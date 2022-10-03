89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Real Estate Millions

$4.65M Las Vegas estate the ultimate dream home for auto enthusiasts

The ultimate garage
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
October 3, 2022 - 11:11 am
 
Updated October 3, 2022 - 12:18 pm
On one side of the reimagined property is a 5,000-square-foot four-bay garage and workshop that ...
On one side of the reimagined property is a 5,000-square-foot four-bay garage and workshop that holds up to 22 cars and also serves as an air-conditioned man cave with a bar. (Napoli Group)
Mike Williams, founder of Las Vegas-based Battle Born Steel, built his ultimate garage on his 2 ...
Mike Williams, founder of Las Vegas-based Battle Born Steel, built his ultimate garage on his 2.3-acre property. (Napoli Group)
The 2.3-acre estate features the ultimate garage, mini motocross track for dirt bikes, casita ...
The 2.3-acre estate features the ultimate garage, mini motocross track for dirt bikes, casita and 6,043-square-foot main house. It sold recently for $4.65 million. (Napoli Group)
The kitchen's modernistic design offers stainless steel appliances, white polished cabinetry an ...
The kitchen's modernistic design offers stainless steel appliances, white polished cabinetry and granite countertops. (Napoli Group)
This is the third home that Mike Williams, founder of Battle Born Steel, and wife, Athena, have ...
This is the third home that Mike Williams, founder of Battle Born Steel, and wife, Athena, have remodeled. They are currently looking for their fourth project. (Napoli Group)
The 5,000-square-foot ultimate garage features a full bar. (Napoli Group)
The 5,000-square-foot ultimate garage features a full bar. (Napoli Group)
In front of the garage, is a mini motocross track for dirt bikes. (Napoli Group)
In front of the garage, is a mini motocross track for dirt bikes. (Napoli Group)
Mike Williams, founder of Las Vegas-based Battle Born Steel, built his ultimate garage on his 2 ...
Mike Williams, founder of Las Vegas-based Battle Born Steel, built his ultimate garage on his 2.3-acre property. (Napoli Group)
The backyard oasis also features a centerpiece pool and spa, basketball court, spacious loungin ...
The backyard oasis also features a centerpiece pool and spa, basketball court, spacious lounging areas and an outdoor kitchen with dual stovetops. (Napoli Group)
The bar. (Napoli Group)
The bar. (Napoli Group)
Game room. (Napoli Group)
Game room. (Napoli Group)
The office. (Napoli Group)
The office. (Napoli Group)
The kitchen. (Napoli Group)
The kitchen. (Napoli Group)
The kitchen features granite countertops. (Napoli Group)
The kitchen features granite countertops. (Napoli Group)
The kitchen features dual ovens, a built-in warming drawer and a wraparound island with extensi ...
The kitchen features dual ovens, a built-in warming drawer and a wraparound island with extensive seating. (Napoli Grzjoup)
The kitchen has seating. (Napoli Group)
The kitchen has seating. (Napoli Group)
The master bedroom. (Napoli Group)
The master bedroom. (Napoli Group)
Master bath. (Napoli Group)
Master bath. (Napoli Group)
Master bath. (Napoli Group)
Master bath. (Napoli Group)
Master bath. (Napoli Group)
Master bath. (Napoli Group)
An office area. (Napoli Group)
An office area. (Napoli Group)
Tuscan-inspired mansion measures 6,043 square feet. (Napoli Group)
Tuscan-inspired mansion measures 6,043 square feet. (Napoli Group)
The bar. (Napoli Group)
The bar. (Napoli Group)
Media room. (Napoli Group)
Media room. (Napoli Group)
Game room. (Napoli Group)
Game room. (Napoli Group)
Ultimate garage. (Napoli Group)
Ultimate garage. (Napoli Group)
Garage has workshop and laundry. (Napoli Group)
Garage has workshop and laundry. (Napoli Group)
The pool and spa. (Napoli Group)
The pool and spa. (Napoli Group)
The outdoor living area. (Napoli Group)
The outdoor living area. (Napoli Group)
Backyard oasis. (Napoli Group)
Backyard oasis. (Napoli Group)
Outdoor kitchen. (Napoli Group)
Outdoor kitchen. (Napoli Group)
An outdoor seating area. (Napoli Group)
An outdoor seating area. (Napoli Group)
Another garage. (Napoli Group)
Another garage. (Napoli Group)
The home has two garages. (Napoli Group)
The home has two garages. (Napoli Group)
The homes other garages house a gym and the family vehicles. (Napoli Group)
The homes other garages house a gym and the family vehicles. (Napoli Group)
This garage was made into a gym. (Napoli Group)
This garage was made into a gym. (Napoli Group)

