Blue Heron features the $6.5M show home in Prado in historical neighborhood

The exclusive neighborhood’s 5,887-square-foot show home demonstrates Prado’s unique architecture and Cresta’s semi-custom floor plan. The sophisticated two-story property at 7388 Olive Creek Court is listed for $6.5 million, offering a signature Vegas Modern design.

Chris Beucler

The show home features a sky deck that has sweeping views of the Las Vegas Strip. (Blue Heron)

Blue Heron features its show home in Prado, a new development in a historical neighborhood on the west side of the valley. (Blue Heron)

The kitchen. (Blue Heron)

Loft. (Blue Heron)

The master bath. (Blue Heron)

Master suite. (Blue Heron)

The show home features four en suite bedrooms — including primary and junior suites — 5½ baths, a luxe media room/lounge with a bar and wine room. (Blue Heron)

The show home features an oversized infinity pool and a spa. (Blue Heron)

Section 10, a community with deep roots in Las Vegas history, is undergoing a revitalization.

The iconic neighborhood is one of the older developments in the valley. Bordered by Desert Inn Road, Buffalo Drive, Sahara Avene and Rainbow Boulevard, it is centrally located only minutes from the Strip.

Nestled inside the well-established Section 10 rises Prado — a Blue Heron Nexus community. The new community boasts 18 homesites and four exclusive predesigned semicustom floor plans. The intimate neighborhood recently opened in June and, to date, has sold over half its inventory.

The Nexus division of Blue Heron’s design-led development firm is one of the company’s recent offerings. It adds an alternative to designing and custom-building a home.

“(Nexus) started three years ago,” said Chris Beucler, president of Blue Heron’s Nexus division. “We take all the best Blue Heron architecture and predesign a series of homes. We have five different product lines in 10 Nexus communities.

“What makes this product so unique is we designed it for infill projects,” he added. “Prado was an old-school site that got sold to another developer. We purchased it from them. We have 10 acres here that we turned into half-acre homesites.”

The starting price point for the Prado community is $1.8 million, with the average home selling for $3.5 million. The intimate community features a rare commodity in the luxury market — space. All 18 homesites are sited on oversized lots that offer customizable exterior options.

“You’re getting the same team designing these homes as you are in an elite home,” Beucler said. “You can look at any of our homes, and it doesn’t look like another home you’d see in the market. It looks like a full custom home.”

The show home features four en suite bedrooms — including primary and junior suites — 5½ baths, a luxe media room/lounge with a bar and wine room.

The community’s extra acreage provided ample room on the show home’s lot for an 800-square-foot detached casita, three covered living areas including outdoor dining, an exterior conversation area with a fire feature, an oversized infinity pool and a spa.

The property’s exterior elevation makes a bold statement. The architectural details — clean lines, geometric shapes and muted colors — take center stage to provide a dramatic curb appeal.

“When you drive up, the first thing you see is the architecture,” Beucler said. “That is trending in the industry — architecturally significant homes, and Vegas Modern fits that genre.

“In Prado, we offer four different floor plans, each with different elevation styles, and offer structural options,” he added. “So each home will be different.”

Inside, the home’s main living space features a voluminous great room with 22-foot statement ceilings emphasized by a central two-story fireplace. The design draws the eye upward, showcasing the upper clerestory windows, where natural light flows into the abundant space. Both sides of the room access the exterior through automated four-panel disappearing pocket doors to provide seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Adjacent to the great room is the home’s sleek designer kitchen. The central hub provides a sophisticated space for the cook to interact with family or guests.

“It’s a magnificent kitchen area to work in,” Beucler said. “I’ve always been a big fan of being in the kitchen and seeing everything happening around you.”

Complete with integrated appliances that blend with the rich wood cabinetry, the kitchen design includes a central island with a Naica quartzite waterfall edge, a bronze mirror backsplash, a walk-in pantry and LED lighting. Off the kitchen, a main-level primary suite opens to the exterior and pool deck. The bright space features upper-level clerestory windows and a separate seating area facing a linear fireplace.

The biophilic design of the bath exudes a calming ambiance. Its double floating vanities and a free-standing central soaking tub nestled in black pebbles flank an oversized glass-encased shower with Porcelanosa Boston Topo Deco ceramic wall tiles. The accessible outdoor shower enhances the room’s connection to nature.

Off the entry, a floating staircase leads to the upper-level loft overlooking the main-level great room. Two second-level decks provide a place perfect for relaxing while overlooking the pool and surrounding landscape. The guest rooms on this level include a junior primary suite with a lavish bath rich in natural elements and design.

The home’s third-level sky deck reveals phenomenal Strip views. Blue Heron determined the view from the show home before even breaking ground using special 3D software. This unique feature allows clients to see their home and its distinct features before construction begins.

“Our sales team can put clients in their house on the lot and show them if they have a view or not,” Beucler said. It will also show what the view will look like, which is amazing.”

Another distinguishing feature Blue Heron offers is its Lifestyles division. Through Lifestyles, clients can personalize their home’s interior by selecting the furnishings, artwork, dishes, linens and accessories.

“From the rugs to the pots the plants sit in,” Beucler said, “our show home helps people visualize things, and they can come here and have it exactly like the model. It’s such an advantage because buyers can move into a finished house. All they need to do is bring a suitcase and a toothbrush.”

The exclusive Prado neighborhood offers additional advantages to the luxury homebuyer, such as its prime location. Minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, Prado is the only Blue Heron community on the valley’s west side.

Blue Heron plans to open another nine homesites as an expansion of Prado, located down the street from the original community.

“It’s going to be the same product,” Beucler said. “It’s been a great site for us, and the expansion will be a great opportunity for people to be here.”