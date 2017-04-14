Toll Brothers age-restricted home earns award

TOLL BROTHERS Marble Bluff home's kitchen.

TOLL BROTHERS Toll Brothers won a Silver Nugget Award for best age-restricted model with its Marble Bluff home in its Regency at Summerlin community, which opened in April 2016.

TOLL BROTHERS The great room in Toll Brothers' Marble Bluff home in its Regency at Summerlin, an age-qualified community.

TOLL BROTHERS The master bath in the Marble Bluff model home, showcased at Regency at Summerlin, an age-qualified community.

TOLL BROTHERS Marble Bluff home's master bedroom.

TOLL BROTHERS Regency's Marble Bluff home provides plenty of outdoor space.

Toll Brothers is known for its luxury developments. This past year, however, it undertook its first venture in Nevada of building an age-restricted active-adult community for those 55 and older.

Toll Brothers won a Silver Nugget Award for best age-restricted model with its Marble Bluff home in its Regency at Summerlin community, which opened in April 2016.

Regency at Summerlin is a staff-gated master-planned community in The Cliffs. It features three home collections and nine home designs with a multitude of personalization options. They’re all open floor plans, single-story and range from 1,600 to 2,500 square feet.

Marble Bluff measures 2,199 square feet and starts at $576,995. It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one half-bath and a two-car garage.

The kitchen has abundant cabinet and counter space, and it features a large center island and walk-in pantry. The master bedroom includes an enlarged closet and a spa like master bath. There’s a tucked-away pocket office. Other highlights include a covered entry, formal dining room, den with a columned entry, large great room with sliding door access to the covered patio and a secondary bedroom with a private bath. Marble Bluff was designed for Toll Brothers by architectural firm KTGY, and the model was merchandised by CDC Designs, said Dan Wright, Toll Brothers Las Vegas Division vice president.

In March, a 22,000-square-foot clubhouse and Vegas-style resort pool with private cabanas opened. There’s also an indoor pool, fitness center, kitchen, multipurpose rooms, and a game room for pool and poker. It has six pickleball courts, two tennis courts, and an outdoor stage for hosting movies, concerts and weddings.

Regency is Toll Brothers active-adult brand that was established on the East Coast and has come to the West Coast for the first time, Wright said. Not only did it debut in Summerlin, but it started in Reno, Nevada, in 2016, as well.

Regency at Summerlin has 450 homesites on 110 acres. Wright said Toll Brothers provides a luxury experience, and it’s exciting to combine that with a resort-style atmosphere for an active-adult community.

“Toll Brothers believes there was a demand for an age-restricted community in Las Vegas,” Wright said. “There hasn’t been new construction of an active-adult, lifestyle-focused community in Summerlin for a while. Existing 55-plus communities are 10 years old or more, and we felt there was an audience looking at such a community as Regency with a multitude of amenities and contemporary home designs.”

Toll Brothers, which has been in Las Vegas since 1996, has sold more than 100 homes in Regency so far, and Wright said they’re excited about the success. He said sales will continue to grow with the opening of the clubhouse and amenity spaces.

Regency at Summerlin homes have two bedrooms, but they have the option for three or more bedrooms, Wright said. He called the brand’s contemporary design unique.

“It’s something that you don’t see a lot of with tract homes,” Wright said. “We have flat-roof elements and volume ceilings that are 10-, 12- and 14-foot high.”

The Regency at Summerlin homes start at $439,000 and reach $608,000, according to Wright. Toll Brothers builds for the affluent buyers of all stages, whether they’re upsizing or downsizing, he said.

Some 65 percent of the buyers are Southern Nevada residents, with doctors, business owners and attorneys being part of the mix, he said. The rest of the buyers come from California and other states.

“These are affluent buyers who have owned several Toll homes before or custom-made homes. (They) want to downsize and want to have that luxury, resort-style amenity as part of where they live,” Wright said.

The buyers desire the exclusivity of a luxury community and an age-restricted component where they can associate with like-minded people, Wright said. They can walk to the clubhouse and have a glass of wine, and they can attend events with each other. There’s a wine and cooking club, he added.

“We have a lifestyle director who can build on that, and we’ve started holding events,” Wright said. “People want that social atmosphere.”