Mike Williams likes a challenge, and he’s on to his next one after selling his re-envisioned home in the northwest valley for $4.65 million.

The founder of Battle Born Steel, a Las Vegas-based structural steel company that serves Texas, California, Colorado and Arizona, Williams turned the once-equestrian property of 2.3 acres into the ultimate dream home for automotive enthusiasts. He bought it in January 2021 for $2.1 million and put seven figures into the renovations.

“This is the third home where I have gone in and redone it to my liking, which I think people are liking these days,” Williams said. “We did all the design with no architectural team and it was done by my wife, Athena, and I. But now, it’s time for another project. That’s what we do. We make it about a year or two years on the property and go see something else out there in the market, and that’s what we are venturing to see, now.”

On one side of the reimagined property is a 5,000-square-foot four-bay garage and workshop that holds up to 22 cars and also serves as an air-conditioned man cave with a bar. In front of the garage, is a mini motocross track for dirt bikes because of his family’s lifestyle with outdoor racing and dirt bikes.

On the other side of the property in the Lone Mountain enclave, Williams refurbished the one-story home into a contemporary Tuscan-inspired mansion with 6,043 square feet of living space across five bedrooms, six baths and a six-car garage.

Designed for entertaining, the resort-style backyard provides guests with a fully equipped detached casita featuring a kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom, dining area and living space. Just steps away from the casita is one of two outdoor movie theaters with sunken wraparound seating, a fireplace and an extended patio cover.

The backyard oasis also features a centerpiece pool and spa, basketball court, spacious lounging areas and an outdoor kitchen with dual stove tops.

Williams said he was attracted to the property for its land because it’s “almost impossible to find” a home sitting on more than 1 acre without going to the next county, and he wanted enough land to build the shop.

“It had a whole lot of landscaping that was completely unnecessary,” Williams said. “It had a ton of grass and a pond without any fish in it. It was a different style. There was a 10-stable barn with two riding rings on the other side, and that’s where I put the barn and the dirt track in front of it.”

The shop has held a custom-car collection, Harleys and off-road trucks and buggies and boats.

“It was the ultimate man cave in a sense with a bar, three televisions and full surround sound,” Williams said.

The home is quite a change when Williams first saw it and how it needed to be modernized and brightened up with colors. While it was a beautiful home built in 2008 with a great layout, Williams said he saw there was a lot of potential to make what the property is today.

“It was outdated, and I had to make it more my style that was very cool and people like,” Williams said. “We came in and took over the entire house and had more than 200 yards of dumpster removal of everything in here. I wanted efficiency, modernization and giving it that country-chic style where it’s wide open floor plan with large ceilings. I wanted to mix in different color tones while keeping it neutral and using things that will brighten up the home and make it feel more welcoming. We went all the way down to taking out the sliding-glass doors and French doors on the property to open up the entire floor plan of the house on the inside so take the party on the outside.”

The buyer was Hickam Avenue LLC with an address in Reno and represented by Joseph Chun with RE/MAX Central. Frank Napoli of the Napoli Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties served as William’s Realtor.

“Not only was the owner extremely meticulous with his redesign, but he spared no expense to get this property to the caliber it is at now,” Napoli said. “With the recent increase in demand for residential and warehouse space, it is almost unheard of to find a property that has both, making its versatile space and features highly desired and rare to come by.”

