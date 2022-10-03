$4.65M Las Vegas estate the ultimate dream home for auto enthusiasts

On one side of the reimagined property is a 5,000-square-foot four-bay garage and workshop that holds up to 22 cars and also serves as an air-conditioned man cave with a bar.

On one side of the reimagined property is a 5,000-square-foot four-bay garage and workshop that holds up to 22 cars and also serves as an air-conditioned man cave with a bar. (Napoli Group)

The 2.3-acre estate features the ultimate garage, mini motocross track for dirt bikes, casita and 6,043-square-foot main house. It sold recently for $4.65 million. (Napoli Group)

The kitchen's modernistic design offers stainless steel appliances, white polished cabinetry and granite countertops. (Napoli Group)

This is the third home that Mike Williams, founder of Battle Born Steel, and wife, Athena, have remodeled. They are currently looking for their fourth project. (Napoli Group)

In front of the garage, is a mini motocross track for dirt bikes. (Napoli Group)

The backyard oasis also features a centerpiece pool and spa, basketball court, spacious lounging areas and an outdoor kitchen with dual stovetops. (Napoli Group)

The office. (Napoli Group)

The kitchen features granite countertops. (Napoli Group)

The kitchen features dual ovens, a built-in warming drawer and a wraparound island with extensive seating. (Napoli Grzjoup)

The master bedroom. (Napoli Group)

An office area. (Napoli Group)

Tuscan-inspired mansion measures 6,043 square feet. (Napoli Group)

Media room. (Napoli Group)

Garage has workshop and laundry. (Napoli Group)

The pool and spa. (Napoli Group)

The outdoor living area. (Napoli Group)

Outdoor kitchen. (Napoli Group)

An outdoor seating area. (Napoli Group)

The home has two garages. (Napoli Group)

The homes other garages house a gym and the family vehicles. (Napoli Group)

This garage was made into a gym. (Napoli Group)

Mike Williams likes a challenge, and he’s on to his next one after selling his re-envisioned home in the northwest valley for $4.65 million.

The founder of Battle Born Steel, a Las Vegas-based structural steel company that serves Texas, California, Colorado and Arizona, Williams turned the once-equestrian property of 2.3 acres into the ultimate dream home for automotive enthusiasts. He bought it in January 2021 for $2.1 million and put seven figures into the renovations.

“This is the third home where I have gone in and redone it to my liking, which I think people are liking these days,” Williams said. “We did all the design with no architectural team and it was done by my wife, Athena, and I. But now, it’s time for another project. That’s what we do. We make it about a year or two years on the property and go see something else out there in the market, and that’s what we are venturing to see, now.”

On one side of the reimagined property is a 5,000-square-foot four-bay garage and workshop that holds up to 22 cars and also serves as an air-conditioned man cave with a bar. In front of the garage, is a mini motocross track for dirt bikes because of his family’s lifestyle with outdoor racing and dirt bikes.

On the other side of the property in the Lone Mountain enclave, Williams refurbished the one-story home into a contemporary Tuscan-inspired mansion with 6,043 square feet of living space across five bedrooms, six baths and a six-car garage.

Designed for entertaining, the resort-style backyard provides guests with a fully equipped detached casita featuring a kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom, dining area and living space. Just steps away from the casita is one of two outdoor movie theaters with sunken wraparound seating, a fireplace and an extended patio cover.

The backyard oasis also features a centerpiece pool and spa, basketball court, spacious lounging areas and an outdoor kitchen with dual stove tops.

Williams said he was attracted to the property for its land because it’s “almost impossible to find” a home sitting on more than 1 acre without going to the next county, and he wanted enough land to build the shop.

“It had a whole lot of landscaping that was completely unnecessary,” Williams said. “It had a ton of grass and a pond without any fish in it. It was a different style. There was a 10-stable barn with two riding rings on the other side, and that’s where I put the barn and the dirt track in front of it.”

The shop has held a custom-car collection, Harleys and off-road trucks and buggies and boats.

“It was the ultimate man cave in a sense with a bar, three televisions and full surround sound,” Williams said.

The home is quite a change when Williams first saw it and how it needed to be modernized and brightened up with colors. While it was a beautiful home built in 2008 with a great layout, Williams said he saw there was a lot of potential to make what the property is today.

“It was outdated, and I had to make it more my style that was very cool and people like,” Williams said. “We came in and took over the entire house and had more than 200 yards of dumpster removal of everything in here. I wanted efficiency, modernization and giving it that country-chic style where it’s wide open floor plan with large ceilings. I wanted to mix in different color tones while keeping it neutral and using things that will brighten up the home and make it feel more welcoming. We went all the way down to taking out the sliding-glass doors and French doors on the property to open up the entire floor plan of the house on the inside so take the party on the outside.”

The buyer was Hickam Avenue LLC with an address in Reno and represented by Joseph Chun with RE/MAX Central. Frank Napoli of the Napoli Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties served as William’s Realtor.

“Not only was the owner extremely meticulous with his redesign, but he spared no expense to get this property to the caliber it is at now,” Napoli said. “With the recent increase in demand for residential and warehouse space, it is almost unheard of to find a property that has both, making its versatile space and features highly desired and rare to come by.”

Secluded by privately operated wrought iron gates, the elongated brick driveway guides guests to dual ornamental iron doors that open directly to the formal living area room. Lined with expansive sliding glass doors and showcasing a wood-finished fireplace, the living room seamlessly blends into the wet bar and built-in wine refrigerator, Napoli said.

The kitchen’s modernistic design offers stainless steel appliances, white polished cabinetry, granite countertops, dual ovens, a built-in warming drawer and a wraparound island with extensive seating. Next to the kitchen, there’s an open-concept formal dining room in addition to a game room, an enclosed private office, a separate living area for the secondary bedrooms and a workspace nook, Napoli said.

At the heart of the primary bedroom is a custom built-in wood fireplace accented by tray ceilings and a lounge area. Across from the fireplace is the walk-in closet and spa-like bath, showcasing a wet room with four showerheads, dual sinks with marble countertops and a freestanding soaking tub, Napoli said.

A lot of Las Vegas properties call themselves a remodel but the majority of them are cosmetic changes where they were painted and resurfaced to look different, Napoli said.

“With Mike’s background and attention to detail, he has gone beyond the surfaces of the home and made it incredibly beautiful,” Napoli said. “He has also attended to new electronics and new electrical system, new lighting throughout the house, new plumbing. Anything you can think of has been upgraded or made better on this property far beyond the cosmetics of the property.”

Williams is looking for his fourth home to do the same thing.