths and one to two half-baths. All homes include two-car garages and are priced from the high $400,000s to the mid-$500,000s.

Jade Ridge in The Cliffs, the southernmost village of Summerlin, offers seven two-story floor plans from 1,592 square feet to 2,366 square feet, priced from the low $400,000s to the low $500,000s. The Cliffs, named for the dramatic ridgeline that frames the village, is home to Shelley Berkley Elementary School, Faiss Middle School, Bishop Gorman High School, Faiss Community Park, Wet ‘n’ Wild water park, Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool and Oak Leaf Park, which spans more than 5 acres.

Finally, Luna at Affinity in the village of Summerlin Centre, offers three two-story floor plans from 1,643 square feet to 2,098 square feet, priced from the low $400,000s. This new collection of two-story attached homes offers from three to five bedrooms and 2½ to three baths.

Affinity’s location west of the 215 Beltway provides easy access to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area known for its outdoor lifestyle. It is also within walking distance of nearby Downtown Summerlin. The village’s 9-acre Sagemont Park includes covered play and picnic areas, shaded walking trails and sports fields.

“Taylor Morrison is a longtime Summerlin homebuilder with a track record of building beautiful homes,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “With a diverse range of homes — from single story to three-story elevations, Taylor Morrison is meeting consumer demand for a variety of lifestyle preferences but all with the same focus on quality construction and design.”

Now in its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Golden Knights NHL practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 130 floor plans in nearly 25 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single family to town houses, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search actively selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Or, before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.

MOST READ
1
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
2
Closed Caesars Entertainment shows being charged to leave
Closed Caesars Entertainment shows being charged to leave
3
CARTOONS: Celebrating end of pandemic
CARTOONS: Celebrating end of pandemic
4
Motorcyclist accused of killing driver after ‘reckless driving’ beef
Motorcyclist accused of killing driver after ‘reckless driving’ beef
5
Raiders legend talks Henry Ruggs, Darren Waller, Las Vegas
Raiders legend talks Henry Ruggs, Darren Waller, Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Construction continues on a new housing community at Skye Canyon. Despite higher home prices an ...
KB Home on track to be No. 1 in 2021
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

KB Home started 2021 where it ended in 2020 and leads the way among Las Vegas homebuilders in net sales as the new-home market continues with some of its strongest numbers since 2007. The latest list for 2021 tracks where 2020 ended for the most part with the exception of Taylor Morrison moving into the top 10.

The Verismo neighborhood by Richmond American Homes in Cadence offers the Boxwood model. Offeri ...
Richmond American’s Verismo at Cadence nearly sold out
Provided Content

One of Cadence’s newest and most popular neighborhoods is close to selling out. Richmond American Homes’ ninth neighborhood at Cadence in Henderson, Verismo, features five two-story plans ranging from 1,450 square feet to 1,890 square-feet and up to four bedrooms.

Lake Las Vegas will kick off Memorial Day weekend with its annual Pets & Pancakes event at the ...
Lake Las Vegas to kick off Memorial Day weekend
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas is bringing back one of Henderson’s most pet-friendly traditions — Pets Pancakes! The community’s annual event at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club includes breakfast from celebrity chef Scott Commings and both a pet parade and pet fair to benefit Opportunity Village and the Nevada SPCA. Residents, guests and their furry companions are invited to join the fun May 29 beginning at 8 a.m.

Luxury apartment community, Parc Haven, has opened in Symphony Park at 250 S. City Parkway. New ...
Aspen Heights announces opening of Parc Haven apartments in Symphony Park
Provided Content

Aspen Heights Partners has announced the opening of the first multifamily residential property to be completed in Symphony Park. Located at 250 S. City Parkway, Parc Haven seeks to provide residences to anyone seeking a desert retreat haven in the middle of the city itself. Preleasing for the property began on April 22.

Laura and Chris Claire decided to combine two 20-foot units from Alternative Living to create a ...
Company builds Las Vegas tiny homes
By Valerie Putnam RJNewHomes.Vegas

Tiny living gifted Sally Lushin with a larger perspective on life. Courageously referring to herself as a rape survivor, Lushin remembers living like a prisoner in her own home following a violent home invasion that took place 33 years ago. Struggling to rebuild her life, the outspoken speaker, writer and advocate moved from Indiana to Nevada last year to start over.

Stately Home Staging Heidi Carlsen, a designer at Stately Home Staging, says that even a hot re ...
Vegas luxury homebuyers desire turnkey solutions
By Heidi Carlsen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The housing market in Las Vegas is hotter than it’s been in years, and this, of course, extends to Southern Nevada’s fine array of luxury homes. From MacDonald Highlands to Red Rock Country Club, Las Vegas has some of the most high-end communities available in this region for those with the pocketbook to match.

Las Vegas Astronomical Society and Skye Canyon will hold the annual Skye & Stars stargazing ev ...
Skye Canyon presents sixth annual Skye Stars May 15
Provided Content

In celebration of International Astronomy Day, Skye Canyon’s sixth annual Skye Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society (LVAS) is set for May 15 at Skye Canyon Park. With safety in mind, gates open at 6 p.m. for picnicking, music, lawn games and food trucks with constellation viewing beginning after dark from 8 to 10 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Donations for LVAS, a nonprofit organization of amateur astronomers formed to promote astronomy in Southern Nevada will be accepted during the event.

Richmond American Homes offers Moro Rock in Redpoint Square, Summerlin newest district in Summe ...
Richmond American features Moro Rock in Summerlin
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes, a top national homebuilder with a long history of homebuilding in Summerlin, offers Moro Rock in Redpoint Square, Summerlin newest district in Summerlin West, located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue. Redpoint Square has started to take shape on elevated land overlooking the valley.

Jamie Thalgott
Legal and policy implications for private developers acquiring BLM lands
By Jamie Thalgott RJRealEstate.Vegas

Accordingly, in 2021 the Nevada federal delegation introduced the Public Lands Bill – Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act, which proposes roughly 2 million acres be protected for conservation and recreation, including a 51,000-acre expansion of the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, 41,255 acres to be held in trust for the Moapa Band of Paiutes and roughly 30,000 acres for affordable housing and business growth, including an expansion of the LTA. Introduced only a few months ago, the community should watch this legislation closely as it holds great implications for the future of our state.

Starling is one of three Summerlin neighborhoods under development by Pulte Homes. Located in t ...
Pulte offers three neighborhoods in Summerlin
Provided Content

Pulte Homes, a top national homebuilder with a long history of homebuilding in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers three neighborhoods in the community’s popular village of Stonebridge and its newest district of Redpoint in Summerlin West.