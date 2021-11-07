$11M mansion features sportsbook theater

Rising above the premiere Southern Highlands Golf Club community, behind the exclusive double gates of Augusta Canyon, 16 Oakmont Hills Lane is listed for $11 million through Ben and Natalia Harris of Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty.

Anna Berg’s Santa Barbara modern estate commands attention. The distinct bold white exterior contrasted by black framed windows and red tile roof is, to say the least, striking.

“You can see it when you’re driving,” Berg said. “It’s like a beacon. It’s not something you see a lot of in Vegas.”

“This is a one of a kind,” Natalia Harris said. “It’s the highest elevated custom lot in Southern Highlands Golf Club.”

The compelling aspect of this sophisticated custom property is the story behind the home’s design and Berg, its creator.

Berg, as the homeowner, conceptualized and designed the entire 10,462-square-foot two-story home, down to the detail.

“It’s a contractor’s worst nightmare,” Berg said, laughing. “I’ve always had a passion for this, so it was something I knew I wanted to do on my own.”

She contracted with John McDonough of Canyon Creek Custom Homes and broke ground in December 2018. The project took approximately 18 months to finish.

Upon completion, McDonough encouraged Berg to get a business license so he could refer her to clients. Today, Berg owns a growing interior design business, Anna Berg Designs, where she works with high-end clients.

“He loved my design aesthetic,” Berg said. “That is where I shine, large-scale custom homes. I love doing that.”

Architect Steven S. Taylor crafted the home’s layout based on Berg’s specifications. Together, they created a cohesive flow from the prominent elevation to the modern interior.

“I wanted the two connected,” Berg said. “A lot of times the exterior is one way and the interior another and they don’t have a connection.”

Upon completion, Berg focused on selecting the interior materials and finishes, carefully selecting classic textures, luxurious finishes and glamorous furnishings.

“The whole design process was going and shopping at different stores,” Berg said. “I love glam yet simple aesthetic so I wanted to create a blank slate, where I could add my personal touches.”

Within her design, she integrated geometrical shapes as a means of infusing subtle visual interest throughout.

“Patterns give you clean lines and symmetry,” Berg said. “It’s a theme. Little hidden touches throughout the entire home that tie it all together.”

The property’s dramatic entry unfolds through a stately custom glass-and-black metal door flanked by custom 6-foot sconces. Berg commissioned the sizeable 12-foot-by-8-foot door to replace a smaller door planned for the space.

“I wanted to make the entire space a door,” Berg said. “It took an immense amount of construction planning and design work. It was worth it to create an unforgettable experience as you cross the threshold.”

The foyer boasts of a sky-high, 25-foot ceiling along with a striking asymmetrical chandelier and beautiful imported Italian marble floors, setting the tone for the home.

One of Berg’s favorite features is the sweeping maple staircase with a custom black metal handrail. The stairwell’s dramatic curved wall finished with metallic Phillip Jeffries wallpaper visually draws the eye upward.

At the base of the staircase is a freestanding pop art piece, by artist Becky Rosa, Berg had shipped from Miami. The piece exhibits a large fuchsia Birkin Bag on top of an ice cream cone.

“It’s called Birkream,” Berg said. “I love the play on the Birkin bag and ice cream cone.”

Right off the foyer, a dual-sided glass fireplace with Wow tile and Porcelanosa air slate surround separate the formal living from the formal dining.

The grand entry with formal living draws you into a spacious layout flowing easily from the great room, kitchen, casual dining and premier indoor/outdoor living.

The two-story great room features custom built-ins with ambient lighting bordering a central fireplace with a second eye-catching Porcelanosa air slate surround.

“Any material on a 25-foot fireplace has to be understated but beautiful,” Berg said of the surround. “This one has a sheen to it, so it gives a bit of glitter.”

Expansive pocket doors open the entire main level seamlessly to the over three-quarter-acre exterior featuring a pool, spa, swim-up bar, sunken firepit, outdoor kitchen and wet bar.

“I love the idea of opening the doors and expanding your living space,” Berg said. “We spend a lot of time outside with our kids.”

Adjacent to the great room, the chef’s kitchen is graced with premium finishes such as custom gray oak cabinetry, professional-grade appliances and modern pendants enhancing a sophisticated aesthetic.

“I wanted it to be open and clean,” Berg said. “A space where you could entertain but still be relatable for your family to enjoy it.”

The kitchen’s double waterfall islands with timeless marble countertops create a spectacular space. The expansive front island with an internal marble waterfall serves as a bar featuring an entertainment sink, Nugget ice maker and beverage refrigerator.

“It’s a place you could put ice and stack your champagne bottles,” Berg said. “Or juice boxes if having a kids party.”

Berg integrated special touches such as a built-in knife drawer, pot filler, warming drawer, sizeable walk-in pantry and a butler’s pantry with a built-in Miele coffee machine, sink and beverage refrigerator.

Off the kitchen is what Berg calls the home’s sportsbook theater. Six 80-inch televisions line the outer wall as an active sports ticker broadcasts the latest athletic news.

“My husband is really into sports,” Berg said. “We had to change the design of the house by removing a bar to fit those TVs.”

The theater’s expansive pocket doors open to an exterior firepit conversation area.

The upper private master is an intimate retreat showcasing a fireplace with custom tile surround, private deck and morning bar with marble counter. Striking Phillip Jeffries wallpaper offers a strong focal behind the bed.

“I wanted to do something that wasn’t huge,” Berg said. “If you get a room that’s too big, you lose the intimacy of the space.”

The elegant bath features a walk-in marble shower with a 19-inch rain head, dual vanities and a free-standing soaking tub.

The tub is accented by a dramatic hexagon-shaped tile wall. Berg’s favorite space in the house is her walk-in closet tucked within the master bedroom. The voluminous space paints a personal portrait of Berg’s design style.

Mosaic Artist Allison Eden Smile Lips wallpaper stretches across the ceiling contrasting the 36- inch crystal light fixture floating over a marble island.

The intimate space features a built-in makeup station, television, washer/dryer, floor-to-ceiling storage and hardwood flooring. The room is guarded by fingerprint lock entry.

“My closet was a big thing for me,” Berg said. “I can go in there and spend hours.”

Additional highlights include five en suite bedrooms, fitness room/beauty salon, formal dining with temperature-controlled wine cellar, office, playroom, dog room with exterior dog run and elevator.

Augusta Canyon in the premier Southern Highland Golf Club offers double-gated security. Besides Augusta Canyon, there are five guard-gated private enclaves in the community.

“It is home to many celebrities and athletes in town,” President and Corporate Broker for Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty Randy Char said. “Some of the enclaves have Strip and mountain views. Others are surrounded by the beautiful golf course.”