Secluded by privately operated wrought iron gates, the elongated brick driveway guides guests to dual ornamental iron doors that open directly to the formal living area room. Lined with expansive sliding glass doors and showcasing a wood-finished fireplace, the living room seamlessly blends into the wet bar and built-in wine refrigerator, Napoli said.

The kitchen’s modernistic design offers stainless steel appliances, white polished cabinetry, granite countertops, dual ovens, a built-in warming drawer and a wraparound island with extensive seating. Next to the kitchen, there’s an open-concept formal dining room in addition to a game room, an enclosed private office, a separate living area for the secondary bedrooms and a workspace nook, Napoli said.

At the heart of the primary bedroom is a custom built-in wood fireplace accented by tray ceilings and a lounge area. Across from the fireplace is the walk-in closet and spa-like bath, showcasing a wet room with four showerheads, dual sinks with marble countertops and a freestanding soaking tub, Napoli said.

A lot of Las Vegas properties call themselves a remodel but the majority of them are cosmetic changes where they were painted and resurfaced to look different, Napoli said.

“With Mike’s background and attention to detail, he has gone beyond the surfaces of the home and made it incredibly beautiful,” Napoli said. “He has also attended to new electronics and new electrical system, new lighting throughout the house, new plumbing. Anything you can think of has been upgraded or made better on this property far beyond the cosmetics of the property.”

Williams is looking for his fourth home to do the same thing.

MOST READ
1
Henderson police respond to altercation involving several people
Henderson police respond to altercation involving several people
2
CARTOONS: The most predictable part of this election season
CARTOONS: The most predictable part of this election season
3
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
4
Kids cause school bus delay, which prompts mom to beat driver, police say
Kids cause school bus delay, which prompts mom to beat driver, police say
5
Sisolak, Lombardo clash on crime, abortion in only debate
Sisolak, Lombardo clash on crime, abortion in only debate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The No. 1 recent luxury sale was the $6 million property on Spanish Gate Drive in Spanish Trail ...
Spanish Trail home sells for $6M; leads recent home sales
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A Spanish Trail home facing two of three golf courses in the upscale community sold for $6 million and led the way in August sales as the luxury market for single-family homes and high-rises continues its slowdown.

Luxury Realtor Kristen Routh-Silberman, a partner with Corcoran Global Living, amassed $228 mil ...
Las Vegas realtors place high in luxury rankings
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas luxury Realtors have placed prominently in the 2022 national rankings of the top agents and their teams.

This 6,764-square-foot home in Canyon Gate Country Club is listed for $2.6 million. (Great Brid ...
Sponsored
Canyon Gate Country Club lists for $2.6M
Sponsored Content

This 6,764-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6½ bathroom home, listed at $2,599,999, sits on a quarter-acre lot.

British businessman Martyn Ravenhill bought the 15,000-square-foot Liberace Mansion in 2013, an ...
Real Estate Millions marks eight years: Review of top five featured estates
By Debbie Hall Real Estate Millions

This summer marks eight years Las Vegas Review-Journal Real Estate Millions has toured unique private sanctuaries in Las Vegas. Here are the top five choices for the most incredible multimillion estates profiled in the real estate section during this time.

The most expensive home sold in July was on Promontory Ridge Drive in The Ridges in Summerlin f ...
This $8M home was July’s top sale in the valley
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The most expensive home sold in July was on Promontory Ridge Drive in The Ridges in Summerlin for $8 million. It measures 12,345 square feet with six bedrooms, 7¼ baths and a four-car garage.

Michael Zelina, a Realtor with Corcoran Global Living, has put up a listing in the last week fo ...
Summer heat cools luxury high-rise sales in Las Vegas
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas high-rise closings set an all-time record during the first six months of 2022 but the condo market — like the single-family home segment — has slowed.

Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research reported 235 closings of new homes of $1 million and hig ...
Luxury home sales increase even as interest rates rise
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

While overall new home construction slowed during the first six months of 2022, closing of homes $1 million and higher rose 16 percent over 2021.